« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 397 398 399 400 401 [402]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1229213 times)

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,100
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16040 on: April 12, 2024, 01:10:37 pm »
After we finished Kin, I stumbled upon someone in this thread recommending Love/Hate.

Feck, that was good! Watched the whole 5 series in about 2.5 weeks. On another level to Kin IMO.

Looking forwrard to Blue Lights coming back on Monday but that'll come and go.

Have started both The Wire and True Detective in the last 6 months but didn't get past 1-2 episodes of either, so think I will go back to those and revist as they are too highly rated and aligned to what I normally like to not give them a proper go. The Wire felt quite dated in the first episode and True Detective got a bit weird early doors.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16041 on: April 12, 2024, 01:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 12, 2024, 01:10:37 pm
After we finished Kin, I stumbled upon someone in this thread recommending Love/Hate.

Feck, that was good! Watched the whole 5 series in about 2.5 weeks. On another level to Kin IMO.

Looking forwrard to Blue Lights coming back on Monday but that'll come and go.

Have started both The Wire and True Detective in the last 6 months but didn't get past 1-2 episodes of either, so think I will go back to those and revist as they are too highly rated and aligned to what I normally like to not give them a proper go. The Wire felt quite dated in the first episode and True Detective got a bit weird early doors.

Im very excited for Blue Lights

I also recently started The Sopranos, Completed the 1st series, its ok, not as good as people make out though,

I gave up the Wire after 2 episodes
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16042 on: Yesterday at 08:14:45 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 10, 2024, 01:30:22 pm
Is Regime with Kate Winslet any good?

Watched the first 2 last night. Got the impression they thought they were making something on Ianucci's level like the Death Of Stalin. They weren't. I really wanted to like it too.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16043 on: Yesterday at 11:35:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 12, 2024, 07:40:45 am
I agree on Theo James, however ATJ is only heavily rumoured, not confirmed.
Both are from High Wycombe if that helps
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16044 on: Yesterday at 03:55:43 pm »
Shardlake starts on Disney on May 1st.
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16045 on: Yesterday at 03:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 12, 2024, 01:10:37 pm
After we finished Kin, I stumbled upon someone in this thread recommending Love/Hate.

Feck, that was good! Watched the whole 5 series in about 2.5 weeks. On another level to Kin IMO.

Looking forwrard to Blue Lights coming back on Monday but that'll come and go.

Have started both The Wire and True Detective in the last 6 months but didn't get past 1-2 episodes of either, so think I will go back to those and revist as they are too highly rated and aligned to what I normally like to not give them a proper go. The Wire felt quite dated in the first episode and True Detective got a bit weird early doors.

I recommend staying with The Wire. One of the best shows ever IMO.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,119
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16046 on: Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm »
Fallout

I liked the games up to and including 4 but wasn't expecting much from this as most IPs (that I'm interested in) of late have been shite (and games typically are anyway, tho there are exceptions)

The positive is that they recreate the Fallout world well visually and in general the feel of that world was okish (tho maybe leaning too much into the humour). The story has the basis to be interesting but the writing's not great and the flow was very bitty for me, so the execution makes it all a bit meh in the end. Performances was much ado about nothing with the exception of Walton Goggins (as Coop), who was excellent.

Overall, it's ok but nothing more than that. Worth a watch? 9 hours of your time but it's in a world less than typical, so maybe just about worth it if you're up for something different. If you're a Fallout fan, I'd recommend giving it a go and see how it falls for you.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:16:00 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,215
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16047 on: Yesterday at 06:39:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:35:52 am
Both are from High Wycombe if that helps
Great people then.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,215
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16048 on: Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 08:14:45 am
Watched the first 2 last night. Got the impression they thought they were making something on Ianucci's level like the Death Of Stalin. They weren't. I really wanted to like it too.
Just can't get motivated to watch it for some reason. Might just skip it altogether.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,679
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16049 on: Today at 09:44:20 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 12, 2024, 01:18:14 pm
Im very excited for Blue Lights

I also recently started The Sopranos, Completed the 1st series, its ok, not as good as people make out though,

I gave up the Wire after 2 episodes

The Sopranos gets really good from near the end of Season 1 and then season 2 onwards is just phenomenonal for the most part (loses its way a little bit during the last season but pulls it back)

The Wire I also gave up on a few times. Just didn't gel with me.

Another Series that doesn't get as much credit as it deserves is Six Feet Under. I'd put it up there with Sopranos and Breaking Bad. Maybe not quite as action packed at times but the quality is high.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16050 on: Today at 10:26:00 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:44:20 am
The Sopranos gets really good from near the end of Season 1 and then season 2 onwards is just phenomenonal for the most part (loses its way a little bit during the last season but pulls it back)

The Wire I also gave up on a few times. Just didn't gel with me.

Another Series that doesn't get as much credit as it deserves is Six Feet Under. I'd put it up there with Sopranos and Breaking Bad. Maybe not quite as action packed at times but the quality is high.

I tend to shun Foreign TV, much prefer British/Irish stuff. Ill try very top rated stuff. I made it to the end of Breaking Bad. I was very underwhelmed.
-
Ozark and Loudermilk are my standout American TV shows.
Ill research Six feet under :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,899
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16051 on: Today at 12:09:56 pm »
Finished Cardinal... brutal and grim...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16052 on: Today at 12:23:45 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:44:20 am

Another Series that doesn't get as much credit as it deserves is Six Feet Under. I'd put it up there with Sopranos and Breaking Bad. Maybe not quite as action packed at times but the quality is high.

Six Feet Under is outstanding and in the final series it has one of the most memorable closing sequences I've ever seen.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 397 398 399 400 401 [402]   Go Up
« previous next »
 