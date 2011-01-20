I really enjoyed the 1st episode of 3 body problem, It would be interesting to see how they handled it in the chinese version I'm sure it's got a very different tune to it.

Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!



Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx



I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.