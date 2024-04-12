Fallout



I liked the games up to and including 4 but wasn't expecting much from this as most IPs (that I'm interested in) of late have been shite (and games typically are anyway, tho there are exceptions)



The positive is that they recreate the Fallout world well visually and in general the feel of that world was okish (tho maybe leaning too much into the humour). The story has the basis to be interesting but the writing's not great and the flow was very bitty for me, so the execution makes it all a bit meh in the end. Performances was much ado about nothing with the exception of Walton Goggins (as Coop), who was excellent.



Overall, it's ok but nothing more than that. Worth a watch? 9 hours of your time but it's in a world less than typical, so maybe just about worth it if you're up for something different. If you're a Fallout fan, I'd recommend giving it a go and see how it falls for you.