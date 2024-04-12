« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1230473 times)

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16040 on: April 12, 2024, 01:10:37 pm »
After we finished Kin, I stumbled upon someone in this thread recommending Love/Hate.

Feck, that was good! Watched the whole 5 series in about 2.5 weeks. On another level to Kin IMO.

Looking forwrard to Blue Lights coming back on Monday but that'll come and go.

Have started both The Wire and True Detective in the last 6 months but didn't get past 1-2 episodes of either, so think I will go back to those and revist as they are too highly rated and aligned to what I normally like to not give them a proper go. The Wire felt quite dated in the first episode and True Detective got a bit weird early doors.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16041 on: April 12, 2024, 01:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 12, 2024, 01:10:37 pm
After we finished Kin, I stumbled upon someone in this thread recommending Love/Hate.

Feck, that was good! Watched the whole 5 series in about 2.5 weeks. On another level to Kin IMO.

Looking forwrard to Blue Lights coming back on Monday but that'll come and go.

Have started both The Wire and True Detective in the last 6 months but didn't get past 1-2 episodes of either, so think I will go back to those and revist as they are too highly rated and aligned to what I normally like to not give them a proper go. The Wire felt quite dated in the first episode and True Detective got a bit weird early doors.

Im very excited for Blue Lights

I also recently started The Sopranos, Completed the 1st series, its ok, not as good as people make out though,

I gave up the Wire after 2 episodes
Offline Jean Girard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16042 on: April 13, 2024, 08:14:45 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 10, 2024, 01:30:22 pm
Is Regime with Kate Winslet any good?

Watched the first 2 last night. Got the impression they thought they were making something on Ianucci's level like the Death Of Stalin. They weren't. I really wanted to like it too.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16043 on: April 13, 2024, 11:35:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 12, 2024, 07:40:45 am
I agree on Theo James, however ATJ is only heavily rumoured, not confirmed.
Both are from High Wycombe if that helps
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16044 on: April 13, 2024, 03:55:43 pm »
Shardlake starts on Disney on May 1st.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16045 on: April 13, 2024, 03:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 12, 2024, 01:10:37 pm
After we finished Kin, I stumbled upon someone in this thread recommending Love/Hate.

Feck, that was good! Watched the whole 5 series in about 2.5 weeks. On another level to Kin IMO.

Looking forwrard to Blue Lights coming back on Monday but that'll come and go.

Have started both The Wire and True Detective in the last 6 months but didn't get past 1-2 episodes of either, so think I will go back to those and revist as they are too highly rated and aligned to what I normally like to not give them a proper go. The Wire felt quite dated in the first episode and True Detective got a bit weird early doors.

I recommend staying with The Wire. One of the best shows ever IMO.
Offline Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16046 on: April 13, 2024, 06:13:12 pm »
Fallout

I liked the games up to and including 4 but wasn't expecting much from this as most IPs (that I'm interested in) of late have been shite (and games typically are anyway, tho there are exceptions)

The positive is that they recreate the Fallout world well visually and in general the feel of that world was okish (tho maybe leaning too much into the humour). The story has the basis to be interesting but the writing's not great and the flow was very bitty for me, so the execution makes it all a bit meh in the end. Performances was much ado about nothing with the exception of Walton Goggins (as Coop), who was excellent.

Overall, it's ok but nothing more than that. Worth a watch? 9 hours of your time but it's in a world less than typical, so maybe just about worth it if you're up for something different. If you're a Fallout fan, I'd recommend giving it a go and see how it falls for you.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16047 on: April 13, 2024, 06:39:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 13, 2024, 11:35:52 am
Both are from High Wycombe if that helps
Great people then.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16048 on: April 13, 2024, 06:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on April 13, 2024, 08:14:45 am
Watched the first 2 last night. Got the impression they thought they were making something on Ianucci's level like the Death Of Stalin. They weren't. I really wanted to like it too.
Just can't get motivated to watch it for some reason. Might just skip it altogether.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16049 on: April 14, 2024, 09:44:20 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 12, 2024, 01:18:14 pm
Im very excited for Blue Lights

I also recently started The Sopranos, Completed the 1st series, its ok, not as good as people make out though,

I gave up the Wire after 2 episodes

The Sopranos gets really good from near the end of Season 1 and then season 2 onwards is just phenomenonal for the most part (loses its way a little bit during the last season but pulls it back)

The Wire I also gave up on a few times. Just didn't gel with me.

Another Series that doesn't get as much credit as it deserves is Six Feet Under. I'd put it up there with Sopranos and Breaking Bad. Maybe not quite as action packed at times but the quality is high.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16050 on: April 14, 2024, 10:26:00 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April 14, 2024, 09:44:20 am
The Sopranos gets really good from near the end of Season 1 and then season 2 onwards is just phenomenonal for the most part (loses its way a little bit during the last season but pulls it back)

The Wire I also gave up on a few times. Just didn't gel with me.

Another Series that doesn't get as much credit as it deserves is Six Feet Under. I'd put it up there with Sopranos and Breaking Bad. Maybe not quite as action packed at times but the quality is high.

I tend to shun Foreign TV, much prefer British/Irish stuff. Ill try very top rated stuff. I made it to the end of Breaking Bad. I was very underwhelmed.
-
Ozark and Loudermilk are my standout American TV shows.
Ill research Six feet under :thumbup
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16051 on: April 14, 2024, 12:09:56 pm »
Finished Cardinal... brutal and grim...
Online Stubbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16052 on: April 14, 2024, 12:23:45 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April 14, 2024, 09:44:20 am

Another Series that doesn't get as much credit as it deserves is Six Feet Under. I'd put it up there with Sopranos and Breaking Bad. Maybe not quite as action packed at times but the quality is high.

