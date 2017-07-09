« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 385 386 387 388 389 [390]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1179439 times)

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,242
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15560 on: January 17, 2024, 10:29:57 pm »
Just finished The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix which I thought was excellent. Think I'm turning into a bit of a Mike Flanagan fan, warts and all.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15561 on: January 17, 2024, 11:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 17, 2024, 09:31:31 pm
Im on ep 7 - enjoying it, lots of enjoyable characters

Great isn't it. With some quite touching moments too.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,475
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15562 on: January 17, 2024, 11:33:43 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 17, 2024, 09:13:33 pm
Watching Loudermilk on Netlix. Glad it's getting higher exposure after being hidden on Prime. Excellent, funny show with Office Space Ron Livingston brilliant in it

yep, love Loudermilk...watched it when first broadcast and couldn't understand why it didn't have more of a following...so its great to see it getting some props now .....brilliant soundtrack too...lead me to Andy Shauf's album The Party...a gem of a record
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15563 on: January 18, 2024, 12:09:39 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on January 17, 2024, 11:33:43 pm
yep, love Loudermilk...watched it when first broadcast and couldn't understand why it didn't have more of a following...so its great to see it getting some props now .....brilliant soundtrack too...lead me to Andy Shauf's album The Party...a gem of a record

Absolutely outstanding soundtrack you're right. The writer has said season 4 and 5 is all wrote. Just needs a backer.
Logged

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,607
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15564 on: January 18, 2024, 12:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on January 17, 2024, 11:33:43 pm
yep, love Loudermilk...watched it when first broadcast and couldn't understand why it didn't have more of a following...so its great to see it getting some props now .....brilliant soundtrack too...lead me to Andy Shauf's album The Party...a gem of a record

Just binged this, outstanding show with the best soundtrack out there. Actually just went back to the last 2 Franz Ferdinand albums and appreciate them more after watching Loudermilk.

Lets hope this gets a 4th Season.
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15565 on: January 18, 2024, 05:23:42 pm »
The Brothers Sun on Netflix is good fun, great fight scenes and it's really funny too. The first few minutes will hook you. Michelle Yeoh is in it. I'm two episodes in and enjoying it.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15566 on: January 18, 2024, 05:26:21 pm »
Loudermilk is great, watched it all when it was on Amazon, kind of by accident, Ron Livingstone is good value loved him in Swingers and Office Space, so thought I'd give it a go.  Blitzed through it in days.  Complete agree with comments re the soundtrack.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15567 on: January 18, 2024, 08:46:07 pm »
OMFG Just finished The Diplomat on Netflix

What an ending - highly recommended

The only gripe is it can bed a bit

Americans = clever
Brits = Not Clever
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,231
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15568 on: January 18, 2024, 09:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 18, 2024, 08:46:07 pm
OMFG Just finished The Diplomat on Netflix

What an ending - highly recommended

The only gripe is it can bed a bit

Americans = clever
Brits = Not Clever

 :lickin
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,849
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15569 on: January 19, 2024, 12:15:25 am »
I just watched the first part of The Moorside from 2017. It was on ItVx

The 2-part drama tells the story of the missing girl in Yorkshire, Shannon Matthews.

Sheridan Smith stars as a community leader from Shannon's estate who leads the search for the missing girl. Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy from GoT) plays the troubled mother, Karen Matthews.

Missed it the first time around but glad I caught it on ITVX.   Sheridan is great at playing a battle-hardened rough-ass gobshite :)
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,259
  • JFT96
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15570 on: January 19, 2024, 08:34:17 am »
Witness For The Prosecution is great, but I have to admit I find it
Spoiler
very frustrating when the criminals get away scot free
[close]
in my crime dramas.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,082
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15571 on: January 19, 2024, 06:28:35 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January 18, 2024, 05:23:42 pm
The Brothers Sun on Netflix is good fun, great fight scenes and it's really funny too. The first few minutes will hook you. Michelle Yeoh is in it. I'm two episodes in and enjoying it.

Really enjoying that also. Light hearted and fun mum and sons combo, to a back drop of violence.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,082
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15572 on: January 19, 2024, 06:32:00 pm »
Just dragged through about 14 hours of The Fall.

