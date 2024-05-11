« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 402 403 404 405 406 [407]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1245728 times)

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,782
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16240 on: May 11, 2024, 06:53:05 pm »
Anyone watch the Wembley thing on Netflix? Makes my blood boil.

Fans trying to get in with fake tickets is sadly very much commonplace these days.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16241 on: May 13, 2024, 03:57:41 pm »
I'm halfway through Ripley and The Tattooist Of Auschwitz.

Really fantastic shows so far.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,861
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16242 on: May 13, 2024, 08:44:35 pm »
pretty happy with that first season of Fallout
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16243 on: May 14, 2024, 09:12:49 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 13, 2024, 03:57:41 pm
I'm halfway through Ripley and The Tattooist Of Auschwitz.

Really fantastic shows so far.

Thought Ripley was fantastic. I had never actually seen the Matt Damon movie so after finishing the Netflix show, a week later I watched the movie and now I think the show is much better. For one thing I can't stand Paltrow, and also thought Inspector Ravini in the show was much more interesting than the movie and in fact his role/scenes were the highlight for me.

The only criticism I would have about the show vs the movie is that in those days you can see a slight resemblance between Matt Damon and Jude Law, but Andrew Scott looks nothing like the actor playing Dickie in the show. At the same time they frame it well so that no direct physical comparison is really needed.
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,838
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16244 on: May 14, 2024, 08:08:05 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TCwmXY_f-e0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TCwmXY_f-e0</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,294
  • Believer
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16245 on: May 15, 2024, 02:22:00 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 11, 2024, 06:53:05 pm
Anyone watch the Wembley thing on Netflix? Makes my blood boil.

Fans trying to get in with fake tickets is sadly very much commonplace these days.

I did and to be honest, struggled to get to the end. Just made me angrier and angrier for so many different reasons. I suppose my default setting of "I hate anything to do with Engurland" didn`t help.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,324
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16246 on: May 15, 2024, 03:28:49 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 11, 2024, 06:53:05 pm
Anyone watch the Wembley thing on Netflix? Makes my blood boil.

Fans trying to get in with fake tickets is sadly very much commonplace these days.

Watched it last night and the contrast between that coked up mob and our supporters in Paris was night and day.

Mind you bearing in mind the riot started at 8am the Met could have loaded the Mobile Gendarmerie onto Eurostar and had them and their tear gas canisters to Wembley in plenty of time for the kick off.
Logged

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16247 on: May 15, 2024, 06:46:36 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 15, 2024, 03:28:49 pm
Watched it last night and the contrast between that coked up mob and our supporters in Paris was night and day.

Mind you bearing in mind the riot started at 8am the Met could have loaded the Mobile Gendarmerie onto Eurostar and had them and their tear gas canisters to Wembley in plenty of time for the kick off.
The fella who was on top of the bus. I'm paraphrasing a bit here, "The photo of me being a c*nt on top of the bus was everywhere. My father saw it and was all proud because he had performed similar c*nt like behaviour on top of things when he was younger. I can't wait to show my grandchildren the photos of me being a c*nt."
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,324
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16248 on: May 15, 2024, 06:56:59 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on May 15, 2024, 06:46:36 pm
The fella who was on top of the bus. I'm paraphrasing a bit here, "The photo of me being a c*nt on top of the bus was everywhere. My father saw it and was all proud because he had performed similar c*nt like behaviour on top of things when he was younger. I can't wait to show my grandchildren the photos of me being a c*nt."

He came across as a typical Southern wanker. Pretty harmless but utterly vapid.

The lad from Shropshire wasnt that bad though.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,144
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16249 on: May 15, 2024, 08:45:19 pm »
Really enjoying The Gathering on C4.

Saw Carras daughter pop up in an episode.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16250 on: May 15, 2024, 09:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May 15, 2024, 08:45:19 pm
Really enjoying The Gathering on C4.

Saw Carras daughter pop up in an episode.

Finished Love/Hate last night - Thanks for that
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,838
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16251 on: Yesterday at 08:19:51 am »
They must have high hopes for the series they gave the go ahead for the series 2 when the 1st trailer was released.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MC8cKtqusp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MC8cKtqusp4</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,144
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16252 on: Yesterday at 11:39:56 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 15, 2024, 09:21:11 pm
Finished Love/Hate last night - Thanks for that

Oh good stuff! Have you headed north of the border with the crime series' and watched Blue Lights?
Logged

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,111
  • YNWA
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16253 on: Yesterday at 11:43:34 am »
Rewatched The Responder in 2 days before diving into serie 2.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16254 on: Yesterday at 11:53:16 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:39:56 am
Oh good stuff! Have you headed north of the border with the crime series' and watched Blue Lights?

Oh yeah loved it. I watched the first series when it first came out last year.
I preferred S1 to S2, (both great) hopefully they make lots more.

I will do Kin at some point but will do a few others first.  Maybe Slow Horses s2 or Responder S2
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16255 on: Yesterday at 12:36:25 pm »
Ripley is outstanding, finished it last night.

Going to start Sugar next.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,961
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16256 on: Yesterday at 01:15:35 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 15, 2024, 06:56:59 pm
He came across as a typical Southern wanker. Pretty harmless but utterly vapid.

The lad from Shropshire wasnt that bad though.
He still trampled on people to storm the gate and didnt give a shit about breaking into the stadium so hes as bad as everyone else involved.

Its a good job Italy won as otherwise there would have been chaos and potentially deaths by the sound of it, with that baying mob outside ready to lead an offensive.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,838
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16257 on: Today at 06:29:44 am »
The whole of the 2nd series of Outer Range has just dropped.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16258 on: Today at 08:43:43 am »
Watched The Responder last week and got to admit, Martin Freeman's scouse accent is superb.

Really good viewing, hopefully they make a third series.

I am four episode's into Baby Reindeer - Jesus Christ!!!!!  :o its one of the most twisted things I've watched.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,965
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16259 on: Today at 10:26:27 am »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 06:29:44 am
The whole of the 2nd series of Outer Range has just dropped.

Just realised it's been two years since the first series. I've forgotten a lot of it except the main gist.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 402 403 404 405 406 [407]   Go Up
« previous next »
 