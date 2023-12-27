Just started to watch the 3rd series of Slow Horses it's such good quality and it pulls you in again right away.Gary Oldman is so good as Lamb only wish the show was on BBC1 on a sunday night so more people could see what a classic show it is.was going to watch 3 tonight and three tomorrow night but might cut it down to 2 just to make it last a little longer,
1st was prertty good, didnt finished 2nd series. Might give it another go
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Saving the last slow horses for tomorrow night as no football. Can't believe it's the last one already.
Just watched the first series of Reacher. Unexpectedly good. It got very tense towards the end.Thought it was spoiled by unneeded female nudity at one point, but otherwise very good.
Mrs wants to watch this. It's 2 or 3 seasons I think. You'd recommend it then?
Im only on the first series. Series 2 is coming out right now.Ive never read the books. I was pleasantly surprised. Give it 2 or 3 episodes and its really interesting. I thought it was going to be an action hero kind of thing, its much more thoughtful than that
Had watched one episode of Invasion as well which was promising.
Loads of recs for Reacher now and I've just had me dad telling me it's really good as well, also finally realised where I've seen the fella from Reacher, he was Hawk in Titans! Been bothering me for ages.