Six Feet Under is outstanding and in the final series it has one of the most memorable closing sequences I've ever seen.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16053 on: April 14, 2024, 01:47:30 pm »
Six Feet Under sits along Twin Peaks as my favourite show.  Its simply brilliant.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16054 on: April 14, 2024, 05:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 13, 2024, 03:55:43 pm
Shardlake starts on Disney on May 1st.

Thanks! I'm a fan of the books and look forward to seeing this,please be good.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16055 on: April 14, 2024, 05:33:56 pm »
Might sign back up for Disney plus if the reviews are good.
Offline Craig S

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16056 on: Yesterday at 11:04:27 am »
Baby Reindeer - fucking hell I thought it was going to be a comedy.
While it has humour in places, I think I spent the entirety of one episode gritting my teeth and feeling sick at what was unfolding. It is very harrowing in places.

It's a true story with names & places changed. Although the lead is the author and the person it actually happened to. It's very well written, so I suspect he is a better comedian and writer than the on screen caricature of himself.
Offline Saul Goodman

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16057 on: Yesterday at 11:18:07 am »
Quote from: Stubbins on April 14, 2024, 12:23:45 pm
Six Feet Under is outstanding and in the final series it has one of the most memorable closing sequences I've ever seen.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on April 14, 2024, 01:47:30 pm
Six Feet Under sits along Twin Peaks as my favourite show.  Its simply brilliant.

I still think about the Six Feet Under ending every once in a while and go back to watch it even though its been close to a decade since I first watched the show.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16058 on: Yesterday at 12:56:17 pm »
+1 for Six Feet Under, a masterpiece.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16059 on: Yesterday at 01:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 11:04:27 am
Baby Reindeer - fucking hell I thought it was going to be a comedy.
While it has humour in places, I think I spent the entirety of one episode gritting my teeth and feeling sick at what was unfolding. It is very harrowing in places.

It's a true story with names & places changed. Although the lead is the author and the person it actually happened to. It's very well written, so I suspect he is a better comedian and writer than the on screen caricature of himself.

Just come into talk about this, it wasnt on my list to watch, but started and finished it in one sitting.

I preferred the beginning
Spoiler
where it was about the stalker
[close]

Did you like it?

Offline Craig S

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16060 on: Yesterday at 01:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:11:33 pm
Just come into talk about this, it wasnt on my list to watch, but started and finished it in one sitting.

I preferred the beginning
Spoiler
where it was about the stalker
[close]

Did you like it?



Yes I did - if like is the correct word for it!
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16061 on: Yesterday at 02:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 01:56:53 pm
Yes I did - if like is the correct word for it!

I actually changed the question from Enjoy, thinking enjoy is definitely not the word.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16062 on: Yesterday at 02:20:50 pm »
Watched first two episodes of Ripley, quite good with a marvelous slow-build of tension. Really enjoying it so far
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16063 on: Yesterday at 07:15:21 pm »
Seen 5 episodes of Shogun and really enjoying it.

Once that's done I'm either going to start Fallout or Baby Reindeer - for those that have seen them, are they worth the watch? Time is quite limited for me at the minute so trying to be selective!
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16064 on: Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm »
Second series of Outer Range is out on May 16th.

https://www.imdb.com/video/imdb/vi1257752089/?ref_=ext_shr
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16065 on: Yesterday at 08:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm
Second series of Outer Range is out on May 16th.

https://www.imdb.com/video/imdb/vi1257752089/?ref_=ext_shr

Good news, enjoyed the first season quite a bit...
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16066 on: Yesterday at 09:16:35 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:15:21 pm
Seen 5 episodes of Shogun and really enjoying it.

Once that's done I'm either going to start Fallout or Baby Reindeer - for those that have seen them, are they worth the watch? Time is quite limited for me at the minute so trying to be selective!

Heard a rave review of Baby Reindeer on Radio 5 Live. Both TV Critics loved it and said it was a must watch.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16067 on: Yesterday at 10:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 09:16:35 pm
Heard a rave review of Baby Reindeer on Radio 5 Live. Both TV Critics loved it and said it was a must watch.
Its a true story. Its really wild. I think it goes on a little too long but it is quite something.
Not many roles where you can play yourself either
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16068 on: Yesterday at 10:38:14 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:15:21 pm
Seen 5 episodes of Shogun and really enjoying it.

Once that's done I'm either going to start Fallout or Baby Reindeer - for those that have seen them, are they worth the watch? Time is quite limited for me at the minute so trying to be selective!

Fallout is brilliantly done and great fun.

I always recommend 'Hell on Wheels ' and Legion (Marvel Spin off).
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16069 on: Yesterday at 11:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm
Second series of Outer Range is out on May 16th.

https://www.imdb.com/video/imdb/vi1257752089/?ref_=ext_shr

That Josh Brolin is doing alright for himself isn't he?
Online Cracking Left Foot

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16070 on: Today at 04:40:05 pm »
I saw the original stage version of Baby Reindeer in Edinburgh in 2019 - it was genuinely one of the most unsettling things I'd ever seen, despite it being just a 60 minute monologue. I remember coming out feeling quite shaky. Definitely going to watch the TV show, but sounds like it's even more disturbing than Gadd's original show!
