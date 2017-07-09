« previous next »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16560 on: August 15, 2024, 01:57:46 pm »
I know there are a shit-ton of those forensics CSI shows all over the place these days.  But the one on BBC called 'Forensics: The Real CSI" is pretty good

The one I watched last night was about the Birmingham police lifting a lad who was using a 3D printer to manufacture guns in his bedroom.

The ballistics experts test-fired his AR15 and by god it was deadly.  I can't believe you can actually make a functioning AR15 in your bedroom, for Christ's sake!

The bloke had no previous convictions or anything but refused to say why he was doing it.   I suspect he was more than just a nerdy enthusiast, and he took his 5 years sentence like a man instead of having the Birmingham mafia after him.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16561 on: August 15, 2024, 06:04:39 pm »
Re-watching Justified from the beginning.  Forgot how good it is.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16562 on: August 21, 2024, 03:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August  5, 2024, 08:07:09 pm
Looking forward to David Morriseys new show - Daddy Issues on BBC next week.

I would watch anything with him in it. Absolute snack of a guy.

 https://www.bbc.com/mediacentre/2024/daddy-issues-trailer

Actually really enjoyed this - some really laugh out loud moments.

Can see it set up nicely for a second series too.
Offline Rob K

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16563 on: August 21, 2024, 08:52:04 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on August 15, 2024, 06:04:39 pm
Re-watching Justified from the beginning.  Forgot how good it is.

Watched the first 2/3 seasons inbetween other stuff but got a proper binge on now and just finished the 5th season. I love it, Olyphant and Goggins are brilliant, and as with every US drama I watch I love seeing all the guest stars that pop up that I know from other things :D
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16564 on: August 21, 2024, 08:56:27 pm »
I think season two might be my favourite of all shows, Wire season four excepted.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16565 on: August 21, 2024, 10:59:40 pm »
The Great with Fanning and Hoult was excellent. Great support cast as well. Sad to see it's finished.
Offline Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16566 on: August 21, 2024, 11:31:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August 21, 2024, 10:59:40 pm
The Great with Fanning and Hoult was excellent. Great support cast as well. Sad to see it's finished.

A brilliant show I think so many people missed out on how good it was and so funny at points
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16567 on: August 21, 2024, 11:42:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August 21, 2024, 10:59:40 pm
The Great with Fanning and Hoult was excellent. Great support cast as well. Sad to see it's finished.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August 21, 2024, 10:59:40 pm
The Great with Fanning and Hoult was excellent. Great support cast as well. Sad to see it's finished.

I loved it too - it was great fun, with top quality acting, script and visual production. I was sad it ended too but was grateful and suprised it lasted as long as 3 series - there was no buzz around it all.

I need a new series to binge so think I'll give Justified a go, based on recommendations above.
Offline Ycuzz

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16568 on: August 22, 2024, 09:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 21, 2024, 11:42:33 pm

I need a new series to binge

Same here.

Quote from: Six Beardy on August 21, 2024, 11:42:33 pm
so think I'll give Justified a go

This has been on 'the list' for quite some time. Anyone give me a quick comparison of it? Genre and other shows? Thanks.
Offline Ray K

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16569 on: August 22, 2024, 11:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on August 22, 2024, 09:09:09 pm
Same here.

This has been on 'the list' for quite some time. Anyone give me a quick comparison of it? Genre and other shows? Thanks.
Somewhere between The Shield and Banshee. Not as batshit pulpy mad as Banshee, but all 3 are great shows.
Offline Ycuzz

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16570 on: August 23, 2024, 01:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on August 22, 2024, 11:09:14 pm
Somewhere between The Shield and Banshee. Not as batshit pulpy mad as Banshee, but all 3 are great shows.

Thanks mate.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16571 on: August 23, 2024, 02:16:22 pm »
Justified is fucking boss. I'm due another watch soon myself. Banshee is superb as well.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16572 on: August 24, 2024, 10:35:19 am »
Very late to this, but have been watching Sandman on Netflix since I heard it's getting a season 2. I'm very impressed, its nice to see something so original and imaginative these days.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16573 on: August 24, 2024, 11:22:20 am »
Quote from: Trada on August 21, 2024, 11:31:23 pm
A brilliant show I think so many people missed out on how good it was and so funny at points
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 21, 2024, 11:42:33 pm
I loved it too - it was great fun, with top quality acting, script and visual production. I was sad it ended too but was grateful and suprised it lasted as long as 3 series - there was no buzz around it all.

I need a new series to binge so think I'll give Justified a go, based on recommendations above.
Good to find some sensible people ;D
It was really funny, Hoult in particular but the supporting cast were very good and helped the show immensely (like Velementov & Marial). Fanning was outstanding.
Wished it continued but you can tell they were wrapping it up in the final season.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16574 on: August 24, 2024, 05:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 21, 2024, 11:42:33 pm
I loved it too - it was great fun, with top quality acting, script and visual production. I was sad it ended too but was grateful and suprised it lasted as long as 3 series - there was no buzz around it all.

I need a new series to binge so think I'll give Justified a go, based on recommendations above.
Quote from: Ycuzz on August 22, 2024, 09:09:09 pm
Same here.

This has been on 'the list' for quite some time. Anyone give me a quick comparison of it? Genre and other shows? Thanks.
I have re-watched both Quarry and McMafia recently, both are good. Deffo worth a watch.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16575 on: August 24, 2024, 05:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on August 24, 2024, 05:13:11 pm
I have re-watched both Quarry and McMafia recently, both are good. Deffo worth a watch.

