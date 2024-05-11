« previous next »
Anyone watch the Wembley thing on Netflix? Makes my blood boil.

Fans trying to get in with fake tickets is sadly very much commonplace these days.
I'm halfway through Ripley and The Tattooist Of Auschwitz.

Really fantastic shows so far.
pretty happy with that first season of Fallout
Thought Ripley was fantastic. I had never actually seen the Matt Damon movie so after finishing the Netflix show, a week later I watched the movie and now I think the show is much better. For one thing I can't stand Paltrow, and also thought Inspector Ravini in the show was much more interesting than the movie and in fact his role/scenes were the highlight for me.

The only criticism I would have about the show vs the movie is that in those days you can see a slight resemblance between Matt Damon and Jude Law, but Andrew Scott looks nothing like the actor playing Dickie in the show. At the same time they frame it well so that no direct physical comparison is really needed.
I did and to be honest, struggled to get to the end. Just made me angrier and angrier for so many different reasons. I suppose my default setting of "I hate anything to do with Engurland" didn`t help.
Watched it last night and the contrast between that coked up mob and our supporters in Paris was night and day.

Mind you bearing in mind the riot started at 8am the Met could have loaded the Mobile Gendarmerie onto Eurostar and had them and their tear gas canisters to Wembley in plenty of time for the kick off.
The fella who was on top of the bus. I'm paraphrasing a bit here, "The photo of me being a c*nt on top of the bus was everywhere. My father saw it and was all proud because he had performed similar c*nt like behaviour on top of things when he was younger. I can't wait to show my grandchildren the photos of me being a c*nt."
