I thought the first episode of 3 body problemwas a bit rubbish, felt rushed and bad acting, hopefully picks up, whats the Chinese version called? (for sites)
Shogun still going strong. Think the Olly Reed/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Anjin is really poorly cast, but the rest more than makes up for it. I cant remember him being so bumbling and generally blustery in the book but read yonks ago.
Not according to this site.https://www.polygon.com/24093811/the-three-body-problem-explained-netflixOh, there are more books. The Three-Body Problem is the first in a trilogy, known as Remembrance of Earths Past. Netflixs 3 Body Problem is actually an adaptation of the entire trilogy, folding in the novels two sequels The Dark Forest and Deaths End into its narrative. The first season of the show will cover The Three-Body Problem but will also introduce threads from later books. Its a comprehensive adaptation, not a piecemeal one.
There's not much in the way of menage a trois, if that's what you're hoping for. It's made me want to watch the Chinese adaptation as that has 30 episodes. It must be better than folding three books into 8 episodes as Netflix have done.
I really enjoyed the 1st episode of 3 body problem, It would be interesting to see how they handled it in the chinese version I'm sure it's got a very different tune to it.
My 14 daughter wanted us to watch it together over the weekend and I know sometimes these kind of shows can be quite explicit with sex scenes so wanted to make sure before I put it on
B&W are talking about 4 seasons of the show, so I would have assumed it's roughly one book per season?
Depends if better offers come in.
The last 2 books will then be done in 3 episodes....
Bit of female nudity towards the end of episode 3, women's breasts.
Bush and a couple of tiny cocks.
Thanks guys, I will watch it on my own I think
If she's good with blood, gore and cunting language, you could just watch episode 3 separately.
