2 episodes into the new series of Slow Horses and enjoying it so far (no spoilers for the rest of it, please). But - at the risk of being branded a misogynistic twat on here - I am getting slightly tired of the whole strong/cynical women eye rolling at bumbling/incompetent/lecherous men trope that seems so common in tv/films these days. It doesnt help that I find of one of said female characters (the Welsh one) just not a very good actress (didnt like her in Detectorists either).



Just started watching The Americans too - enjoying it. Keri Russell is great, as always (hoping for a second season of The Diplomat at some point).

