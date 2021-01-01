« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1234772 times)

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16120 on: Today at 09:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:32:36 pm
Ive seen the first couple Kenny. Having got onto that podcast I recommended to you a while back I do like Bubbins. Maybe not the most original concept but funny enough. :D

Thats exactly it, unfortunately there are only 3 episodes.

An excellent recommendation is was too  :thumbup
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16121 on: Today at 09:54:17 pm »
Just watched the 1st episode of dead boy Detectives they are kind of Ghost Ghostbusters I didn't realise it as part of the Sandman universe

Enjoyed the 1st one looking forward to the rest of the series


Going to watch the 1st one of Knuckles now
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16122 on: Today at 09:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:11:15 pm
Thats exactly it, unfortunately there are only 3 episodes.

An excellent recommendation is was too  :thumbup

Only three of episodes is a bit odd. How come?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16123 on: Today at 10:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:58:58 pm
Only three of episodes is a bit odd. How come?

Dunno mate, Ive been researching a 2nd series but nothing comes up.

It was great to see Geoffrey the Butler back on telly too


Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16124 on: Today at 10:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 09:54:17 pm
Just watched the 1st episode of dead boy Detectives they are kind of Ghost Ghostbusters I didn't realise it as part of the Sandman universe

Enjoyed the 1st one looking forward to the rest of the series


Going to watch the 1st one of Knuckles now

Sandman universe you say?

God the sandman was brilliant.   So often I find my self thinking back over one of the episodes .  Series 2 maybe later this year maybe early 2025?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16125 on: Today at 10:31:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:24:25 pm
Sandman universe you say?

God the sandman was brilliant.   So often I find my self thinking back over one of the episodes .  Series 2 maybe later this year maybe early 2025?

They let you know early that it's part of the Sandman universe

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hwJmZ2Ekfbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hwJmZ2Ekfbc</a>
