There was a trashy one a year or two ago that was filmed all over the North West including the woods in Formby.



Yeah, this new one is another kind of Danny Brocklehurst trashy stylized drama.Arley Hall near me features heavily as the house of the protagonist's rich Mother-in-Law. Although, Im sure Tommy Shelby blew it up around 1933.Also, it took approximately 10 minutes of E1, before we were treated to Michelle Keegan's ultra-modern home complete with a huge island kitchen and triple-sized bi-folding doors. These dramas are not complete without the arl bi-folders.I can't explain the cinematography of these dramas. The screen kind of 'pops", much like a soap opera does. I'm sure there is a movie industry term for it. Anyone?All this said, E1 was still quite intriguing and I'll continue with it.