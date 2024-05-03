« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1239796 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16160 on: May 3, 2024, 02:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  3, 2024, 02:19:48 pm
I see that Gavin and Stacey is confirmed as coming back for one final episode on Christmas Day

Thats good news, I always moan about the lack of Christmas specials.
Online Draex

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16161 on: May 3, 2024, 02:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  3, 2024, 02:19:48 pm
I see that Gavin and Stacey is confirmed as coming back for one final episode on Christmas Day

James Corden is a bellend.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16162 on: May 3, 2024, 02:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on May  3, 2024, 02:51:41 pm
James Corden is a bellend.

Not a view Ive seen shares on these boards before.
Offline Claire.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16163 on: May 3, 2024, 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  3, 2024, 02:52:39 pm
Not a view Ive seen shares on these boards before.

deffo one for the unpopular opinions thread
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16164 on: May 3, 2024, 03:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  3, 2024, 02:19:48 pm
I see that Gavin and Stacey is confirmed as coming back for one final episode on Christmas Day
Cant wait to turn that shit off
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16165 on: May 3, 2024, 03:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  3, 2024, 02:52:39 pm
Not a view Ive seen shares on these boards before.
You wanna hear Roys story aboot him.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16166 on: May 3, 2024, 03:56:42 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May  2, 2024, 10:42:07 am
Is anyone watching this new Disney+ series Shardlake? I think its supposed to be like Sherlock Holmes in the 16th century or something like that.
Books are excellent.

If its any good I might sign up to Disney plus again for a while.

Anyone seen it?
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16167 on: May 3, 2024, 03:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May  2, 2024, 07:56:32 pm
Hacks is back tonight. The first two episodes are already out. You know where to look.

Oooh thanks! Really enjoyed the first two seasons of this.

Finished the latest season of Blue Lights last night - thought this latest season was brilliant. Hope it comes back for more.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16168 on: May 3, 2024, 04:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May  3, 2024, 03:58:20 pm
Oooh thanks! Really enjoyed the first two seasons of this.

Finished the latest season of Blue Lights last night - thought this latest season was brilliant. Hope it comes back for more.

Im on ep5, good but not ass good as S1 for me. Excellent show though
Offline Claire.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16169 on: May 3, 2024, 04:03:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  3, 2024, 03:56:42 pm
Books are excellent.

If its any good I might sign up to Disney plus again for a while.

Anyone seen it?

I haven't seen it - dunno if it looks like my kinda thing - but only 4 eps
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16170 on: May 3, 2024, 04:42:35 pm »
This is already out on various sites, full season.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMWPujF8G3Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMWPujF8G3Q</a>
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16171 on: May 3, 2024, 04:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May  3, 2024, 03:58:20 pm
Oooh thanks! Really enjoyed the first two seasons of this.

Finished the latest season of Blue Lights last night - thought this latest season was brilliant. Hope it comes back for more.
Already renewed for two more seasons.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16172 on: May 3, 2024, 04:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May  1, 2024, 03:03:25 pm
it is extremely similar to Hijack in its process, but not as good. Incident on a plane, played out in real time (countdown shown each episode to when it's supposed to land), cutting to the Home Office dealing with the incident on the ground. Carbon copy with a different scenario on the plane. I fully expect a show called something like Dry flight soon, where they haven't stocked enough alcohol and everyone is going nuts fermenting alcohol in their sick bags, but there's one shady character who has a hidden stash, with the Home Office trying to stop the flight landing in a country that's banned alcohol.

I didn't mind Redeye at all - thought it was probably 2 episodes too long, could definitely have been condensed but for something easy watching it was ok.

Something to put on your list if you like easy, 7/10 shows you don't have to think too much about.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16173 on: May 3, 2024, 04:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May  3, 2024, 04:43:57 pm
Already renewed for two more seasons.

Amazing news!
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16174 on: May 3, 2024, 04:58:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  3, 2024, 03:56:42 pm
Books are excellent.

If its any good I might sign up to Disney plus again for a while.

Anyone seen it?

I watched the first two and enjoy it. I havent read the books, so I dont know how it compares. But you can a lot of care has gone into it.
Offline Hazell

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16175 on: May 3, 2024, 05:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  3, 2024, 02:52:39 pm
Not a view Ive seen shares on these boards before.

Hi BigBrainCorden.
Offline Only Me

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16176 on: May 3, 2024, 07:49:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  3, 2024, 03:56:42 pm
Books are excellent.

If its any good I might sign up to Disney plus again for a while.

Anyone seen it?

Watched ep1 last night - nothing spectacular but really solid start. Carrying on with it later. The fella who plays Shardlake is well cast.

Books were fantastic but how sad is it that Sansom died three days before the series aired.

Offline Ycuzz

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16177 on: May 3, 2024, 10:10:37 pm »
Sugar. End of ep 6

 :o

Took some turn!

Spoiler
So, alien? Ooor.. drugs? Either way, the whole thing flipped on the head!

Leaning to alien. Would explain alot of earlier things. Metabolism. Reflexes. Weird looking syringe. And so forth.
[close]
Online Draex

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16178 on: May 3, 2024, 10:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  3, 2024, 02:52:39 pm
Not a view Ive seen shares on these boards before.

