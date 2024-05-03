I watched this a few weeks back, and loved it. If you've not got BET it's a bit difficult to find.No matter the circumstances, breakups are often gutting and can cause the people experiencing them to spiral out of control. Created by Diarra Kilpatrick, Diarra From Detroit centers on a heartbroken school teacher, Diarra (Kilpatrick), hiding out in her childhood home amid a three-month-long separation from her charming but estranged husband, Francois (a suave Morris Chestnut). Unable to confront the fact that her half-decade-long marriage has come to an end, Diarras anxiety and anguish have manifested into insomnia and rage. Exhausted by her own bullshit, she goes on a surprisingly euphoric Tinder date with a guy named Chris (Shannon Wallace). Yet, despite a sex-filled evening culminating in eight hours of sleep, Diarra gets ghosted. Unwilling to be cast aside by yet another man, she embarks on a quest to get an apology. However, instead of confronting Chris, Diarra finds herself on a hilariously chaotic misadventure involving an infamous 1995 case of a missing young boy.











<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kaJxCnQjabw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kaJxCnQjabw</a>

