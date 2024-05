I havenít seen it! My wife saw about 30 seconds on Gogglebox and declared it looked good. Iím a bit more sceptical. Weíll probably never get round to watching it so donít wait around for my opinion!



it is extremely similar to Hijack in its process, but not as good. Incident on a plane, played out in real time (countdown shown each episode to when it's supposed to land), cutting to the Home Office dealing with the incident on the ground. Carbon copy with a different scenario on the plane. I fully expect a show called something like Dry flight soon, where they haven't stocked enough alcohol and everyone is going nuts fermenting alcohol in their sick bags, but there's one shady character who has a hidden stash, with the Home Office trying to stop the flight landing in a country that's banned alcohol.