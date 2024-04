Probably unpopular opinion on here, but I thought series 3 of Slow Horses was incredibly disappointing. I liked the first 2 (especially series 1) - intrigue, clever witty writing, some good characters etc. Series 3 was just relentless unfunny banter, a fairly unintriguing story, and ludicrous overly long action scenes that make Commando look realistic. Not sure what happened - dumbed down for American audiences after the popularity of the first 2 series?