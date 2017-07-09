Just read that Disney are making a Shardlake series, for any fans of the CJ Sansom novels. Will be looking forward to that.
Its rare later series are as good as the first few....<snip>...it happens.
Excellent news. Wonder who's taking the lead role?
Liked the first two series, but it just got tedious after that
Yep, happens all the time. Most certainly didn't happen with Succession though. The final season was the best of the lot. Television at it's absolute artistic peak. You have much to enjoy 👍
Crosby Nick never fails.
They are all bastards, some are funny batards I guess! Was there a likeable character at all? I liked the Tom and Greg double act but theyre probably the worst of the social climbers. All good fun though.
