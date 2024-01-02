« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 2, 2024, 06:21:48 pm
Just watched episode 1 of Culprits on Disney


Potential to be very good

Anyone seen it
Ray K

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 2, 2024, 07:29:07 pm
Season 5 of Slow Horses renewed by Apple +.

4 and 5 are the best of the books (only read first 5). Haven't started watching S3 yet, so that'll get me through the January blues.

I hadn't realised that the Will Smith who's the showrunner is the actor who played Phil the tory in the Thick of It. Who had the immortal line 'This is like watching a lion rape a sheep, but in a bad way'.

This guy getting coffee thrown at by Chris Addison's Ollie (himself an Exec Producer on Veep)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NmxOMQwGs-8?si=0MMTOR6F-5NczQR2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NmxOMQwGs-8?si=0MMTOR6F-5NczQR2</a>
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:59:55 am
I see there's a new Harlen Coben series available on Netflix. "Fool Me Once"  Will probably be yet another stylized drama but we won't resist watching it.  They are usually at least a half-decent watch. Michelle Keegan is in it too, if nothing else.

Me and the Missus are also a couple of episodes into "Based on a True Story" on Sky.   It's kept us interested and will pick it up again this week

Personally though, I'm looking forward to starting Slow Horses S2.
Henry Gale

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:04:00 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:59:55 am
I see there's a new Harlen Coben series available on Netflix. "Fool Me Once"  Will probably be yet another stylized drama but we won't resist watching it.  They are usually at least a half-decent watch. Michelle Keegan is in it too, if nothing else.

Me and the Missus are also a couple of episodes into "Based on a True Story" on Sky.   It's kept us interested and will pick it up again this week

Personally though, I'm looking forward to starting Slow Horses S2.

That's me sold! I  will download when I get home. Cheers  ;D
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:19:27 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:59:55 am
I see there's a new Harlen Coben series available on Netflix. "Fool Me Once"  Will probably be yet another stylized drama but we won't resist watching it.  They are usually at least a half-decent watch. Michelle Keegan is in it too, if nothing else.

Me and the Missus are also a couple of episodes into "Based on a True Story" on Sky.   It's kept us interested and will pick it up again this week

Personally though, I'm looking forward to starting Slow Horses S2.

I noticed that one too. Ive got a few other shows to get through at the moment but definitely want to gey around to Fool me once

They are often filmed around my old stomping grounds in Manchester which always adds it own interest
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:24:30 pm
Had email from Amazon Prime today stating that from 5th Feb they will have adverts with shows / films. Cheeky twats want £2.99 extra a month if I want it ad free :lmao
filopastry

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm
Finally got round to watching the 3rd season of Slow Horses and it really is as good as you all said, for me its the best season of it.
Only Me

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:07:05 am
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm
Finally got round to watching the 3rd season of Slow Horses and it really is as good as you all said, for me its the best season of it.

Loved it.

Theyre all good in it but Gary Oldman is absolutely fucking brilliant.
Crosby Nick

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:41:56 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:19:27 pm
I noticed that one too. Ive got a few other shows to get through at the moment but definitely want to gey around to Fool me once

They are often filmed around my old stomping grounds in Manchester which always adds it own interest

There was a trashy one a year or two ago that was filmed all over the North West including the woods in Formby.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:55:50 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:41:56 am
There was a trashy one a year or two ago that was filmed all over the North West including the woods in Formby.

Yeah, this new one is another kind of Danny Brocklehurst trashy stylized drama. 

Arley Hall near me features heavily as the house of the protagonist's rich Mother-in-Law.   Although, Im sure Tommy Shelby blew it up around 1933. 

Also, it took approximately 10 minutes of E1, before we were treated to Michelle Keegan's ultra-modern home complete with a huge island kitchen and triple-sized bi-folding doors.   These dramas are not complete without the arl bi-folders.

I can't explain the cinematography of these dramas.  The screen kind of 'pops", much like a soap opera does.  I'm sure there is a movie industry term for it. Anyone?

All this said, E1 was still quite intriguing and I'll continue with it.
Crosby Nick

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 02:45:44 am
Forgot you were so bi-fold curious Pete.
