As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Did I hear Severance S2 was out last week?
Release date hasn't even been announced yet so unlikely!The Bear is back in two days though.
Slow Horses season 4 starts early September on Apple.
Im Series 2 episode 2 into The Sopranos, does it stay as a well produced family drama or does it it turn into a mafia thriller at some point?
Yes
When?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
S6 E21
