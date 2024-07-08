« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16440 on: July 8, 2024, 07:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July  8, 2024, 05:16:08 am
I'm shocked that AppleTV have renewed The completely made up Adventures of Dick Turpin for a 2nd season, I couldnt get very far into the first episode  thought it shockingly unfunny

but it must have done well.

Is it a kids show? Maybe that's why?
Logged
Offline Lee1-6Liv

  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16441 on: July 8, 2024, 09:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  7, 2024, 09:43:47 am
Am watching A Small Light about the occupation of Amsterdam. The main young lady playing Miep Gies is superb, she helps hide the Frank family amongst others. Only have 2 episodes to go and dont really want to see the end as we all know what happened to poor Anne.

Saw this recently, probably the best show we have seen this year.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16442 on: July 8, 2024, 09:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  7, 2024, 09:43:47 am
Am watching A Small Light about the occupation of Amsterdam. The main young lady playing Miep Gies is superb, she helps hide the Frank family amongst others. Only have 2 episodes to go and dont really want to see the end as we all know what happened to poor Anne.
Its Bel Powley isnt it. Remember seeing her in Informer a few years ago with Paddy Considine. She was good in that
Logged
Offline Nitramdorf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16443 on: July 8, 2024, 09:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on July  8, 2024, 09:15:48 pm
Saw this recently, probably the best show we have seen this year.

Yes, best show of the year for me too. I cried at one point.

Quote from: duvva 💅 on July  8, 2024, 09:20:29 pm
Its Bel Powley isnt it. Remember seeing her in Informer a few years ago with Paddy Considine. She was good in that

Yes, that's her. I haven't seen her before, shes great.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16444 on: July 9, 2024, 01:14:11 pm »
Watched the First episode (of four) of "The Night Caller" on C5.  Really REALLY good opener.

My brief synopsis:

Rob Glenister plays Tony, a lonely, borderline depressive, ex-schoolteacher turned Black cab driver. working nights.   For some reason (unknown as yet) Tony has lost his job as a teacher and is quite bitter about it (and everything else).

Set primarily on the dark, rainy streets surrounding Liverpool's murky nightlife, Tony begins to get things off his chest by calling into a late night radio chat show and offloading to its host (Sean Pertwee).

In the meantime, Tony meets a lady-friend working in a café who is in the grip of an abusive relationship with a particularly nasty scouse geezer.

The first ep sets up the next one perfectly and I cant wait to see how it goes alter tonight.

Lots of Liverpool streets and venues many of you will instantly recognize.
Logged

Online .adam

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16445 on: July 9, 2024, 01:35:42 pm »
Enjoyed the first two episodes of Under the Bridge last night.
Logged

Online Trada

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16446 on: July 9, 2024, 03:33:35 pm »
shame they have gone away from the dwarfs

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q_8j4fXTsyA&amp;ab_channel=MovieTrailersSource" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q_8j4fXTsyA&amp;ab_channel=MovieTrailersSource</a>
Logged
Online A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16447 on: July 9, 2024, 04:47:53 pm »
Did anyone else watch Alaska Daily? Got canned after one series but I quite enjoyed it and the story arc had legs to lead into a second season.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16448 on: July 9, 2024, 06:06:55 pm »
Those About To Die set in Rome AD79 is out on amazon a week Friday. Anthony Hopkins playing the Emperor Vespasian. 10 episodes.
Logged

Online Trada

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16449 on: July 9, 2024, 06:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  9, 2024, 06:06:55 pm
Those About To Die set in Rome AD79 is out on amazon a week Friday. Anthony Hopkins playing the Emperor Vespasian. 10 episodes.

