The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15600 on: Today at 01:33:13 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:20:20 pm
Bloody Brilliant, if you manage to watch it in the correct order.
:lmao
Baby Huey

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15601 on: Today at 01:48:59 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 08:57:56 pm
I liked it. It was as much a study of manners and tradition as it was a crime drama.



Here's something that'll be a lot more straightforward, Griselda. I graduated in the mid 80's and went to see my cousins in "Southie". We ended up in Miami around the times that Griselda was plying her trade. It was nuts. Every day there would be another body or two in the streets and in car boots.

From tomorrow.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wcF0A-Gy-Ng" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wcF0A-Gy-Ng</a>
Just picked this up from IPT. It looks good.
Ray K

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15602 on: Today at 02:04:24 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:20:20 pm
Bloody Brilliant, if you manage to watch it in the correct order.
Nick is the Christopher Nolan of this forum.
Crosby Nick

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15603 on: Today at 02:26:10 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:20:20 pm
Bloody Brilliant, if you manage to watch it in the correct order.

Fuck off!

Its still good, and giving me a perspective of how characters evolve!

Funny how there all so awful even in Season 1. Chucked at Romans reaction to the failed rocket launch.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15604 on: Today at 02:50:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:26:10 pm
Fuck off!

Its still good, and giving me a perspective of how characters evolve!

Funny how there all so awful even in Season 1. Chucked at Romans reaction to the failed rocket launch.


The Dialogue with Gerri was brilliant

Is it bad?
Ill reiterate, it exploded 'boom'
ToneLa

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15605 on: Today at 02:57:56 pm
I miss Party Down

-----

Bit late but watched Season 1 of the Bear. Isn't really funny to me but is really good
Ray K

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15606 on: Today at 03:12:37 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:57:56 pm

Bit late but watched Season 1 of the Bear. Isn't really funny to me but is really good
The Bear isn't funny to anyone. That it won Emmy's or Golden Globes (whichever it was) for best comedy recently is the real joke. I mean, some people might find the Fishes episode in S2 funny, but only in the same way that William Friedkin's Sorcerer is a real rib-tickler.

It's a great show, but putting it in comedy categories because it's 30 minutes long is beyond silly.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15607 on: Today at 03:15:16 pm
On the subject of Dramas that are funny, if thats te subject we are on.

Loudermilk is very, very, good
Stubbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15608 on: Today at 03:55:18 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 08:32:59 pm
Its one of my favourite things I've watched recently. Mentioned it many pages ago. Everyone is great in it. Even the dog can act.  :)

I wasn't sure Lessons in Chemistry was for me when I read the synopsis. But I watched the first episode and found it so good that I binged it in a few days. Wonderful story and outstanding acting from all involved. Bought a tear to my eye that last scene.
