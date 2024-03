The Gentlemen came out on Netflix yesterday, and I watched the first couple. Guy Ritchie created it, and wrote some episodes and directed some. It reminds of Lock Stock and Snatch, as it’s very stylised and deals with criminals. It’s so stylised it’s almost as if Ritchie is parodying Ritchie. Most of the characters are caricatures, and there are not many to actually like.



That probably sounds really negative, but I am actually enjoying it!