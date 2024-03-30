« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 400 401 402 403 404 [405]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1237385 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16160 on: Today at 02:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:19:48 pm
I see that Gavin and Stacey is confirmed as coming back for one final episode on Christmas Day

Thats good news, I always moan about the lack of Christmas specials.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,117
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16161 on: Today at 02:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:19:48 pm
I see that Gavin and Stacey is confirmed as coming back for one final episode on Christmas Day

James Corden is a bellend.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,070
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16162 on: Today at 02:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:51:41 pm
James Corden is a bellend.

Not a view Ive seen shares on these boards before.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,916
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16163 on: Today at 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:52:39 pm
Not a view Ive seen shares on these boards before.

deffo one for the unpopular opinions thread
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,647
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16164 on: Today at 03:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:19:48 pm
I see that Gavin and Stacey is confirmed as coming back for one final episode on Christmas Day
Cant wait to turn that shit off
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,647
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16165 on: Today at 03:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:52:39 pm
Not a view Ive seen shares on these boards before.
You wanna hear Roys story aboot him.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,404
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16166 on: Today at 03:56:42 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:42:07 am
Is anyone watching this new Disney+ series Shardlake? I think its supposed to be like Sherlock Holmes in the 16th century or something like that.
Books are excellent.

If its any good I might sign up to Disney plus again for a while.

Anyone seen it?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,126
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16167 on: Today at 03:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 07:56:32 pm
Hacks is back tonight. The first two episodes are already out. You know where to look.

Oooh thanks! Really enjoyed the first two seasons of this.

Finished the latest season of Blue Lights last night - thought this latest season was brilliant. Hope it comes back for more.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16168 on: Today at 04:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 03:58:20 pm
Oooh thanks! Really enjoyed the first two seasons of this.

Finished the latest season of Blue Lights last night - thought this latest season was brilliant. Hope it comes back for more.

Im on ep5, good but not ass good as S1 for me. Excellent show though
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,916
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16169 on: Today at 04:03:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:56:42 pm
Books are excellent.

If its any good I might sign up to Disney plus again for a while.

Anyone seen it?

I haven't seen it - dunno if it looks like my kinda thing - but only 4 eps
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16170 on: Today at 04:42:35 pm »
This is already out on various sites, full season.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMWPujF8G3Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMWPujF8G3Q</a>
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16171 on: Today at 04:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 03:58:20 pm
Oooh thanks! Really enjoyed the first two seasons of this.

Finished the latest season of Blue Lights last night - thought this latest season was brilliant. Hope it comes back for more.
Already renewed for two more seasons.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,126
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16172 on: Today at 04:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May  1, 2024, 03:03:25 pm
it is extremely similar to Hijack in its process, but not as good. Incident on a plane, played out in real time (countdown shown each episode to when it's supposed to land), cutting to the Home Office dealing with the incident on the ground. Carbon copy with a different scenario on the plane. I fully expect a show called something like Dry flight soon, where they haven't stocked enough alcohol and everyone is going nuts fermenting alcohol in their sick bags, but there's one shady character who has a hidden stash, with the Home Office trying to stop the flight landing in a country that's banned alcohol.

I didn't mind Redeye at all - thought it was probably 2 episodes too long, could definitely have been condensed but for something easy watching it was ok.

Something to put on your list if you like easy, 7/10 shows you don't have to think too much about.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,126
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16173 on: Today at 04:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 04:43:57 pm
Already renewed for two more seasons.

Amazing news!
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,198
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16174 on: Today at 04:58:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:56:42 pm
Books are excellent.

If its any good I might sign up to Disney plus again for a while.

Anyone seen it?

I watched the first two and enjoy it. I havent read the books, so I dont know how it compares. But you can a lot of care has gone into it.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Pages: 1 ... 400 401 402 403 404 [405]   Go Up
« previous next »
 