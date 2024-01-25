Tamsin Greig the stand out...horrible c*nt!



Opposed to Ben KinglsgleyFuck off. Just when is this going to end?Whatrever next. Dirty Harry remake starring Jody CromerBrainwash the young folk as much as you want but this 53-year-old bloke ain't having it.First Google I did :Its fair to say the eight-part reboot is the inverse of the film. Where the original was slick, intelligent, and unpredictable, the new series is baggy, brash, and hackneyed. It more closely resembles a second-rate Guy Ritchie movie.Sexy Beast prequel gets mixed reviews as critics brand new TV series 'clumsy' and a 'cynical sub-par Minder'