After we finished Kin, I stumbled upon someone in this thread recommending Love/Hate.



Feck, that was good! Watched the whole 5 series in about 2.5 weeks. On another level to Kin IMO.



Looking forwrard to Blue Lights coming back on Monday but that'll come and go.



Have started both The Wire and True Detective in the last 6 months but didn't get past 1-2 episodes of either, so think I will go back to those and revist as they are too highly rated and aligned to what I normally like to not give them a proper go. The Wire felt quite dated in the first episode and True Detective got a bit weird early doors.