Can never be too careful, it should be shouted at any opportunity how much of a c*nt he is.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16179 on: May 3, 2024, 10:35:01 pm »
Series 3 of Clarkson Farm. Which manages as ever to harness all Clarksons best bits and leave behind his bad bits.
Its silly sometimes but is really about the countryside and farming in a way other programmes have never managed to capture without being utterly dull, or totally staged (and dull)
Offline kavah

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16180 on: May 4, 2024, 05:00:05 am »
Quote from: Ycuzz on May  3, 2024, 10:10:37 pm
Sugar. End of ep 6

 :o

Took some turn!

Spoiler
So, alien? Ooor.. drugs? Either way, the whole thing flipped on the head!

Leaning to alien. Would explain alot of earlier things. Metabolism. Reflexes. Weird looking syringe. And so forth.
[close]

Bloody hell ! Great stuff. Great TV
Online meady1981

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16181 on: May 4, 2024, 07:01:20 am »
Every single Christmas special of a comedy show that has been finished for a number of years has been utter utter utter dogshit. And you cant change my mind.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16182 on: May 5, 2024, 03:43:43 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on May  4, 2024, 07:01:20 am
Every single Christmas special of a comedy show that has been finished for a number of years has been utter utter utter dogshit. And you cant change my mind.

22 - Detectorists, that was 5 years after it ended.
96 - Only Fools and Horses (Heroes and Villains)

By and large though, yeah.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16183 on: May 5, 2024, 04:02:31 am »
Welcome to Wrexham season 3 is now up, first 2 episodes are quite good, seems to be more focused on dressing room stuff, particularly from the first match of the season & the Swindon match both of which were wild.
Online meady1981

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16184 on: May 5, 2024, 07:24:46 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on May  5, 2024, 03:43:43 am
22 - Detectorists, that was 5 years after it ended.
96 - Only Fools and Horses (Heroes and Villains)

By and large though, yeah.

Hm. I thought I remembered the OF&H one being only a couple of years after the show 'stopped'.. but I'll give you that one.
Detectorists though, despite being a MASSIVE fan, I thought the special was pointless.
Online meady1981

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16185 on: May 5, 2024, 07:25:38 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on May  5, 2024, 04:02:31 am
Welcome to Wrexham season 3 is now up, first 2 episodes are quite good, seems to be more focused on dressing room stuff, particularly from the first match of the season & the Swindon match both of which were wild.

They don't mention it much, but the stadium is now sponsored by STōK Cold Brew Coffee.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16186 on: May 5, 2024, 10:38:59 am »
Finished Under The Banner of Heaven last night. Very good. Based on true events a fairly grisly tale. Definitely worth a watch
Offline bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16187 on: May 5, 2024, 10:52:27 am »
The 2000s OFAH specials are disgraceful and should not be considered canon.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16188 on: May 5, 2024, 03:07:07 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May  5, 2024, 10:38:59 am
Finished Under The Banner of Heaven last night. Very good. Based on true events a fairly grisly tale. Definitely worth a watch

I went on a run of that sort of show last year. If you havent seen them, check out Black Bird and Love and Death.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16189 on: May 5, 2024, 04:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May  5, 2024, 03:07:07 pm
I went on a run of that sort of show last year. If you havent seen them, check out Black Bird and Love and Death.
We watched Black Bird when it came out. Agree that was very good too.

Not seen the other one so will look that up cheers
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16190 on: Yesterday at 09:26:10 am »
First episode of the second season of The Responder is a cracker.  It's all on iPlayer so I might blitz it later.
Offline keano7

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16191 on: Yesterday at 11:00:44 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May  3, 2024, 04:42:35 pm
This is already out on various sites, full season.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMWPujF8G3Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMWPujF8G3Q</a>

Two episodes in. Its really good but tough to watch more than one episode at a time as its so harrowing (and very graphic).
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16192 on: Yesterday at 02:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:26:10 am
First episode of the second season of The Responder is a cracker.  It's all on iPlayer so I might blitz it later.

Yeah was good. Really intriguing plot already

Chris (Freeman) is a great character.  You can just feel his pain.

Ahh didn't realize all eps were up.  Great will watch it all this week.
Offline Bangin Them In

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16193 on: Yesterday at 06:23:54 pm »
A Man in full - Netflix
Jeff Daniels in good form
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16194 on: Yesterday at 09:03:16 pm »
I watched this a few weeks back, and loved it. If you've not got BET it's a bit difficult to find.No matter the circumstances, breakups are often gutting and can cause the people experiencing them to spiral out of control. Created by Diarra Kilpatrick, Diarra From Detroit centers on a heartbroken school teacher, Diarra (Kilpatrick), hiding out in her childhood home amid a three-month-long separation from her charming but estranged husband, Francois (a suave Morris Chestnut). Unable to confront the fact that her half-decade-long marriage has come to an end, Diarras anxiety and anguish have manifested into insomnia and rage. Exhausted by her own bullshit, she goes on a surprisingly euphoric Tinder date with a guy named Chris (Shannon Wallace). Yet, despite a sex-filled evening culminating in eight hours of sleep, Diarra gets ghosted. Unwilling to be cast aside by yet another man, she embarks on a quest to get an apology. However, instead of confronting Chris, Diarra finds herself on a hilariously chaotic misadventure involving an infamous 1995 case of a missing young boy.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kaJxCnQjabw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kaJxCnQjabw</a>
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16195 on: Yesterday at 10:14:09 pm »
Is a 'half-decade' long marriage, the same as a five year one?
Online stevieG786

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16196 on: Today at 03:27:22 pm »
Anyone watched KIN?

i've just binged both seasons this past week. amazing series..with series 2 being better then series 1.

 :wave