Gillian Anderson looks younger than she did in the 90s.

First two series were amazing. Thirs series drags a little which include an operation in hospital which could have been over in minutes dragged on for about 25 minutes. Loads of English actors like Richard Coyle from Sheffield putting on their best Belfast accent.

Overall very classy crime drama.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,707
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15573 on: January 19, 2024, 09:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on January 17, 2024, 02:59:12 pm
Ad Reacher. Yeah... season 1 was ok. Season 2... meh...

There's just... nothing is a trouble/problem for him. The 'plot' tries to make it so, but... nope. He's just that smart - everytime, and if that don't work - not a problem, he can just brute force his way - everytime.

It's like a shite CSI kinda thing..

Yeah, I'm bailing on Season 2 halfway through after finding Season 1 pretty fun. Surrounded by perfect, squeaky clean, All-American super soldiers reeling off exposition at eachother all the way through every episode. Aren't they clever? Honestly some of the least naturalistic dialogue I've seen in a TV show, nobody talks like that.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Thehunter1978

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15574 on: January 21, 2024, 09:14:22 pm »
Late to the party but started watching Snowfall this weekend. Quite liked the first few episodes and thought it had potential, but episodes 4 and 5 have completely messed with my head. I thought I'd fallen asleep and missed an important scene in episode 4 where they go and kill the member of the Mexican gang. Then the start of episode 5 I had to check to make sure I hadn't missed an episode, as it starts with the aftermath of the plane crash with the CIA agent, but you don't see the flight or actual crash.

For those that have watched it, is it like this all the way through? Is it worth sticking with it?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15575 on: January 21, 2024, 09:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Thehunter1978 on January 21, 2024, 09:14:22 pm
Late to the party but started watching Snowfall this weekend. Quite liked the first few episodes and thought it had potential, but episodes 4 and 5 have completely messed with my head. I thought I'd fallen asleep and missed an important scene in episode 4 where they go and kill the member of the Mexican gang. Then the start of episode 5 I had to check to make sure I hadn't missed an episode, as it starts with the aftermath of the plane crash with the CIA agent, but you don't see the flight or actual crash.

For those that have watched it, is it like this all the way through? Is it worth sticking with it?

Yeah stick with it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,728
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15576 on: January 22, 2024, 06:48:40 pm »
New series from Apple TV in February

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XoPgJIKBHtM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XoPgJIKBHtM</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,993
  • Truthiness
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15577 on: January 22, 2024, 09:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Trada on January 22, 2024, 06:48:40 pm
New series from Apple TV in February


Apple tv has more sci-fi than the SciFi channel. I'll give this a go though.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,475
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15578 on: Today at 01:59:23 am »
American Nightmare....3 part documentary on Netflix. The first must-watch of 2024. Remarkable
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15579 on: Today at 08:27:18 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:59:23 am
American Nightmare....3 part documentary on Netflix. The first must-watch of 2024. Remarkable

I read an article about this, just absolutely bizarre, and that's just law enforcement.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,539
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15580 on: Today at 02:11:49 pm »
'American {x}' is their version of 'A Very British {y}'.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15581 on: Today at 04:47:47 pm »
February 8.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dJz0X-UZypk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dJz0X-UZypk</a>
Logged

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15582 on: Today at 06:50:57 pm »
Two eps into Lessons in Chemistry, and loving it so far.

Brie Larson is ace in it.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,494
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15583 on: Today at 07:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 06:50:57 pm
Two eps into Lessons in Chemistry, and loving it so far.

Brie Larson is ace in it.
I can confirm that my lessons in chemistry do not feature Brie Larson
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,231
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15584 on: Today at 07:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 04:47:47 pm
February 8.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dJz0X-UZypk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dJz0X-UZypk</a>


watched the first season, quite strange, couldn't tell whether I really liked it or was sort of mildly interested...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,728
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15585 on: Today at 08:08:23 pm »
I know nothing about The last airbender never watched it

But people seem to be excited by this trailer.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ByAn8DF8Ykk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ByAn8DF8Ykk</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.
Pages: 1 ... 385 386 387 388 389 [390]   Go Up
« previous next »
 