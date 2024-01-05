« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 5, 2024, 03:09:18 pm
Quote from: Ray K on January  5, 2024, 11:17:51 am
It's not even a debate. Succession.

Just binged the whole of series four on a single flight. Was great although probably hindered by the fact I hadnt seen the first three series. :D

Is the 4th the last one? Is there due to be another?

Spoiler
Not sure what to make of the ending if so.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 5, 2024, 04:02:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  5, 2024, 03:09:18 pm
Just binged the whole of series four on a single flight. Was great although probably hindered by the fact I hadnt seen the first three series. :D

Is the 4th the last one? Is there due to be another?

Spoiler
Not sure what to make of the ending if so.
[close]
Succession?  That's it.  You have to go back and watch the earlier seasons. Especially when Roman buys Hearts as a present for Logan (who's a Hibs fan).
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 5, 2024, 04:26:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  5, 2024, 03:09:18 pm
Just binged the whole of series four on a single flight. Was great although probably hindered by the fact I hadnt seen the first three series. :D

Is the 4th the last one? Is there due to be another?

Spoiler
Not sure what to make of the ending if so.
[close]
So with all those TV referrals you decided to ruin one of the best TV shows ever
Oh Nicholas  :'(
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 5, 2024, 04:35:38 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January  5, 2024, 04:26:30 pm
So with all those TV referrals you decided to ruin one of the best TV shows ever
Oh Nicholas  :'(
Spoiler
Succession died on the way back to his home planet
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 5, 2024, 04:39:36 pm
Quote from: Ray K on January  5, 2024, 04:35:38 pm
Spoiler
Succession died on the way back to his home planet
[close]

Spoiler
Sorry mate, I've got no idea what that means  :-[
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 5, 2024, 05:38:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January  5, 2024, 04:39:36 pm

Spoiler
Sorry mate, I've got no idea what that means  :-[
[close]
Spoiler

[close]
:'(
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Succession it is then, thanks ladies and gents.


Not dying yet Kenny, well I am but no faster than the average person  ;D  It's just that we get so many shows now, that I have a massive list, can be a nightmare with spoilers but I've managed to swerve almost all of them.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 5, 2024, 07:20:29 pm
About halfway through the last season of the Sopranos, and surprised by how most of the episodes have a couple of genuinely funny moments. Don't remember the earlier seasons being like that (though maybe it's my memory failing me as I tried to space out watching the show).

Has lived up to the hype though - bar the odd episode that can be a bit slow paced by today's standards - and does a great job in showing how that life is poison to everyone who comes into contact with it, but without letting go of the residual humanity in the characters.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 5, 2024, 08:13:10 pm
Quote from: Claire. on January  5, 2024, 11:54:45 am
I've never seen Billions, is it any good?

No. It's a pile of shit.

* runs away *
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 5, 2024, 09:46:14 pm
Quote from: Ray K on January  5, 2024, 04:02:13 pm
Succession?  That's it.  You have to go back and watch the earlier seasons. Especially when Roman buys Hearts as a present for Logan (who's a Hibs fan).
;D

I love that.

Also my favourite all time scene of Roman, is when he's watching his Rocket launch.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 5, 2024, 10:44:35 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  5, 2023, 01:19:59 pm
Exactly this. It's brilliant. It's basically Dallas or Dynasty for the post-GFC world. Absolute melodramatic, soapy schlock. I loved it.

I stand by my review of Billions.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 6, 2024, 08:12:53 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January  5, 2024, 04:26:30 pm
So with all those TV referrals you decided to ruin one of the best TV shows ever
Oh Nicholas  :'(

Turns out my wife and daughter had downloaded tons of shit and so I wasnt able to! Had to make do with what the airline had to offer. Will go back and watch from the start but still found it very addictive.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 6, 2024, 11:17:32 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  6, 2024, 08:12:53 am
Turns out my wife and daughter had downloaded tons of shit and so I wasnt able to! Had to make do with what the airline had to offer. Will go back and watch from the start but still found it very addictive.
It'd be odd to watch the first three seasons if you've seen the entire last season. ???
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 6, 2024, 12:34:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  6, 2024, 08:12:53 am
Turns out my wife and daughter had downloaded tons of shit and so I wasnt able to! Had to make do with what the airline had to offer. Will go back and watch from the start but still found it very addictive.

A loving husband and devoted Father...

Never been in this position, Maybe wait a few months to see if it goes out of your head

Stay away from Feel me Once, it's shit
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 7, 2024, 11:58:18 am
Also watched Boiling Point on the plane - thought it was very good. Hard to give all the characters full time to develop over 4 episodes but thought they did a pretty good job of it and it was fairly tense/awkward viewing at times with some of the kitchen scenes. Are they making any more?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 7, 2024, 12:32:03 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on January  5, 2024, 10:44:35 pm
I stand by my review of Billions.

😐 maybe not for me that one.

Finally started For All Mankind and officially addicted.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 7, 2024, 12:34:01 pm
Loudermilk - a recovering alcoholic turned therapist is a very good and easy watch
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 7, 2024, 12:38:37 pm
Quote from: Claire. on January  7, 2024, 12:32:03 pm
😐 maybe not for me that one.

Finally started For All Mankind and officially addicted.

Im watching an episode a night and half way through the second series.

I really enjoy the counter factual aspect and, amusingly, one of the newscasts celebrates Charles 1981 wedding to Camilla, :D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:15:29 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January  6, 2024, 12:34:03 pm
A loving husband and devoted Father...

Never been in this position, Maybe wait a few months to see if it goes out of your head

Stay away from Feel me Once, it's shit

Fool Me Once is appalling.