Had to check out the trailer for it. I bet Ridley Scott is pissed

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YdHjbI8w9mI&amp;ab_channel=Peacock" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YdHjbI8w9mI&amp;ab_channel=Peacock</a>
Logged
Offline markedasred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16450 on: July 10, 2024, 03:27:02 pm »
I've enjoyed the first 2 episodes of the Turkish Detective so far. Great characters, plotting and the backdrop of Istanbul looking wonderful. It's nonesense as well, in the same way the plots of Death  In Paradise and Life on Mars are, but ideal sunday night fodder.
« Last Edit: July 10, 2024, 03:37:07 pm by markedasred »
Logged
Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16451 on: July 11, 2024, 05:42:00 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on July 10, 2024, 03:27:02 pm
I've enjoyed the first 2 episodes of the Turkish Detective so far. Great characters, plotting and the backdrop of Istanbul looking wonderful. It's nonesense as well, in the same way the plots of Death  In Paradise and Life on Mars are, but ideal sunday night fodder.

Yes, so far it's been quite intriguing.
Logged
Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16452 on: July 13, 2024, 10:14:38 pm »
Started watching My Lady Jane on Amazon

Couple of episodes in and Im not quite sure what to make of it.  Part the Tudors, part Maninmal, part Bridgerton.

Funny in places but Im nit really sure what to make of it yet.
Logged
Offline Only Me

  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16453 on: July 15, 2024, 12:06:47 am »
Enjoyed the BBC series A good girls guide to murder.

Gentle stuff, and a few plot holes, but it had a certain charm and the lead girl in it was ace.
Logged

Online .adam

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16454 on: July 15, 2024, 01:54:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 13, 2024, 10:14:38 pm
Started watching My Lady Jane on Amazon

Couple of episodes in and Im not quite sure what to make of it.  Part the Tudors, part Maninmal, part Bridgerton.

Funny in places but Im nit really sure what to make of it yet.

Watched five minutes and switched it off. Not my type of humour.
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16455 on: July 15, 2024, 07:25:48 pm »
Four episodes into Kin

It's badly missing having a character with a single likable quality.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16456 on: July 15, 2024, 08:07:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 13, 2024, 10:14:38 pm
...but Im nit really sure what to make of it yet.

Show bugged you in some way?
Logged
Offline kaesarsosei

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16457 on: July 16, 2024, 10:14:09 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on July 15, 2024, 07:25:48 pm
Four episodes into Kin

It's badly missing having a character with a single likable quality.

Its OK, wait til Bren comes into it in season 2. He's a lovely man who everyone is sure to like.
Logged

Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16458 on: July 16, 2024, 10:16:49 am »
Started 3 body problems, seems decent so far.
Logged

Online Trada

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16459 on: July 17, 2024, 11:57:52 pm »
Shogun leads the Emmy nominations with 25 nominations followed by The Bear with 23

Logged
Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16460 on: July 18, 2024, 10:13:29 am »
Quote from: Trada on July 17, 2024, 11:57:52 pm
Shogun leads the Emmy nominations with 25 nominations followed by The Bear with 23

Can't wait to see Jeremy Allen White winning Best Comedy Actor for his hilarious turn in the chucklefest The Bear.
Logged
Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16461 on: July 18, 2024, 10:49:03 am »
Quote from: Trada on July 17, 2024, 11:57:52 pm
Shogun leads the Emmy nominations with 25 nominations followed by The Bear with 23

Just finished reading Samurai William by Giles Morton the true story on which Shogun was based.

Well worth a read, particularly about the Dutch/English rivalry in the early 1600s.
Logged

Online .adam

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16462 on: July 18, 2024, 11:20:44 am »
Presumed Innocent is excellent and well worth a watch. Season finale on next week.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16463 on: July 18, 2024, 11:51:53 am »
Quote from: .adam on July 18, 2024, 11:20:44 am
Presumed Innocent is excellent and well worth a watch. Season finale on next week.

Yes!!

I look forward to that every week. Stellar, stellar cast too and intriguing storyline which doesn't feel dragged out.
Logged

Offline Wigwamdelbert

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16464 on: July 18, 2024, 12:02:43 pm »
Quote from: .adam on July 18, 2024, 11:20:44 am
Presumed Innocent is excellent and well worth a watch. Season finale on next week.
Happy days - been waiting for all episodes to drop so I can binge it. Just finished Dark Matter on Apple, decent enough take on the multi-verse
Logged
Offline Brian Blessed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16465 on: July 18, 2024, 05:35:11 pm »
Read a quick review of Those About to Die. It seems more Spartacus than Rome, as in big dumb fun. And Im fine with that.
Logged
Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,978
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16466 on: July 18, 2024, 07:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July 18, 2024, 05:35:11 pm
Read a quick review of Those About to Die. It seems more Spartacus than Rome, as in big dumb fun. And Im fine with that.

