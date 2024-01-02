« previous next »
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 2, 2024, 06:21:48 pm
Just watched episode 1 of Culprits on Disney


Potential to be very good

Anyone seen it
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 2, 2024, 07:29:07 pm
Season 5 of Slow Horses renewed by Apple +.

4 and 5 are the best of the books (only read first 5). Haven't started watching S3 yet, so that'll get me through the January blues.

I hadn't realised that the Will Smith who's the showrunner is the actor who played Phil the tory in the Thick of It. Who had the immortal line 'This is like watching a lion rape a sheep, but in a bad way'.

This guy getting coffee thrown at by Chris Addison's Ollie (himself an Exec Producer on Veep)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NmxOMQwGs-8?si=0MMTOR6F-5NczQR2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NmxOMQwGs-8?si=0MMTOR6F-5NczQR2</a>
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:59:55 am
I see there's a new Harlen Coben series available on Netflix. "Fool Me Once"  Will probably be yet another stylized drama but we won't resist watching it.  They are usually at least a half-decent watch. Michelle Keegan is in it too, if nothing else.

Me and the Missus are also a couple of episodes into "Based on a True Story" on Sky.   It's kept us interested and will pick it up again this week

Personally though, I'm looking forward to starting Slow Horses S2.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:04:00 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:59:55 am
I see there's a new Harlen Coben series available on Netflix. "Fool Me Once"  Will probably be yet another stylized drama but we won't resist watching it.  They are usually at least a half-decent watch. Michelle Keegan is in it too, if nothing else.

Me and the Missus are also a couple of episodes into "Based on a True Story" on Sky.   It's kept us interested and will pick it up again this week

Personally though, I'm looking forward to starting Slow Horses S2.

That's me sold! I  will download when I get home. Cheers  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:19:27 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:59:55 am
I see there's a new Harlen Coben series available on Netflix. "Fool Me Once"  Will probably be yet another stylized drama but we won't resist watching it.  They are usually at least a half-decent watch. Michelle Keegan is in it too, if nothing else.

Me and the Missus are also a couple of episodes into "Based on a True Story" on Sky.   It's kept us interested and will pick it up again this week

Personally though, I'm looking forward to starting Slow Horses S2.

I noticed that one too. Ive got a few other shows to get through at the moment but definitely want to gey around to Fool me once

They are often filmed around my old stomping grounds in Manchester which always adds it own interest
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:24:30 pm
Had email from Amazon Prime today stating that from 5th Feb they will have adverts with shows / films. Cheeky twats want £2.99 extra a month if I want it ad free :lmao
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm
Finally got round to watching the 3rd season of Slow Horses and it really is as good as you all said, for me its the best season of it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:07:05 am
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm
Finally got round to watching the 3rd season of Slow Horses and it really is as good as you all said, for me its the best season of it.

Loved it.

Theyre all good in it but Gary Oldman is absolutely fucking brilliant.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:41:56 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:19:27 pm
I noticed that one too. Ive got a few other shows to get through at the moment but definitely want to gey around to Fool me once

They are often filmed around my old stomping grounds in Manchester which always adds it own interest

There was a trashy one a year or two ago that was filmed all over the North West including the woods in Formby.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:55:50 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:41:56 am
There was a trashy one a year or two ago that was filmed all over the North West including the woods in Formby.

Yeah, this new one is another kind of Danny Brocklehurst trashy stylized drama. 

Arley Hall near me features heavily as the house of the protagonist's rich Mother-in-Law.   Although, Im sure Tommy Shelby blew it up around 1933. 

Also, it took approximately 10 minutes of E1, before we were treated to Michelle Keegan's ultra-modern home complete with a huge island kitchen and triple-sized bi-folding doors.   These dramas are not complete without the arl bi-folders.

I can't explain the cinematography of these dramas.  The screen kind of 'pops", much like a soap opera does.  I'm sure there is a movie industry term for it. Anyone?

All this said, E1 was still quite intriguing and I'll continue with it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 02:45:44 am
Forgot you were so bi-fold curious Pete.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 05:07:34 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:07:05 am
Loved it.

Theyre all good in it but Gary Oldman is absolutely fucking brilliant.

Oldman is just as good as he was in Leon.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:22:02 am
Quote from: Ray K on January  2, 2024, 07:29:07 pm
Season 5 of Slow Horses renewed by Apple +.

4 and 5 are the best of the books (only read first 5). Haven't started watching S3 yet, so that'll get me through the January blues.


Have you seen the casting of Emma Flyte for S4? If you have read the books you may be a bit underwhelmed vs your expectations!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:25:09 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:55:50 am
Yeah, this new one is another kind of Danny Brocklehurst trashy stylized drama. 

Arley Hall near me features heavily as the house of the protagonist's rich Mother-in-Law.   Although, Im sure Tommy Shelby blew it up around 1933. 

Also, it took approximately 10 minutes of E1, before we were treated to Michelle Keegan's ultra-modern home complete with a huge island kitchen and triple-sized bi-folding doors.   These dramas are not complete without the arl bi-folders.

I can't explain the cinematography of these dramas.  The screen kind of 'pops", much like a soap opera does.  I'm sure there is a movie industry term for it. Anyone?

All this said, E1 was still quite intriguing and I'll continue with it.

Popped into the living room and Mrs P was watching and I IMMEDIATELY noticed the bu folding doors.

At that point I made my excuses and left.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:28:29 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:41:56 am
There was a trashy one a year or two ago that was filmed all over the North West including the woods in Formby.

The Strip club one iirc

Im not posh enough for Formby.

A lot of stuff is filmed on Dale Street in Manchester and those side streets, my local pub and my office and hairdresser are often on these Harlem Coben shows.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:34:03 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:41:56 am
There was a trashy one a year or two ago that was filmed all over the North West including the woods in Formby.

Is there a Harlen Coben one that isn't trashy?
They all seem to be like a Late Night Hollyoaks whodunnit.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:57:55 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:34:03 am
Is there a Harlen Coben one that isn't trashy?
They all seem to be like a Late Night Hollyoaks whodunnit.

Danny Brocklehurst must have Richard Armitage on Speed dial :)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:19:02 am
Just two episodes left of Slow Horses S3 - brilliant. the only annoying thing (for me - probably not anyone else) is the theme music. Sounds like Jagger wanting to do a Tom Waits job (was it, The Wire)?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:39:48 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:57:55 am
Danny Brocklehurst must have Richard Armitage on Speed dial :)

and it's for this reason that the French/Spanish/Polish ones are better!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:44:18 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:22:02 am
Have you seen the casting of Emma Flyte for S4? If you have read the books you may be a bit underwhelmed vs your expectations!
Ruth Bradley?  Not sure she's quite up to the description of Emma.
Mind you, I think that Christopher Chung is too good looking for Roddy. Roddy Ho should be a slob, or at least somewhat out of shape. Think a younger Benedict Wong really (who's always just fantastic, by the way).

Hugo Weaving and James Callis will be great additions for S4.
