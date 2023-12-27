« previous next »
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
December 27, 2023, 08:45:46 pm
Just started to watch the 3rd series of Slow Horses it's such good quality and it pulls you in again right away.

Gary Oldman is so good as Lamb only wish the show was on BBC1 on a sunday night so more people could see what a classic show it is.

was going to watch 3 tonight and three tomorrow night but might cut it down to 2 just to make it last a little longer,
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
December 27, 2023, 11:42:43 pm
Apparently the second ep is called "Glorious Mongoose."

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 10:09:17 am
Just watched the first episode of The Castaways, utter drivel. With a laughably bad plane set and CGI.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:14:07 pm
Saving the last slow horses for tomorrow night as no football. Can't believe it's the last one already.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:28:27 pm
1st was prertty good, didnt finished 2nd series. Might give it another go

Just started S2 of 'Crime' last night.  Enjoyed the first episode.  Pretty much the same vibe as S1.  Dougray Scott is as good as ever.

Lots of familiar Scottish actors.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:35:26 pm
On Season 1, loving it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 06:06:54 am
Saving the last slow horses for tomorrow night as no football. Can't believe it's the last one already.

Got the lot to binge. Cant wait
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:34:39 pm
Just watched the first series of Reacher.  Unexpectedly good. It got very tense towards the end.

Thought it was spoiled by unneeded female nudity at one point, but otherwise very good.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 01:02:40 pm
Mrs wants to watch this. It's 2 or 3 seasons I think. You'd recommend it then?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 01:12:16 pm
Mrs wants to watch this. It's 2 or 3 seasons I think. You'd recommend it then?
Im only on the first series. Series 2 is coming out right now.

Ive never read the books.  I was pleasantly surprised. Give it 2 or 3 episodes and its really interesting.  I thought it was going to be an action hero kind of thing, its much more thoughtful than that
Today at 01:13:47 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 01:13:03 pm
Ive just finished series one and am keeping the next two for the January dead zone.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 02:33:11 pm
Just watched 1st episode of season 3 Slow Horses at Lunch.

44 min episode and it felt like 15, very strong opening episode.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 03:12:09 pm
Sounds good. Will give it a try but need to get Apple TV again so can watch Slow Horses S3 first. Had watched one episode of Invasion as well which was promising.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 05:28:17 pm
Loved Slow Horses. Binged all three seasons over the last few days. 6 episodes is a really good length as there is no filler but I've now got fuck all to watch over the weekend before going back to work :D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:46:13 pm
Had watched one episode of Invasion as well which was promising.

Invasion is ace. If you've not watched See or Bad Sisters then they'll also keep you busy ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:48:00 pm
Loads of recs for Reacher now and I've just had me dad telling me it's really good as well, also finally realised where I've seen the fella from Reacher, he was Hawk in Titans! Been bothering me for ages.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:51:41 pm
And Blue Mountain State, his character in that is amazing.