Joey, do you like movies about gladiators? ;D
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,571
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16467 on: July 18, 2024, 08:27:21 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 18, 2024, 07:28:14 pm
Joey, do you like movies about gladiators? ;D

"Joey, have you ever been in a Turkish prison?"
Logged
Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16468 on: July 19, 2024, 10:56:07 pm »
I just finished Under The Bridge - Hulu true life murder drama I thought was pretty good, if a really depressing tough watch at times. I did have reservations at some of the artistic license , moreso after reading up on the fictionalised aspects of it after finishing the series. Features great performance by two of the quite possibly scariest and meanest 'mean girls' ever committed to film - they both played the parts so well I'm not sure I could ever see either of those two actresses again in any other role without absolutely hating them . Great soundtrack too, if you're into late 90's music

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1640719/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_8_nm_0_in_0_q_under%2520the%2520bidge
« Last Edit: July 19, 2024, 11:08:59 pm by Six Beardy »
Logged

Offline Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16469 on: Today at 06:37:16 am »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on July 18, 2024, 12:02:43 pm
Happy days - been waiting for all episodes to drop so I can binge it.

For some reason I thought it was 5 episodes long and did them in one night. Was watching E5, the 1 I thought was the finale thinking, there's no way they can wrap this up in the time left! So had to watch 6, 7 and 8 on Wed, weekly. I can't do weekly as my memory is like Swiss cheese.

Am looking forward to the last episode as it has been good. Some great supporting roles too.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,578
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16470 on: Today at 08:15:29 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  2, 2024, 11:58:39 am
The Sympathizer any good? Saw adverts for it on Sky Atlantic.
Robert Downey Jr seems to be enjoying himself but not sure about this so far.
Logged

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,515
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16471 on: Today at 09:26:14 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July 18, 2024, 05:35:11 pm
Read a quick review of Those About to Die. It seems more Spartacus than Rome, as in big dumb fun. And Im fine with that.

Watched the first episode at the weekend and thought it was absolutely shite.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,978
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16472 on: Today at 09:40:06 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:26:14 am
Watched the first episode at the weekend and thought it was absolutely shite.

On a similar theme I watched the first episode of Domina recently and formed the same opinion.

Makes you realise how good HBOs Rome was.
Logged

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,515
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16473 on: Today at 10:15:03 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:40:06 am
On a similar theme I watched the first episode of Domina recently and formed the same opinion.

Makes you realise how good HBOs Rome was.

Yep - I gave that about 10 minutes before switching off too!

Rome is truly excellent and these newcomers feel like absolute paint by numbers slop. The writing is sloppy, the acting hammy, cheesy lines, bad CGI etc. etc.

Shame as I love this era of history.
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,886
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16474 on: Today at 11:11:13 am »
Quote from: .adam on July 18, 2024, 11:20:44 am
Presumed Innocent is excellent and well worth a watch. Season finale on next week.

Its been renewed for a 2nd series
Logged
Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,860
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16475 on: Today at 11:40:32 am »
Finally started on The Boys last week after years of avoiding any spoilers on here. Not what I was expecting, came as a bit of shock the first few episodes.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,304
  • IFWT
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16476 on: Today at 12:07:37 pm »
Just watched HIgh Country on BBC iplayer.  Really enjoyed it.  It's an Aussie crime drama.  If you like stuff like Shetland then you should enjoy this.
Logged
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,451
  • JFT96
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16477 on: Today at 12:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 11:40:32 am
Finally started on The Boys last week after years of avoiding any spoilers on here. Not what I was expecting, came as a bit of shock the first few episodes.

You're in for a ride, mate!
Logged
