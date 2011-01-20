« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 22, 2024, 09:18:29 pm
Shogun still going strong. Think the Olly Reed/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Anjin is really poorly cast, but the rest more than makes up for it. I cant remember him being so bumbling and generally blustery in the book but read yonks ago.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 22, 2024, 09:26:08 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 22, 2024, 08:38:47 pm
I thought the first episode of 3 body problemwas a bit rubbish, felt rushed and bad acting, hopefully picks up, whats the Chinese version called? (for sites)


Three-Body
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 22, 2024, 09:35:12 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on March 22, 2024, 09:18:29 pm
Shogun still going strong. Think the Olly Reed/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Anjin is really poorly cast, but the rest more than makes up for it. I cant remember him being so bumbling and generally blustery in the book but read yonks ago.

Precisely.

He was much more calculating and reflective, and aware of the struggles to integrate into Japanese culture, which was one of the book's themes.

The show has him either bumbling or brash, neither of which applied to the book character...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 22, 2024, 09:42:54 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on March 22, 2024, 07:02:26 pm
Not according to this site.

https://www.polygon.com/24093811/the-three-body-problem-explained-netflix

Oh, there are more books. The Three-Body Problem is the first in a trilogy, known as Remembrance of Earths Past. Netflixs 3 Body Problem is actually an adaptation of the entire trilogy, folding in the novels two sequels  The Dark Forest and Deaths End  into its narrative. The first season of the show will cover The Three-Body Problem but will also introduce threads from later books. Its a comprehensive adaptation, not a piecemeal one.
So its not covering all 3 books in the 8 episodes, unlike you said.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 22, 2024, 10:15:29 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 22, 2024, 10:27:14 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 22, 2024, 08:38:47 pm
I thought the first episode of 3 body problemwas a bit rubbish, felt rushed and bad acting, hopefully picks up, whats the Chinese version called? (for sites)
Episode 1.

https://youtu.be/4w47F8g8EgM?si=vhsbG0atU1RdybQ0
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 06:12:53 am
I really enjoyed the 1st  episode of 3 body problem, It would be interesting to see how they handled it in the chinese version I'm sure it's got a very different tune to it.

 
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 11:28:58 am
Quote from: Baby Huey on March 22, 2024, 05:24:26 pm
There's not much in the way of menage a trois, if that's what you're hoping for. ;D

It's made me want to watch the Chinese adaptation as that has 30 episodes. It must be better than folding three books into 8 episodes as Netflix have done.

 ;D

My 14 daughter wanted us to watch it together over the weekend and I know sometimes these kind of shows can be quite explicit with sex scenes so wanted to make sure before I put it on  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 02:25:43 pm
Quote from: Trada on March 23, 2024, 06:12:53 am
I really enjoyed the 1st  episode of 3 body problem, It would be interesting to see how they handled it in the chinese version I'm sure it's got a very different tune to it.
Like the books it uses a lot of science jargon, some are filler episodes though, but the flashback episodes back at the science station in the 60's are fantastic especially after episode 20 beyond.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 03:15:41 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on March 23, 2024, 11:28:58 am
;D

My 14 daughter wanted us to watch it together over the weekend and I know sometimes these kind of shows can be quite explicit with sex scenes so wanted to make sure before I put it on  ;D

Bit of nudity but no real sex that I can remember, some nice and violent murders though.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 03:17:22 pm
Quote from: Ray K on March 22, 2024, 06:20:52 pm
B&W are talking about 4 seasons of the show, so I would have assumed it's roughly one book per season?

Depends if better offers come in.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 03:19:29 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 23, 2024, 03:17:22 pm
Depends if better offers come in.

The last 2  books will then be done in 3 episodes....
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 03:20:34 pm
Quote from: Trada on March 23, 2024, 03:19:29 pm
The last 2  books will then be done in 3 episodes....

Yeah but they'll all be 69 minutes long.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 06:59:36 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on March 23, 2024, 11:28:58 am
;D

My 14 daughter wanted us to watch it together over the weekend and I know sometimes these kind of shows can be quite explicit with sex scenes so wanted to make sure before I put it on  ;D
Bit of female nudity towards the end of episode 3, women's breasts.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 07:34:21 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on March 23, 2024, 06:59:36 pm
Bit of female nudity towards the end of episode 3, women's breasts.

Bush and a couple of tiny cocks.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 07:43:55 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 23, 2024, 07:34:21 pm
Bush and a couple of tiny cocks.
I forgot about those scenes. Nothing sexual, but could still be embarrassing to a teenager watching with their parents.

I'm off to watch the final two episodes. I'm enjoying this.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 07:51:13 pm
A new series of Blue Lights coming soon

The first series was excellent.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 07:58:08 pm
Thanks guys, I will watch it on my own I think  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 09:32:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on March 21, 2024, 07:48:34 pm
I plan on blaming everything on sake now.