Just finished Top Boy which is amazing TV.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:21:03 pm
Season 2 of Reacher is an easy watch, but it's nowhere near the quality of the first season.  Pairing him up with an entire team kills his mystique somewhat and I could do without the constant catchphrases.

Ritchson is somehow even more wooden this time round too.

But like I said, it's an easy watch and brainless fun.  Wish there were only 8 episodes instead of 12 though.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:39:22 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  7, 2024, 12:38:37 pm
Im watching an episode a night and half way through the second series.

I really enjoy the counter factual aspect and, amusingly, one of the newscasts celebrates Charles 1981 wedding to Camilla, :D

I'm a little ahead I think, I laughed at that bit as well, some of the news bits I'm not sure if they're real or not (obviously the bits with the fucking cast are fake ;D) or what was going on cos pre-1995ish I was oblivious to most news. Don't really know much about the Cold War other than the cuban missile crisis because we did it in school, We Are History pod has done quite a bit on it cos Angela Barnes is obsessed and might go back and listen to a few.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 02:32:13 pm
Fool Me Once is great tv.  I get to watch Michelle Keegan, the missus gets to watch Michelle Keegan's clothes and beautiful house and comment jealously on them, and we both agree that like every Harlan Coben series the plot makes little or no sense and that everyone is behaving completely irrationally.

They should make 6 seasons of it.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 02:52:51 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:32:13 pm

They should make 6 seasons of it.


Richard Armitage likes this.

My missus loved it, but claims it was ruined by my snoring.  She binge-watched the last 4 episodes and I just couldn't handle it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:12:44 pm
Fool Me Once was objectively terrible, but also kind of addictive. I finished it yesterday.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 05:02:43 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:32:13 pm
Fool Me Once is great tv.  I get to watch Michelle Keegan, the missus gets to watch Michelle Keegan's clothes and beautiful house and comment jealously on them, and we both agree that like every Harlan Coben series the plot makes little or no sense and that everyone is behaving completely irrationally.

They should make 6 seasons of it.

Im working my way through reruns of Plebs and looking to forward seeing Michelle as the saucy Vestal Virgin.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm
Quote from: John C on January  5, 2024, 08:32:18 am
Yeah, I've watched 1. I've always had an interest in this case, fucking terrible injustice.
Just finished it, absolutely disgusting. One question, why were the numbers changed? Were the Fujitsu workers just pissing about?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:02:28 am
Yeah Fool Me Once is not great. I didn't know what type of show it was when we started it - if I knew it was this formulaic Corben crap I wouldn't have bothered. We only have 3 left so sunk-cost fallacy will make me watch it all. I'm pretty sure Netflix loves this type of show.

In terms of actual good TV, True Detective is starting this weekend and there's another new show starring Clive Owen starting called Monsieur Spade which I'll be trying to watch.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:21:11 am
The new True Detective is getting good previews. Well the one I've read from Sepinwall anyway.

There's also a new detective series coming out on Apple Ploos with Peter Capaldi called Criminal Record that looks promising.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 06:07:00 pm
Got the house to myself for a few hours later. Might start Succession. The reviews I'm seeing on here alone are glowing.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 07:55:43 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 06:07:00 pm
Got the house to myself for a few hours later. Might start Succession. The reviews I'm seeing on here alone are glowing.
Its a bit boring to be honest.  The series become a bit samey.

Oh no, there a hostile takeover attempt!  Oh no, one of the family has joined it.
Scheming ensues and the day is saved only for someone to immediately switch sides again
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 07:59:27 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 12:39:22 pm
I'm a little ahead I think, I laughed at that bit as well, some of the news bits I'm not sure if they're real or not (obviously the bits with the fucking cast are fake ;D) or what was going on cos pre-1995ish I was oblivious to most news. Don't really know much about the Cold War other than the cuban missile crisis because we did it in school, We Are History pod has done quite a bit on it cos Angela Barnes is obsessed and might go back and listen to a few.

One of the newscasts said Thatcher had been murdered by the IRA and another the Beatles were reforming!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:07:06 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:55:43 pm
Its a bit boring to be honest.  The series become a bit samey.

Oh no, there a hostile takeover attempt!  Oh no, one of the family has joined it.
Scheming ensues and the day is saved only for someone to immediately switch sides again

So cynical, Tepid One... ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:11:10 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 08:07:06 pm
So cynical, Tepid One... ;D

Hes a teacher. He has no concept of the real world out there unlike the rest of us big swinging dicks.

Posting this from my Scandinavian mountain top retreat.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:13:22 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:11:10 pm
Hes a teacher. He has no concept of the real world out there unlike the rest of us big swinging dicks.

Posting this from my Scandinavian mountain top retreat.
;D

Liked the first two series, but it just got tedious after that
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:13:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:11:10 pm
Hes a teacher. He has no concept of the real world out there unlike the rest of us big swinging dicks.

Posting this from my Scandinavian mountain top retreat.

Are you composing your next rap, or sending a dick pic to a business associate?

It's all a bit samey, really...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:19:54 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on January  4, 2024, 11:07:27 pm
This was released earlier today. It's a decent watch...the first three episodes have been anyway. The Brothers Sun has Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who's settled into his life as a ruthless killer, but must go to L.A. to protect his mother and younger brother after his father was shot by a mysterious assassin. Fight scenes are really good, it's amusing in parts and as a dramedy about familial obligations, buried skeletons and the bonds that can never be broken, it works really well.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oU8f8QrUCOM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oU8f8QrUCOM</a>
This was/is good. Hopefully it gets a second.
