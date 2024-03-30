« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

The Bear S3 just finished episode 8.

Not the first episode of this series that has dragged a bit for me.

I think theyve lost their way at times trying to find that sweet spot they hit so often last season, like the Forks episode.

I get what theyre trying to do in terms of painting a picture of how everyone ended up where they have but Christ some of it is a struggle. This episode especially I couldnt wait to end I am not sure what it added to the overall Bear lore. Yes their mom is a tad crazy, and their relationship with her has been poor and its great now maybe her and Sugar have reconnected but I just didnt need to watch 40 mins of that.

Anyone else feeling the same way?

Have enjoyed most of the episodes but some have dragged and none have hit the heights of last seasons highs.
In answer to your spoilered inquiry, an unequivocal yes...
There are definitely other characters Id prefer getting an episode, the main one in that has been peripheral to me at best.
