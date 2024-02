I'm crawling my way through True Detective: Night Country and my interest started to wane between episode 2 and 3. I'm up to date now but it feels like I'm only watching it get it done with. I must have been looking at my phone during some episodes because I am lost. There's too much going on and I'm losing track of who's who. It's probably not helping if I'm not that interested in it. It's not a patch on Seasons 1 and 3.