Currently watching 'Six-Four' on ITVX. A new 4-part Crime drama set in Glasgow and Edinburgh. It's pretty good. Kind of bleak and a bit gritty, just how I like 'em.



Thought I recognized the guy in the lead role. Just found out he played Tommy in the original Trainspotting film! Never would have gotten it if I hadn't checked... but wow.



The female lead is good too. She was in the original 'Boiling Point' movie. I believe she's in the series too (which I haven't got around to watching yet).