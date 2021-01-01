« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15440 on: Today at 03:09:18 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:17:51 am
It's not even a debate. Succession.

Just binged the whole of series four on a single flight. Was great although probably hindered by the fact I hadnt seen the first three series. :D

Is the 4th the last one? Is there due to be another?

Spoiler
Not sure what to make of the ending if so.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15441 on: Today at 04:02:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:09:18 pm
Just binged the whole of series four on a single flight. Was great although probably hindered by the fact I hadnt seen the first three series. :D

Is the 4th the last one? Is there due to be another?

Spoiler
Not sure what to make of the ending if so.
[close]
Succession?  That's it.  You have to go back and watch the earlier seasons. Especially when Roman buys Hearts as a present for Logan (who's a Hibs fan).
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15442 on: Today at 04:26:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:09:18 pm
Just binged the whole of series four on a single flight. Was great although probably hindered by the fact I hadnt seen the first three series. :D

Is the 4th the last one? Is there due to be another?

Spoiler
Not sure what to make of the ending if so.
[close]
So with all those TV referrals you decided to ruin one of the best TV shows ever
Oh Nicholas  :'(
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15443 on: Today at 04:35:38 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:26:30 pm
So with all those TV referrals you decided to ruin one of the best TV shows ever
Oh Nicholas  :'(
Spoiler
Succession died on the way back to his home planet
[close]
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15444 on: Today at 04:39:36 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:35:38 pm
Spoiler
Succession died on the way back to his home planet
[close]

Spoiler
Sorry mate, I've got no idea what that means  :-[
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15445 on: Today at 05:38:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:39:36 pm

Spoiler
Sorry mate, I've got no idea what that means  :-[
[close]
Spoiler

[close]
:'(
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15446 on: Today at 05:54:25 pm
Succession it is then, thanks ladies and gents.


Not dying yet Kenny, well I am but no faster than the average person  ;D  It's just that we get so many shows now, that I have a massive list, can be a nightmare with spoilers but I've managed to swerve almost all of them.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15447 on: Today at 07:20:29 pm
About halfway through the last season of the Sopranos, and surprised by how most of the episodes have a couple of genuinely funny moments. Don't remember the earlier seasons being like that (though maybe it's my memory failing me as I tried to space out watching the show).

Has lived up to the hype though - bar the odd episode that can be a bit slow paced by today's standards - and does a great job in showing how that life is poison to everyone who comes into contact with it, but without letting go of the residual humanity in the characters.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15448 on: Today at 08:13:10 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:54:45 am
I've never seen Billions, is it any good?

No. It's a pile of shit.

* runs away *
