Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1134932 times)

Offline Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15240 on: December 1, 2023, 08:29:31 am »
Quote from: Only Me on December  1, 2023, 12:44:27 am
Is True Detective worth a watch?

Saw episode 1 of season 1 but found it a bit hard going to be honest. Should I have persevered?
Id give it a chance as Season 1 and 3 are really good, give Season 2 a miss. Theyre standalone seasons so it wont matter. So even if you cant get into Season 1 Id give season 3 a chance
Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15241 on: December 1, 2023, 01:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on December  1, 2023, 12:44:27 am
Is True Detective worth a watch?

Saw episode 1 of season 1 but found it a bit hard going to be honest. Should I have persevered?

I got 3/4 way through Series 1 and binned it off, found it very, very boring
Offline Claire.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15242 on: December 1, 2023, 11:37:41 pm »
Found out today theres a supernatural prequel called the winchesters about John and Mary before they had Sam and Dean. Dont know how this evaded me but Ive watched the first ep tonight and really enjoyed it. Its free to watch on the cw, youll need a us vpn, and put up with a million ads but not on anything in the uk yet so what can ya do.
Online Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15243 on: December 2, 2023, 06:06:42 pm »
Looks good glad they kept the music


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1e2h086k814" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1e2h086k814</a>
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15244 on: December 2, 2023, 06:07:23 pm »
Trailer for House of the Dragon, Series 2.

https://x.com/westerosies/status/1731004962350518731?s=20
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15245 on: December 2, 2023, 06:56:34 pm »
Invincible (S2) episode 4 was great. Hopefully it gets better now.
Offline Elmo saves christmas

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15246 on: December 2, 2023, 07:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December  2, 2023, 06:06:42 pm
Looks good glad they kept the music


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1e2h086k814" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1e2h086k814</a>

Can't wait for this.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15247 on: December 3, 2023, 10:44:44 am »
Quote from: Trada on December  2, 2023, 06:06:42 pm
Looks good glad they kept the music

You think? I thought it looked a bit...off, don't know really, cheap maybe...something not right about it........then again I thought Andor was going to be crap :D
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15248 on: December 3, 2023, 11:03:23 am »
Am really liking The Fall of the House of Usher. Wasnt really feeling it to start with but now cant wait to see what happens.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15249 on: December 3, 2023, 01:41:10 pm »
Quite enjoyed Bodies. Quite engaging plot with an actual finish in the last episode.

Two episodes into Obliterated on Netflix. Utterly ridiculous version of terrorists/cia/special ops with all the responsible positions filled by immature thoughtless 20 somethings.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15250 on: December 3, 2023, 01:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on December  1, 2023, 01:09:07 pm
I got 3/4 way through Series 1 and binned it off, found it very, very boring

Also started it last week too. It is very slow, but the combo of Harrelson and McConahey is pretty engaging
Offline Ycuzz

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15251 on: Yesterday at 01:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on November 29, 2023, 09:32:12 am
New slow horses out today 😎

Eep! I had that, for some reason, for early december!
Offline Qston

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15252 on: Yesterday at 02:12:09 pm »
Finally got the Mrs to watch Slow Horses at the weekend. I had already seen series 1 and some of series 2. Anyway, she likes it which takes some doing given that she mainly watches crime documentaries on Netflix !

Looking forward to watching series 3.

Anyone watched Boat Story ?  Any good ?
Offline Claire.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15253 on: Yesterday at 02:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Yesterday at 01:25:19 pm
Eep! I had that, for some reason, for early december!

took me by surprise as well, I thought it was out on the 6th for some reason!
Offline Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15254 on: Yesterday at 02:18:27 pm »
Enjoying A Murder At the End of the World on Disney.
4 out of 7 episodes available so far. Brit Marling is behind it and Emma Corrin is the lead. Its decent and building up nicely although I did guess what was just revealed at the end of episode 4. But still it keeps you guessing in regards the bigger picture
Offline red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15255 on: Yesterday at 03:48:18 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on December  3, 2023, 10:44:44 am
You think? I thought it looked a bit...off, don't know really, cheap maybe...something not right about it........then again I thought Andor was going to be crap :D

It's Amazon, so it is going to be highly flawed, if their track record is anything to go by.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15256 on: Yesterday at 07:11:03 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 03:48:18 pm
It's Amazon, so it is going to be highly flawed, if their track record is anything to go by.

