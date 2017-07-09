I know there are a shit-ton of those forensics CSI shows all over the place these days. But the one on BBC called 'Forensics: The Real CSI" is pretty good



The one I watched last night was about the Birmingham police lifting a lad who was using a 3D printer to manufacture guns in his bedroom.



The ballistics experts test-fired his AR15 and by god it was deadly. I can't believe you can actually make a functioning AR15 in your bedroom, for Christ's sake!



The bloke had no previous convictions or anything but refused to say why he was doing it. I suspect he was more than just a nerdy enthusiast, and he took his 5 years sentence like a man instead of having the Birmingham mafia after him.