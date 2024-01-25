« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

January 25, 2024, 01:33:13 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 25, 2024, 01:20:20 pm
Bloody Brilliant, if you manage to watch it in the correct order.
:lmao
Offline Baby Huey

January 25, 2024, 01:48:59 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on January 24, 2024, 08:57:56 pm
I liked it. It was as much a study of manners and tradition as it was a crime drama.



Here's something that'll be a lot more straightforward, Griselda. I graduated in the mid 80's and went to see my cousins in "Southie". We ended up in Miami around the times that Griselda was plying her trade. It was nuts. Every day there would be another body or two in the streets and in car boots.

From tomorrow.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wcF0A-Gy-Ng" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wcF0A-Gy-Ng</a>
Just picked this up from IPT. It looks good.
Online Ray K

January 25, 2024, 02:04:24 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 25, 2024, 01:20:20 pm
Bloody Brilliant, if you manage to watch it in the correct order.
Nick is the Christopher Nolan of this forum.
Online Crosby Nick

January 25, 2024, 02:26:10 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 25, 2024, 01:20:20 pm
Bloody Brilliant, if you manage to watch it in the correct order.

Fuck off!

Its still good, and giving me a perspective of how characters evolve!

Funny how there all so awful even in Season 1. Chucked at Romans reaction to the failed rocket launch.
Online Kenny's Jacket

January 25, 2024, 02:50:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 25, 2024, 02:26:10 pm
Fuck off!

Its still good, and giving me a perspective of how characters evolve!

Funny how there all so awful even in Season 1. Chucked at Romans reaction to the failed rocket launch.


The Dialogue with Gerri was brilliant

Is it bad?
Ill reiterate, it exploded 'boom'
Offline ToneLa

January 25, 2024, 02:57:56 pm
I miss Party Down

-----

Bit late but watched Season 1 of the Bear. Isn't really funny to me but is really good
Online Ray K

January 25, 2024, 03:12:37 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on January 25, 2024, 02:57:56 pm

Bit late but watched Season 1 of the Bear. Isn't really funny to me but is really good
The Bear isn't funny to anyone. That it won Emmy's or Golden Globes (whichever it was) for best comedy recently is the real joke. I mean, some people might find the Fishes episode in S2 funny, but only in the same way that William Friedkin's Sorcerer is a real rib-tickler.

It's a great show, but putting it in comedy categories because it's 30 minutes long is beyond silly.
Online Kenny's Jacket

January 25, 2024, 03:15:16 pm
On the subject of Dramas that are funny, if thats te subject we are on.

Loudermilk is very, very, good
Offline Stubbins

January 25, 2024, 03:55:18 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January 24, 2024, 08:32:59 pm
Its one of my favourite things I've watched recently. Mentioned it many pages ago. Everyone is great in it. Even the dog can act.  :)

I wasn't sure Lessons in Chemistry was for me when I read the synopsis. But I watched the first episode and found it so good that I binged it in a few days. Wonderful story and outstanding acting from all involved. Bought a tear to my eye that last scene.
Offline Baby Huey

January 25, 2024, 05:37:26 pm
Here's the opener to the new series, Sexy Beast. The other two episodes are about.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N1wmCiepVhM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N1wmCiepVhM</a>
Offline Baby Huey

January 25, 2024, 06:34:17 pm
^^^^

I've just watched the opening episode. It was alright, better than I thought it was going to be. Partly filmed in Liverpool too. Anyone from Liverpool should know what scenes.
Offline red mongoose

January 26, 2024, 02:02:20 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January 25, 2024, 01:18:57 pm
Sexy Beast TV show ??? Just why ???

They are completely out of ideas. They are also doing a remake of "Road House." You know what they think of all of us?

"You're too stupid to have a good time."
Offline bradders1011

January 26, 2024, 02:20:07 pm
Ben Kingsley is Sexy Beast though.
Offline Buck Pete

January 26, 2024, 02:20:56 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 26, 2024, 02:20:07 pm
Ben Kingsley is Sexy Beast though.

NO NO NO NO NO
Online Henry Gale

January 26, 2024, 02:22:00 pm
I'm quite enjoying Griselda, it's not Narcos good but it's enjoyable. Just the two episodes left.
Offline Baby Huey

January 26, 2024, 07:42:52 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on January 25, 2024, 05:37:26 pm
Here's the opener to the new series, Sexy Beast. The other two episodes are about.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N1wmCiepVhM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N1wmCiepVhM</a>
Seen all three opening episodes of this, it's alright. It's fun seeing loads of places in the city were they have filmed, it was wholly filmed in the city.

