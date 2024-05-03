I watched this a few weeks back, and loved it. If you've not got BET it's a bit difficult to find.No matter the circumstances, breakups are often gutting and can cause the people experiencing them to spiral out of control. Created by Diarra Kilpatrick, Diarra From Detroit centers on a heartbroken school teacher, Diarra (Kilpatrick), hiding out in her childhood home amid a three-month-long separation from her charming but estranged husband, Francois (a suave Morris Chestnut). Unable to confront the fact that her half-decade-long marriage has come to an end, Diarras anxiety and anguish have manifested into insomnia and rage. Exhausted by her own bullshit, she goes on a surprisingly euphoric Tinder date with a guy named Chris (Shannon Wallace). Yet, despite a sex-filled evening culminating in eight hours of sleep, Diarra gets ghosted. Unwilling to be cast aside by yet another man, she embarks on a quest to get an apology. However, instead of confronting Chris, Diarra finds herself on a hilariously chaotic misadventure involving an infamous 1995 case of a missing young boy.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kaJxCnQjabw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kaJxCnQjabw</a>