Spoiler

Toranaga thinks Blackthorne can be used to divide the council so they stall in voting to impeach him. I get why the Christian element of the council want Blackthorne dead but why does Ishida give a shit? Indeed, he already agreed to have Blackthorne killed which would have solved that problem. It's only because Yabushige came up with another plan what Blackthorne was saved. But obviously Toranaga wouldn't have been aware of any this. So I don't really get Toranaga's though process?



Also, the English they're speaking in Japan is actually Portuguese. Wonder why they didn't just speak Portuguese?