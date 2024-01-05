« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  Reply #15440 on: January 5, 2024, 03:09:18 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15440 on: January 5, 2024, 03:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January  5, 2024, 11:17:51 am
It's not even a debate. Succession.

Just binged the whole of series four on a single flight. Was great although probably hindered by the fact I hadnt seen the first three series. :D

Is the 4th the last one? Is there due to be another?

Not sure what to make of the ending if so.
Ray K

  Reply #15441 on: January 5, 2024, 04:02:13 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15441 on: January 5, 2024, 04:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  5, 2024, 03:09:18 pm
Just binged the whole of series four on a single flight. Was great although probably hindered by the fact I hadnt seen the first three series. :D

Is the 4th the last one? Is there due to be another?

Not sure what to make of the ending if so.
Succession?  That's it.  You have to go back and watch the earlier seasons. Especially when Roman buys Hearts as a present for Logan (who's a Hibs fan).
Kenny's Jacket

  Reply #15442 on: January 5, 2024, 04:26:30 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15442 on: January 5, 2024, 04:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  5, 2024, 03:09:18 pm
Just binged the whole of series four on a single flight. Was great although probably hindered by the fact I hadnt seen the first three series. :D

Is the 4th the last one? Is there due to be another?

Not sure what to make of the ending if so.
So with all those TV referrals you decided to ruin one of the best TV shows ever
Oh Nicholas  :'(
Ray K

  Reply #15443 on: January 5, 2024, 04:35:38 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15443 on: January 5, 2024, 04:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January  5, 2024, 04:26:30 pm
So with all those TV referrals you decided to ruin one of the best TV shows ever
Oh Nicholas  :'(
Succession died on the way back to his home planet
Kenny's Jacket

  Reply #15444 on: January 5, 2024, 04:39:36 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15444 on: January 5, 2024, 04:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January  5, 2024, 04:35:38 pm
Succession died on the way back to his home planet
Spoiler
Sorry mate, I've got no idea what that means  :-[
Ray K

  Reply #15445 on: January 5, 2024, 05:38:41 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15445 on: January 5, 2024, 05:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January  5, 2024, 04:39:36 pm

Sorry mate, I've got no idea what that means  :-[
WhereAngelsPlay

  Reply #15446 on: January 5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15446 on: January 5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm »
Succession it is then, thanks ladies and gents.


Not dying yet Kenny, well I am but no faster than the average person  ;D  It's just that we get so many shows now, that I have a massive list, can be a nightmare with spoilers but I've managed to swerve almost all of them.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15447 on: January 5, 2024, 07:20:29 pm »
About halfway through the last season of the Sopranos, and surprised by how most of the episodes have a couple of genuinely funny moments. Don't remember the earlier seasons being like that (though maybe it's my memory failing me as I tried to space out watching the show).

Has lived up to the hype though - bar the odd episode that can be a bit slow paced by today's standards - and does a great job in showing how that life is poison to everyone who comes into contact with it, but without letting go of the residual humanity in the characters.
red mongoose

  Reply #15448 on: January 5, 2024, 08:13:10 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15448 on: January 5, 2024, 08:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January  5, 2024, 11:54:45 am
I've never seen Billions, is it any good?

No. It's a pile of shit.

* runs away *
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15449 on: January 5, 2024, 09:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January  5, 2024, 04:02:13 pm
Succession?  That's it.  You have to go back and watch the earlier seasons. Especially when Roman buys Hearts as a present for Logan (who's a Hibs fan).
;D

I love that.

Also my favourite all time scene of Roman, is when he's watching his Rocket launch.
bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15450 on: January 5, 2024, 10:44:35 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  5, 2023, 01:19:59 pm
Exactly this. It's brilliant. It's basically Dallas or Dynasty for the post-GFC world. Absolute melodramatic, soapy schlock. I loved it.

I stand by my review of Billions.
Crosby Nick

  Reply #15451 on: January 6, 2024, 08:12:53 am
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15451 on: January 6, 2024, 08:12:53 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January  5, 2024, 04:26:30 pm
So with all those TV referrals you decided to ruin one of the best TV shows ever
Oh Nicholas  :'(

Turns out my wife and daughter had downloaded tons of shit and so I wasnt able to! Had to make do with what the airline had to offer. Will go back and watch from the start but still found it very addictive.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15452 on: January 6, 2024, 11:17:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  6, 2024, 08:12:53 am
Turns out my wife and daughter had downloaded tons of shit and so I wasnt able to! Had to make do with what the airline had to offer. Will go back and watch from the start but still found it very addictive.
It'd be odd to watch the first three seasons if you've seen the entire last season. ???
Kenny's Jacket

  Reply #15453 on: January 6, 2024, 12:34:03 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15453 on: January 6, 2024, 12:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  6, 2024, 08:12:53 am
Turns out my wife and daughter had downloaded tons of shit and so I wasnt able to! Had to make do with what the airline had to offer. Will go back and watch from the start but still found it very addictive.

A loving husband and devoted Father...

Never been in this position, Maybe wait a few months to see if it goes out of your head

Stay away from Feel me Once, it's shit
Crosby Nick

  Reply #15454 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 am
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15454 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 am »
Also watched Boiling Point on the plane - thought it was very good. Hard to give all the characters full time to develop over 4 episodes but thought they did a pretty good job of it and it was fairly tense/awkward viewing at times with some of the kitchen scenes. Are they making any more?
Claire.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15455 on: Yesterday at 12:32:03 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January  5, 2024, 10:44:35 pm
I stand by my review of Billions.

😐 maybe not for me that one.

Finally started For All Mankind and officially addicted.
Kenny's Jacket

  Reply #15456 on: Yesterday at 12:34:01 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15456 on: Yesterday at 12:34:01 pm »
Loudermilk - a recovering alcoholic turned therapist is a very good and easy watch
So Howard Philips

  Reply #15457 on: Yesterday at 12:38:37 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15457 on: Yesterday at 12:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 12:32:03 pm
😐 maybe not for me that one.

Finally started For All Mankind and officially addicted.

Im watching an episode a night and half way through the second series.

I really enjoy the counter factual aspect and, amusingly, one of the newscasts celebrates Charles 1981 wedding to Camilla, :D
Fromola

  Reply #15458 on: Today at 12:15:29 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15458 on: Today at 12:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January  6, 2024, 12:34:03 pm
A loving husband and devoted Father...

Never been in this position, Maybe wait a few months to see if it goes out of your head

Stay away from Feel me Once, it's shit

Fool Me Once is appalling.

Just finished Top Boy which is amazing TV.
tubby

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15459 on: Today at 12:21:03 pm »
Season 2 of Reacher is an easy watch, but it's nowhere near the quality of the first season.  Pairing him up with an entire team kills his mystique somewhat and I could do without the constant catchphrases.

Ritchson is somehow even more wooden this time round too.

But like I said, it's an easy watch and brainless fun.  Wish there were only 8 episodes instead of 12 though.
