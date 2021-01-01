« previous next »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February  6, 2024, 07:53:08 pm
The last line was certainly familiar.

Haha yeah, I loved that

Ray Lennox, Bob Toal and Amanda Drummond all feature in Welsh's novel 'Filth'.  The anti-hero in Filth is the totally and utterly despicable DS Bruce Robertson.   Who is a very similar character to Tommy Stark from the Crime TV adaptation.

Filth is a great read.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:11:14 am
Haha yeah, I loved that

Ray Lennox, Bob Toal and Amanda Drummond all feature in Welsh's novel 'Filth'.  The anti-hero in Filth is the totally and utterly despicable DS Bruce Robertson.   Who is a very similar character to Tommy Stark from the Crime TV adaptation.

Filth is a great read.

Its Brilliant, The Film is a bit shit by comparison
There's 10 new shows coming to Apple TV this year...

The New Look - 14 February

Quote
Are you a fan of fashion? If so, you are going to love this one! Starring Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, the story follows fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

The official synopsis reads: Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanels reign as the worlds most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

Constellation - 21 February

Quote
Watch if you enjoyed: For All Mankind

Its not an Apple TV+ show line-up with at least one show set in space, so do you fancy a psychological thriller with an edge of sci-fi? This is one for you.

Starring Noomi Repace and Jonathan Banks, this eight-part thriller follows Jo  an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space  only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. Tapping into human psychology and her determination to find out the truth behind space travel, Jo has to do what it takes to recover what she has lost.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin - 1 March

Quote
Watch if you enjoyed: Ghosts

Starring Hugh Bonneville and Noel Fielding, the comedy series follows the Bake Off star as the legendary British highwayman after he is made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws  and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde.

The synopsis reads: In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavours, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker.

Manhunt - 15 March

Quote
Watch if you enjoyed: Dahmer  Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Starring Outlanders Tobias Menzies, the conspiracy thriller drama follows one of the best-known but least understood crimes in history - all about the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincolns assassination.

Palm Royale - 20 March

Quote
Watch if you enjoyed: Inventing Anna

Starring Kristen Wiig alongside Laura Dern and Allison Janney, the story follows Maxine Simmons, a woman who endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society - no matter what it takes.

The synopsis reads: As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today, How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?

Sugar - 5 April

Quote
Watch if you enjoyed: Perry Mason

Starring Colin Farrell as John Sugar, the story follows a private investigator determined to uncover the truth about the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel.

As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

Franklin - 12 April

Quote
Watch if you enjoyed: Hamilton

Starring Michael Douglas and based on the bestselling book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, the story follows the famous inventor who must engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with England in 1783. The eight-year French mission is Franklins most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution.

Dark Matter - 8 May

Quote
Watch if you like: Stranger Things

Based on the bestselling novel by Blake Crouch, the nine-part series follows Jason Desson, a physicist and professor whose life is turned upside-down when he is abducted and planted into an alternate version of his world. The journey quickly turns into a nightmare when he tries to return to his reality - all while having a terrifying insight into all of the different lives he could have lived.

Presumed Innocent - 14 June

Quote
Watch if you enjoyed: The Undoing

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, a horrific murder upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys office after one of its own is suspected of the crime. As the accused does what it takes to keep his family together, the show explores the limits of love, sex politics, power and more.

Land of Women - Summer

Quote
Watch if you enjoyed: Big Little Lies

The synopsis for this exciting new Eva Longoria show reads: [Eva plays] Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her ageing mother and college-age daughter.

To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Galas now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Galas mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unravelling their deepest family secrets and truths.

I really will have to sub to Apple. I reckon I would watch at least 8 of those new shows and thats on top of the existing stuff like Severance (which is incredible) and the stuff I still haven't seen but really want to like For All Mankind, Foundation, Invasion.

How are Apple making so many good shows compared to Amazon? Don't get me wrong I've loved a few of Amazon's but they have no where near as many good new shows as Apple. Netflix also churns out tons, but the quality is all over the place.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:11:14 am
Haha yeah, I loved that

Ray Lennox, Bob Toal and Amanda Drummond all feature in Welsh's novel 'Filth'.  The anti-hero in Filth is the totally and utterly despicable DS Bruce Robertson.   Who is a very similar character to Tommy Stark from the Crime TV adaptation.

Filth is a great read.

The last Welch book I read.

The last scene in front of his daughter wrecked me. I ploughed through the book hoping for some sort of retribution for his behaviour.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 01:52:23 pm
I really will have to sub to Apple. I reckon I would watch at least 8 of those new shows and thats on top of the existing stuff like Severance (which is incredible) and the stuff I still haven't seen but really want to like For All Mankind, Foundation, Invasion.

How are Apple making so many good shows compared to Amazon? Don't get me wrong I've loved a few of Amazon's but they have no where near as many good new shows as Apple. Netflix also churns out tons, but the quality is all over the place.

Apple should do a deal with Netflix say after so many months Apple shows could be shown on their site
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 01:52:23 pm
I really will have to sub to Apple. I reckon I would watch at least 8 of those new shows and thats on top of the existing stuff like Severance (which is incredible) and the stuff I still haven't seen but really want to like For All Mankind, Foundation, Invasion.

How are Apple making so many good shows compared to Amazon? Don't get me wrong I've loved a few of Amazon's but they have no where near as many good new shows as Apple. Netflix also churns out tons, but the quality is all over the place.

On the subject of Amazon, their adverts have started. I started the latest Jack Ryan last night, which I love, and just turned it off before it started. The first ad was over 30 seconds. Annoying.
Looks good for a 6 part Paramount+ TV series I thought it was a film at first.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oXZ3eQk_eJ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oXZ3eQk_eJ8</a>
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:03:28 pm
On the subject of Amazon, their adverts have started. I started the latest Jack Ryan last night, which I love, and just turned it off before it started. The first ad was over 30 seconds. Annoying.

I  recently re-subscribed to Prime. I haven't had major issue with adverts yet - the only ones have been self-promos before a show starts which I could skip.
However, I find the interface so clunky and awful compared to say, Netflix.

For starters, if you are just browsing the home page, half of the stuff there either requires subscriptions to additional "channels" or one-off purchases.
They also seem to randomly group up or separate out seasons of a show, and it's not always immediately clear what season you are being presented with - and sometimes only some of the content is available through prime!

Last night I decided I'd watch the 2nd Season of Wheel of Time. Saw there was a "bonus" video called "things to remember about Season 1".
Figured I would watch that as a reminder. At the end of the short vid, box comes up in the corner "watch next". I hit that, making I feel a reasonable assumption that it would start playing Season 2. It was only when the episode started with gunshots that I realised it had decided to start playing me Reacher instead!
