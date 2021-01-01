Bloody Brilliant, if you manage to watch it in the correct order.
I liked it. It was as much a study of manners and tradition as it was a crime drama.Here's something that'll be a lot more straightforward, Griselda. I graduated in the mid 80's and went to see my cousins in "Southie". We ended up in Miami around the times that Griselda was plying her trade. It was nuts. Every day there would be another body or two in the streets and in car boots.From tomorrow.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wcF0A-Gy-Ng" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wcF0A-Gy-Ng</a>
Crosby Nick never fails.
Fuck off!Its still good, and giving me a perspective of how characters evolve!Funny how there all so awful even in Season 1. Chucked at Romans reaction to the failed rocket launch.
Bit late but watched Season 1 of the Bear. Isn't really funny to me but is really good
Its one of my favourite things I've watched recently. Mentioned it many pages ago. Everyone is great in it. Even the dog can act.
