Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

The Bear S3 just finished episode 8.

Not the first episode of this series that has dragged a bit for me.

I think theyve lost their way at times trying to find that sweet spot they hit so often last season, like the Forks episode.

I get what theyre trying to do in terms of painting a picture of how everyone ended up where they have but Christ some of it is a struggle. This episode especially I couldnt wait to end I am not sure what it added to the overall Bear lore. Yes their mom is a tad crazy, and their relationship with her has been poor and its great now maybe her and Sugar have reconnected but I just didnt need to watch 40 mins of that.

Anyone else feeling the same way?

Have enjoyed most of the episodes but some have dragged and none have hit the heights of last seasons highs.
The Bear S3 just finished episode 8.

Not the first episode of this series that has dragged a bit for me.

I think theyve lost their way at times trying to find that sweet spot they hit so often last season, like the Forks episode.

I get what theyre trying to do in terms of painting a picture of how everyone ended up where they have but Christ some of it is a struggle. This episode especially I couldnt wait to end I am not sure what it added to the overall Bear lore. Yes their mom is a tad crazy, and their relationship with her has been poor and its great now maybe her and Sugar have reconnected but I just didnt need to watch 40 mins of that.

Anyone else feeling the same way?

Have enjoyed most of the episodes but some have dragged and none have hit the heights of last seasons highs.
In answer to your spoilered inquiry, an unequivocal yes...
There are definitely other characters Id prefer getting an episode, the main one in that has been peripheral to me at best.
Im 4 episodes into "Those About To Die" and Im enjoying the show its nothing ground breaking but its fun
I have finally got around to starting Shogun. 2 episodes in and I am really enjoying it. Going to stick with this one
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:45:55 pm
I have finally got around to starting Shogun. 2 episodes in and I am really enjoying it. Going to stick with this one

You'll love it, but beware spoilers! Don't read any threads or reviews about it
Half the fun is what happens and not knowing
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:20:54 pm
You'll love it, but beware spoilers! Don't read any threads or reviews about it
Half the fun is what happens and not knowing

Cheers mate. I downloaded the book a few weeks ago and took the decision to read it after the show as well
Quote from: Qston on Today at 06:40:00 pm
Cheers mate. I downloaded the book a few weeks ago and took the decision to read it after the show as well

One of my absolute favorite novels, you'll really enjoy it...
Heartbeat at its most devastating tonight. Phil Bellamy shot dead. Not sure Ill ever recover
Quote from: Qston on Today at 06:40:00 pm
Cheers mate. I downloaded the book a few weeks ago and took the decision to read it after the show as well

Enjoy, it's a brilliant show.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:01:08 pm
Heartbeat at its most devastating tonight. Phil Bellamy shot dead. Not sure Ill ever recover

Kinell, spoiler that shit mate.
