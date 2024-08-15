« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 15, 2024, 01:57:46 pm
I know there are a shit-ton of those forensics CSI shows all over the place these days.  But the one on BBC called 'Forensics: The Real CSI" is pretty good

The one I watched last night was about the Birmingham police lifting a lad who was using a 3D printer to manufacture guns in his bedroom.

The ballistics experts test-fired his AR15 and by god it was deadly.  I can't believe you can actually make a functioning AR15 in your bedroom, for Christ's sake!

The bloke had no previous convictions or anything but refused to say why he was doing it.   I suspect he was more than just a nerdy enthusiast, and he took his 5 years sentence like a man instead of having the Birmingham mafia after him.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 15, 2024, 06:04:39 pm
Re-watching Justified from the beginning.  Forgot how good it is.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 21, 2024, 03:47:23 pm
Ciara (with a capital "C") on August  5, 2024, 08:07:09 pm
Looking forward to David Morriseys new show - Daddy Issues on BBC next week.

I would watch anything with him in it. Absolute snack of a guy.

 https://www.bbc.com/mediacentre/2024/daddy-issues-trailer

Actually really enjoyed this - some really laugh out loud moments.

Can see it set up nicely for a second series too.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 21, 2024, 08:52:04 pm
IgorBobbins on August 15, 2024, 06:04:39 pm
Re-watching Justified from the beginning.  Forgot how good it is.

Watched the first 2/3 seasons inbetween other stuff but got a proper binge on now and just finished the 5th season. I love it, Olyphant and Goggins are brilliant, and as with every US drama I watch I love seeing all the guest stars that pop up that I know from other things :D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 21, 2024, 08:56:27 pm
I think season two might be my favourite of all shows, Wire season four excepted.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 21, 2024, 10:59:40 pm
The Great with Fanning and Hoult was excellent. Great support cast as well. Sad to see it's finished.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 21, 2024, 11:31:23 pm
The G in Gerrard on August 21, 2024, 10:59:40 pm
The Great with Fanning and Hoult was excellent. Great support cast as well. Sad to see it's finished.

A brilliant show I think so many people missed out on how good it was and so funny at points
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 21, 2024, 11:42:33 pm
The G in Gerrard on August 21, 2024, 10:59:40 pm
The Great with Fanning and Hoult was excellent. Great support cast as well. Sad to see it's finished.
The G in Gerrard on August 21, 2024, 10:59:40 pm
The Great with Fanning and Hoult was excellent. Great support cast as well. Sad to see it's finished.

I loved it too - it was great fun, with top quality acting, script and visual production. I was sad it ended too but was grateful and suprised it lasted as long as 3 series - there was no buzz around it all.

I need a new series to binge so think I'll give Justified a go, based on recommendations above.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 22, 2024, 09:09:09 pm
Six Beardy on August 21, 2024, 11:42:33 pm

I need a new series to binge

Same here.

Six Beardy on August 21, 2024, 11:42:33 pm
so think I'll give Justified a go

This has been on 'the list' for quite some time. Anyone give me a quick comparison of it? Genre and other shows? Thanks.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 22, 2024, 11:09:14 pm
Ycuzz on August 22, 2024, 09:09:09 pm
Same here.

This has been on 'the list' for quite some time. Anyone give me a quick comparison of it? Genre and other shows? Thanks.
Somewhere between The Shield and Banshee. Not as batshit pulpy mad as Banshee, but all 3 are great shows.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 23, 2024, 01:24:53 pm
Ray K on August 22, 2024, 11:09:14 pm
Somewhere between The Shield and Banshee. Not as batshit pulpy mad as Banshee, but all 3 are great shows.

Thanks mate.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 23, 2024, 02:16:22 pm
Justified is fucking boss. I'm due another watch soon myself. Banshee is superb as well.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 10:35:19 am
Very late to this, but have been watching Sandman on Netflix since I heard it's getting a season 2. I'm very impressed, its nice to see something so original and imaginative these days.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:22:20 am
Trada on August 21, 2024, 11:31:23 pm
A brilliant show I think so many people missed out on how good it was and so funny at points
Six Beardy on August 21, 2024, 11:42:33 pm
I loved it too - it was great fun, with top quality acting, script and visual production. I was sad it ended too but was grateful and suprised it lasted as long as 3 series - there was no buzz around it all.

I need a new series to binge so think I'll give Justified a go, based on recommendations above.
Good to find some sensible people ;D
It was really funny, Hoult in particular but the supporting cast were very good and helped the show immensely (like Velementov & Marial). Fanning was outstanding.
Wished it continued but you can tell they were wrapping it up in the final season.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 05:13:11 pm
Six Beardy on August 21, 2024, 11:42:33 pm
I loved it too - it was great fun, with top quality acting, script and visual production. I was sad it ended too but was grateful and suprised it lasted as long as 3 series - there was no buzz around it all.

I need a new series to binge so think I'll give Justified a go, based on recommendations above.
Ycuzz on August 22, 2024, 09:09:09 pm
Same here.

This has been on 'the list' for quite some time. Anyone give me a quick comparison of it? Genre and other shows? Thanks.
I have re-watched both Quarry and McMafia recently, both are good. Deffo worth a watch.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 05:21:03 pm
Baby Huey on Yesterday at 05:13:11 pm
I have re-watched both Quarry and McMafia recently, both are good. Deffo worth a watch.

Would kill for a Quarry re-watch, hoping Cinemax becomes available on a streaming service as Showtime and AMC have done on Paramount and Netflix respectively...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:13:02 am
New Murders in the Building starts on Tuesday