The cast is decent too, with Tamsin Greig the stand out...horrible c*nt!  ;D
Offline Baby Huey

January 26, 2024, 07:46:41 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on January 26, 2024, 02:02:20 am
They are completely out of ideas. They are also doing a remake of "Road House." You know what they think of all of us?

"You're too stupid to have a good time."
"Road House". It's amazing that it was one of 89's best grossing movies. A half decent b-movie, at best. One of those "bad-good movies".
Offline Wabaloolah

January 26, 2024, 11:00:21 pm
Going to watch the first couple of episodes of Masters of the Air shortly
Offline RedDeadRejection

January 26, 2024, 11:58:19 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 25, 2024, 03:15:16 pm
On the subject of Dramas that are funny, if thats te subject we are on.

Loudermilk is very, very, good

"Like, what kind of monster evicts you using Comic Sans" 🤣
Online tubby

Yesterday at 06:50:37 pm
Love On The Spectrum is brilliant.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Yesterday at 08:11:35 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:50:37 pm
Love On The Spectrum is brilliant.

Griselda is not.
Offline Claire.

Yesterday at 08:41:26 pm
I started watching Schitt's Creek again yesterday cos I needed a good laugh, think it's even funnier second time round.
Online Tobelius

Yesterday at 10:05:07 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:41:26 pm
I started watching Schitt's Creek again yesterday cos I needed a good laugh, think it's even funnier second time round.

Finding it's a rarity to find a good comedy show that makes me chuckle these days even some that others love leave me cold,this was a good one for me.
Offline Buck Pete

Yesterday at 11:33:13 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on January 26, 2024, 07:42:52 pm
Tamsin Greig the stand out...horrible c*nt!  ;D

Opposed to Ben Kinglsgley

Fuck off. Just when is this going to end?

Whatrever next. Dirty Harry remake starring Jody Cromer

Brainwash the young folk as much as you want but this 53-year-old bloke ain't having it.

First Google I did :
   
Its fair to say the eight-part reboot is the inverse of the film. Where the original was slick, intelligent, and unpredictable, the new series is baggy, brash, and hackneyed. It more closely resembles a second-rate Guy Ritchie movie.

Sexy Beast prequel gets mixed reviews as critics brand new TV series 'clumsy' and a 'cynical sub-par Minder'
Offline afc tukrish

Today at 12:48:18 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:41:26 pm
I started watching Schitt's Creek again yesterday cos I needed a good laugh, think it's even funnier second time round.

Went the other way, dealing with The Departure by watching The Shield for the first time. Can see why it had a fan base, not bad at all...
Offline RedDeadRejection

Today at 08:38:52 am
Watching Community again. Honestly love it. Appreciating it more this time.
Offline sinnermichael

Today at 09:12:09 am
New series of Trigger Point tonight.
Offline McrRed

Today at 09:30:24 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:33:13 pm
Opposed to Ben Kinglsgley

Fuck off. Just when is this going to end?

Whatrever next. Dirty Harry remake starring Jody Cromer

Brainwash the young folk as much as you want but this 53-year-old bloke ain't having it.

First Google I did :
   
Its fair to say the eight-part reboot is the inverse of the film. Where the original was slick, intelligent, and unpredictable, the new series is baggy, brash, and hackneyed. It more closely resembles a second-rate Guy Ritchie movie.

Sexy Beast prequel gets mixed reviews as critics brand new TV series 'clumsy' and a 'cynical sub-par Minder'

I found the film unwatchable. Does that mean I might enjoy this version?  :D
Online Hedley Lamarr

Today at 10:07:16 am
I revisited the Sexy Beast film the other day, I was surprised by how sort of slight it all is.  It's  essentially a wafer-thin plot elevated by some superb performances, certainly not a classic by any means.

With that in mind, I gave the first episode of the TV show a go, lasted about twenty minutes.  Not for me, although it did have a fairly decent soundtrack.
Offline Claire.

Today at 11:17:27 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:05:07 pm
Finding it's a rarity to find a good comedy show that makes me chuckle these days even some that others love leave me cold,this was a good one for me.

Same, another one for me is kim's convenience
