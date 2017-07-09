Late to the party but started watching Snowfall this weekend. Quite liked the first few episodes and thought it had potential, but episodes 4 and 5 have completely messed with my head. I thought I'd fallen asleep and missed an important scene in episode 4 where they go and kill the member of the Mexican gang. Then the start of episode 5 I had to check to make sure I hadn't missed an episode, as it starts with the aftermath of the plane crash with the CIA agent, but you don't see the flight or actual crash.



For those that have watched it, is it like this all the way through? Is it worth sticking with it?