Would kill for a Quarry re-watch, hoping Cinemax becomes available on a streaming service as Showtime and AMC have done on Paramount and Netflix respectively...
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16576 on: August 25, 2024, 08:13:02 am »
New Murders in the Building starts on Tuesday
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16577 on: August 25, 2024, 09:24:19 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 25, 2024, 08:13:02 am
New Murders in the Building starts on Tuesday

I'll watch it but something inside me thinks this will be the season where they jump the shark or something. I feel like there's a few too many big-name guest stars getting added as the show goes on.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16578 on: August 25, 2024, 10:21:40 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 25, 2024, 08:13:02 am
New Murders in the Building starts on Tuesday
Awesome!
Offline Dench57

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16579 on: August 25, 2024, 02:02:32 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on August 15, 2024, 06:04:39 pm
Re-watching Justified from the beginning.  Forgot how good it is.

Watching it through for the first time, up to Season 4. It's great. I tried Banshee before this but it was just a bit too silly, though I may give it another try after this.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16580 on: August 25, 2024, 06:48:10 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 24, 2024, 05:21:03 pm
Would kill for a Quarry re-watch, hoping Cinemax becomes available on a streaming service as Showtime and AMC have done on Paramount and Netflix respectively...
It was as good as I remembered it to be. Its out there if you need it. Im going to re-watch Get Shorty and then The Straits.

Theres a new series starting tonight, City Of God: The Fight Rages On. HBO Latino/Max.
Offline jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16581 on: August 25, 2024, 07:42:28 pm »
A new series of Sherwood is on tonight on BBC1. Looking forward to it.
Offline Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16582 on: August 25, 2024, 11:53:45 pm »
Starts this week KAOS about Greek Gods it reminds me of American Gods

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-max0wOTcuI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-max0wOTcuI</a>
Offline Millie

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16583 on: August 26, 2024, 07:59:31 am »
Quote from: jillc on August 25, 2024, 07:42:28 pm
A new series of Sherwood is on tonight on BBC1. Looking forward to it.

Ooh good, thanks for the heads up.  I loved the first series.
Offline Claire.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16584 on: August 27, 2024, 12:37:33 pm »
Only murders off to a great start ;D
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16585 on: August 27, 2024, 12:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on August 27, 2024, 12:37:33 pm
Only murders off to a great start ;D

Didn't know this was back, nice stuff. Didn't think the third season was as good as the previous couple but it's still a fun watch
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16586 on: August 27, 2024, 01:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Trada on August 25, 2024, 11:53:45 pm
Starts this week KAOS about Greek Gods it reminds me of American Gods



Let's hope it doesn't get abandoned like American Gods did!

Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16587 on: August 27, 2024, 02:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 27, 2024, 01:36:34 pm

Let's hope it doesn't get abandoned like American Gods did!



Forgot about American Gods.  I really enjoyed that

Didn't realise they canceled it :(
Offline Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16588 on: August 27, 2024, 03:11:51 pm »
starts in a couple of days, looks really good took it up a few levels

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c9fsBy45YTQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c9fsBy45YTQ</a>
Offline redk84

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16589 on: August 27, 2024, 04:57:15 pm »
was browing through recommendations on imdb and something called Carnival Row came up, decent rating....worth watching?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16590 on: August 27, 2024, 08:33:13 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on August 27, 2024, 04:57:15 pm
was browing through recommendations on imdb and something called Carnival Row came up, decent rating....worth watching?

Yes.
Offline markedasred

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16591 on: August 29, 2024, 02:15:26 pm »
I loved the books and the Jackson films of LOTR, but that trailer put me right off seeing this series. What makes the stories so good is moments of charm and wit, and a lovable rogue. This looks more like the Martin fakes or Dungeons and Dragons animated.

On the other hand..bearing in mind I would not dream of watching an Adam Sandler film, and never have...

The whacky Adam Sandler gig I caught on Netflix the other night, was very interesting, as I could not make out if everything really had gone wrong or if most of it was scripted. The broken screens coming to life to illustrate his homage to comedy song was wonderful, as was his guitar playing.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16592 on: Yesterday at 07:18:47 am »
Bad Sisters series 2 - 13th November
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16593 on: Yesterday at 02:58:17 pm »
I can't get enough of watching episodes of C4's '24 Hours in Police Custody'.

Great show and ace watching the cops relentlessly pursue some of the low-life sex pests depicted on the show.
Offline Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16594 on: Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm »
I really enjoyed the 1st episode of Kaos the new Netflix show

set in the modern world where the old Gods still rule and are worshiped and are real.

And a great soundtrack from Dire straits to ABBA and Blue Oyster Cult.

"Fuck The Gods".......

Wow "I told you, you would leave him today"
Offline Razors Razor

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16595 on: Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Qston on August 15, 2024, 09:00:35 am
One of my favourite ever lines "So dense that light bends around him". One of the few that isn`t just Capaldi doing impressively inventive swearing as well !

My favourite comedy by far.

:lmao Going to have to have another watch of it.
Offline Razors Razor

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16596 on: Yesterday at 10:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on August 22, 2024, 11:09:14 pm
Somewhere between The Shield and Banshee. Not as batshit pulpy mad as Banshee, but all 3 are great shows.

Banshee was amazing! In the bat shit crazy way you say.
Offline kavah

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16597 on: Today at 12:07:15 am »
Slow Horses season 4 next week
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16598 on: Today at 01:25:45 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:07:15 am
Slow Horses season 4 next week

Earlier than originally stated, yes?

Fabulous...
