Just read that Disney are making a Shardlake series, for any fans of the CJ Sansom novels. Will be looking forward to that.
Yes, sad that hes to unwell to write any more, but great that we will see him on the screen!
Just read that Disney are making a Shardlake series, for any fans of the CJ Sansom novels. Will be looking forward to that.

Excellent news. Wonder who's taking the lead role?
Its rare later series are as good as the first few....<snip>...it happens.

Yep, happens all the time.

Most certainly didn't happen with Succession though.

The final season was the best of the lot. Television at it's absolute artistic peak.

You have much to enjoy 👍
Fans of Billions will be very amused by this news about Paul Giamatti...

https://x.com/mikeykolberg/status/1744438726434980099?s=20
Excellent news. Wonder who's taking the lead role?
Arthur Hughes apparently - good casting
;D

Liked the first two series, but it just got tedious after that
I couldn't get past the first ten minutes. I generally like to like someone in the programme, but they're all so orrible - I know that's the point, but I just wasn't prepared to go through the pain barrier.
Yep, happens all the time.

Most certainly didn't happen with Succession though.

The final season was the best of the lot. Television at it's absolute artistic peak.

You have much to enjoy 👍

Yeah, considering the plot of the whole show, Succession managed to maintain the drama/tension through every season remarkably well. Ended it at just the right time too imo. Great TV. I'll need some time to settle before I re-watch that gang of bastards though.
They are all bastards, some are funny batards I guess! Was there a likeable character at all? I liked the Tom and Greg double act but theyre probably the worst of the social climbers. All good fun though.
They are all bastards, some are funny batards I guess! Was there a likeable character at all? I liked the Tom and Greg double act but theyre probably the worst of the social climbers. All good fun though.

Tom and Greg were absolutely brilliant...
