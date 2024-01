I see there's a new Harlen Coben series available on Netflix. "Fool Me Once" Will probably be yet another stylized drama but we won't resist watching it. They are usually at least a half-decent watch. Michelle Keegan is in it too, if nothing else.



Me and the Missus are also a couple of episodes into "Based on a True Story" on Sky. It's kept us interested and will pick it up again this week



Personally though, I'm looking forward to starting Slow Horses S2.