The best is produced in Forfar.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 23, 2024, 09:34:28 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on March 23, 2024, 07:58:08 pm
Thanks guys, I will watch it on my own I think  ;D

If she's good with blood, gore and cunting language, you could just watch episode 3 separately.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 24, 2024, 10:08:26 am
Quote from: meady1981 on March 22, 2024, 09:18:29 pm
Shogun still going strong. Think the Olly Reed/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Anjin is really poorly cast, but the rest more than makes up for it. I cant remember him being so bumbling and generally blustery in the book but read yonks ago.

Think this is harsh. I don't know who the actor is, but I actually think hes doing a good job.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 24, 2024, 01:12:55 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 23, 2024, 09:34:28 pm
If she's good with blood, gore and cunting language, you could just watch episode 3 separately.

Yeah she talked me into it  ;D really enjoyed the first 3 but the problem now is I have to wait till next week to finish it as I promised her I wouldn't watch it till she came back next friday  :butt  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 24, 2024, 05:20:18 pm
Hats off to whoever recommended Homecoming on Amazon....at last, something that makes you work/think and isn't algorithmed to fuck.....loved the feeling of not knowing what the blazes was going on...and not being able to second guess it.....superb cast and music score ...and my word, hardly news but what a tremendous actress Julia Roberts is.........marvellous



Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 24, 2024, 06:29:52 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 24, 2024, 10:08:26 am
Think this is harsh. I don't know who the actor is, but I actually think hes doing a good job.

Sorry mate
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 24, 2024, 08:39:14 pm
Really enjoying 3 Body Problem. The scene in episodeI think 3 with the army abacus really impressed me. Maybe it was just the sheer scale.

The other mind blowing thing was realising that Adrian Edmondson was playing one of the peripheral characters. Took me until ep 7 ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 24, 2024, 09:23:14 pm
Enjoyed the gentlemen


It was pitched really well and wasnt too Guy Richie whilst clearly being Guy Richie
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 25, 2024, 09:21:38 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 24, 2024, 08:39:14 pm
Really enjoying 3 Body Problem. The scene in episodeI think 3 with the army abacus really impressed me. Maybe it was just the sheer scale.

The other mind blowing thing was realising that Adrian Edmondson was playing one of the peripheral characters. Took me until ep 7 ;D
He's a quite good dramatic actor. He played Roger Hollis in the Kim Philby series A Spy Among Friends with Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce last year and was very good too.  Though it is a bit jarring when he wears the serious glasses and suit and you think 'I know that actor but just can't place him ...'  :D

So I binged 3 Body Problem over the weekend. I was really into it up until Episode 5, which was stunning I thought, and then it sort of tapered off for the last 3 eps. I wouldn't say it fell off a cliff, but it just wasn't as propulsive plot-wise, and focused more on the characters and the sick friend storyline which, meh.

I don't mind this adaptation bringing more international-based characters for the Netflix audience. Generally it kept the good, hard sci-fi bits and eliminated some weaknesses in the book (Di Shi is a fucking arsehole in the books: Benedict Wong brings more inherent Benedict Wong-iness, which can only be a good thing).  Overall it's a success and I'm looking forward to the 2nd season.

And it has cameos from Kevin Eldon as Sir Thomas More and Mark Gatiss and Reece Shearsmith as Turing and Newton.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 25, 2024, 08:20:23 pm
Shogun is brilliant
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 25, 2024, 08:26:44 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on March 25, 2024, 08:20:23 pm
Shogun is brilliant

Not a patch on you though lad
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 26, 2024, 02:57:45 pm
Anybody watched Chicken Nugget on Netflix? Looks insane.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 27, 2024, 12:40:41 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 26, 2024, 02:57:45 pm
Anybody watched Chicken Nugget on Netflix? Looks insane.

 Off the bat, we can already tell that Chicken Nugget will be a polarising show that some will label as stupid, while others hail it as ingenious. Honestly, both sides are correct, and therein lies its goofy charm. Its also important to caution that writer-director Lee Byeong-heons sense of humour can be an acquired taste. But if you like your comedy loud and leftfield (à la I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson), there isnt a show in 2024 thats funnier than this.


So you are either going to love it or hate it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:10:19 pm
Me and the Missus went on a C5 corny drama fest last week and watched 4 of the buggers on catch-up

Was good fun and they were all surprisingly kind of ok.  I'd even go so far as to say 'Coma' was pretty good. 

Coma
Cold Call
Love Rat
Too Good to be true.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:32:10 pm
Manhunt has been pretty watchable so far
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 09:55:53 pm
Just watched Saltburn, wow! That's messed up. Great though.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:21:29 am
Looking forward to This Town that starts tonight at nine really sad that the BBC are cutting another 100 hours of programming including drama to save money they are saying that's why Dr who joined up with Disney the show may have been cut.

I still think the BBC should show ads between shows they near enough do now,  but it's ads about their show coming up

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aR7dCgmzal4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aR7dCgmzal4</a>
