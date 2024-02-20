« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Barefoot Doctor

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15760 on: February 20, 2024, 02:25:23 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 20, 2024, 01:25:10 pm
Thank God, I thought it was just me. Im amazed Line Of Duty is so highly regarded, considering the two leads are so bad.

Agree with this. McClure and Compston are terrible in it, which for such a beloved show is really quite incredible. A triumph of plotting, writing and direction (along with Adrian Dunbar and the lead bent copper in each season).
Wabaloolah

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15761 on: February 20, 2024, 04:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 20, 2024, 11:16:38 am
Going back a bit, but Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham did an excellent mini drama on Covid from the perspective of a care home - just incase you hadnt seen it

Oh its called Help and available on Channel 4 and Netflix
yes I've seen that 👍
Dr. Beaker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15762 on: February 20, 2024, 05:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 20, 2024, 01:29:05 pm
Got through one episode of series one, its shite
Agreed! Recently watched the full series of Danger UXB, far better.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15763 on: February 20, 2024, 09:32:26 pm »
Kevin Eldon played McLures dad in Trigger Point

Would have loved it if they had dropped it in the script that he lived in Acton

Those who know. Know :)
Crosby Nick

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15764 on: February 20, 2024, 09:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 20, 2024, 09:32:26 pm
Kevin Eldon played McLures dad in Trigger Point

Would have loved it if they had dropped it in the script that he lived in Acton

Those who know. Know :)

Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15765 on: Yesterday at 06:56:55 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February 20, 2024, 05:33:23 pm
Agreed! Recently watched the full series of Danger UXB, far better.

I watched that the other week, used to love it as a kid. Also, Judy Geeson.
Jookie

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15766 on: Yesterday at 03:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February  8, 2024, 05:40:10 pm
Watching Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix, about halfway through its seven episodes.

Watching this at the moment. Never read the book so was t sure what to expect.

Its a pretty heart warming story so far (think Ive watched 6 episodes) given the story and luck tge 2 main characters are having. One of the better things Ive watched on Netflix in a while
Claire.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15767 on: Today at 09:35:03 am »
is Masters of the Air all gung-ho yay America or actually a decent watch? I've not seen like band of brothers or many war films/shows unless you're talking like Platoon ;D
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15768 on: Today at 11:49:30 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:35:03 am
is Masters of the Air all gung-ho yay America or actually a decent watch? I've not seen like band of brothers or many war films/shows unless you're talking like Platoon ;D

Escape to victory starring John Wark?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15769 on: Today at 11:51:55 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:35:03 am
is Masters of the Air all gung-ho yay America or actually a decent watch? I've not seen like band of brothers or many war films/shows unless you're talking like Platoon ;D

I'd not watch it and use that time to watch BoB
IgorBobbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15770 on: Today at 04:32:48 pm »
2 episodes into the new series of Slow Horses and enjoying it so far (no spoilers for the rest of it, please). But - at the risk of being branded a misogynistic twat on here - I am getting slightly tired of the whole strong/cynical women eye rolling at bumbling/incompetent/lecherous men trope that seems so common in tv/films these days. It doesnt help that I find of one of said female characters (the Welsh one) just not a very good actress (didnt like her in Detectorists either).

Just started watching The Americans too - enjoying it.  Keri Russell is great, as always (hoping for a second season of The Diplomat at some point).
