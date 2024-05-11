I'm halfway through Ripley and The Tattooist Of Auschwitz.



Really fantastic shows so far.



Thought Ripley was fantastic. I had never actually seen the Matt Damon movie so after finishing the Netflix show, a week later I watched the movie and now I think the show is much better. For one thing I can't stand Paltrow, and also thought Inspector Ravini in the show was much more interesting than the movie and in fact his role/scenes were the highlight for me.The only criticism I would have about the show vs the movie is that in those days you can see a slight resemblance between Matt Damon and Jude Law, but Andrew Scott looks nothing like the actor playing Dickie in the show. At the same time they frame it well so that no direct physical comparison is really needed.