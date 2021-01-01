About halfway through the last season of the Sopranos, and surprised by how most of the episodes have a couple of genuinely funny moments. Don't remember the earlier seasons being like that (though maybe it's my memory failing me as I tried to space out watching the show).



Has lived up to the hype though - bar the odd episode that can be a bit slow paced by today's standards - and does a great job in showing how that life is poison to everyone who comes into contact with it, but without letting go of the residual humanity in the characters.