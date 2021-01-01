On the subject of Amazon, their adverts have started. I started the latest Jack Ryan last night, which I love, and just turned it off before it started. The first ad was over 30 seconds. Annoying.



I recently re-subscribed to Prime. I haven't had major issue with adverts yet - the only ones have been self-promos before a show starts which I could skip.However, I find the interface so clunky and awful compared to say, Netflix.For starters, if you are just browsing the home page, half of the stuff there either requires subscriptions to additional "channels" or one-off purchases.They also seem to randomly group up or separate out seasons of a show, and it's not always immediately clear what season you are being presented with - and sometimes only some of the content is available through prime!Last night I decided I'd watch the 2nd Season of Wheel of Time. Saw there was a "bonus" video called "things to remember about Season 1".Figured I would watch that as a reminder. At the end of the short vid, box comes up in the corner "watch next". I hit that, making I feel a reasonable assumption that it would start playing Season 2. It was only when the episode started with gunshots that I realised it had decided to start playing me Reacher instead!