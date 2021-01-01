Ive seen the first couple Kenny. Having got onto that podcast I recommended to you a while back I do like Bubbins. Maybe not the most original concept but funny enough.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Thats exactly it, unfortunately there are only 3 episodes. An excellent recommendation is was too
Crosby Nick never fails.
Only three of episodes is a bit odd. How come?
Just watched the 1st episode of dead boy Detectives they are kind of Ghost Ghostbusters I didn't realise it as part of the Sandman universeEnjoyed the 1st one looking forward to the rest of the series Going to watch the 1st one of Knuckles now
Sandman universe you say?God the sandman was brilliant. So often I find my self thinking back over one of the episodes . Series 2 maybe later this year
maybe early 2025?
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]