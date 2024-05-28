Haha, when i go on the tube I always take the steps as I've usually got my dog with me and it's a lot easier than carrying her on the escalators - so I'm sure I could cope. A friend told me he stayed near Atrani in a villa with pool that was bordering on being a castle - for £350 a week. Post Ripley I imagine the demand has increased and it's been reflected in their prices



We stayed in Ravello which is up the top of the mountain, so even more steps! I was in the best shape of my life when I was there, running 70-100 miles a week, but there were still too many steps as I was worried about falling down them more than walking up them. I said I was going to speak with Stannah and return as a stairlift salesman.From Ravello, there's a trail down to Atrani. Stunning views and a beautiful walk down all the steps and along the cliffs to Atrani. It was expensive back then in 2016, but we found a decent priced place outside Ravello. But when we arrived our place was double booked, so they put us in a villa with a pool in the centre of Ravello with amazing views of the ocean and mountains.The roads down the mountain aren't for the faint hearted either. Especially on a bus charging round the bends. Ha.I'd definitely recommend. There's so many beautiful little places around there, in the mountains, and along the coast.