Invincible, Reacher, The Boys and Gen V have all been excellent.
Offline red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15257 on: Today at 12:49:41 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:11:03 pm
Invincible, Reacher, The Boys and Gen V have all been excellent.

In my opinion, "Reacher" is bang average and "The Boys" is awful (I haven't seen the other two yet) - I know that's not a popular opinion on here, though  ;D  Shows like "Suits" and "Billions" are pretty well loved on here, and they are two of the worst shows I've ever seen, but I don't want to come in here and piss on anyone's enjoyment, so I usually just stay quiet.
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15258 on: Today at 01:23:28 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 12:49:41 am
In my opinion, "Reacher" is bang average and "The Boys" is awful (I haven't seen the other two yet) - I know that's not a popular opinion on here, though  ;D  Shows like "Suits" and "Billions" are pretty well loved on here, and they are two of the worst shows I've ever seen, but I don't want to come in here and piss on anyone's enjoyment, so I usually just stay quiet.

Shut up and get in the Chrimbo name change thread, you Nag... and Nagaina...
Online Draex Navidad

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15259 on: Today at 06:54:04 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 12:49:41 am
In my opinion, "Reacher" is bang average and "The Boys" is awful (I haven't seen the other two yet) - I know that's not a popular opinion on here, though  ;D  Shows like "Suits" and "Billions" are pretty well loved on here, and they are two of the worst shows I've ever seen, but I don't want to come in here and piss on anyone's enjoyment, so I usually just stay quiet.

Sad times I love Suits, and the boys and really enjoyed reacher.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15260 on: Today at 09:48:22 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 12:49:41 am
In my opinion, "Reacher" is bang average and "The Boys" is awful (I haven't seen the other two yet) - I know that's not a popular opinion on here, though  ;D  Shows like "Suits" and "Billions" are pretty well loved on here, and they are two of the worst shows I've ever seen, but I don't want to come in here and piss on anyone's enjoyment, so I usually just stay quiet.

Billions is trash and I've never watched suits, but I loved all of those other shows.

Sounds like Amazon isn't the problem :D
Online Henry Gale

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15261 on: Today at 09:54:00 am »
Reachher is brilliant, bit of a 80's throwback and loved every minute of it. Season 2 is out soon too!

Quite a few reviewers labelled it as toxic masculinity obviously  ;D

Offline Red Viper

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15262 on: Today at 10:07:11 am »
Yeah alot of Amazon's TV output has been excellent IMO.

Reacher was great. Pretty much nailed how he is in the books. Really excited for Season 2.
Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15263 on: Today at 10:13:42 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 12:49:41 am
In my opinion, "Reacher" is bang average and "The Boys" is awful (I haven't seen the other two yet) - I know that's not a popular opinion on here, though  ;D  Shows like "Suits" and "Billions" are pretty well loved on here, and they are two of the worst shows I've ever seen, but I don't want to come in here and piss on anyone's enjoyment, so I usually just stay quiet.

Suits was great if you treat it in the correct way
Offline Claire.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15264 on: Today at 10:15:25 am »
Online tubby

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15265 on: Today at 10:16:54 am »
Reacher was good, but I really struggled comparing the lead actor to Cruise, who is just levels above him in acting ability.  I know Reacher isn't supposed to be a 5'6 scientologist, but I found the dude in the TV show really wooden in comparison.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15266 on: Today at 12:43:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:16:54 am
Reacher was good, but I really struggled comparing the lead actor to Cruise, who is just levels above him in acting ability.  I know Reacher isn't supposed to be a 5'6 scientologist, but I found the dude in the TV show really wooden in comparison.

Yeah, kind of agree. I think Cruise brought that sense of relentlessness and intensity to Reacher, even if he's nothing like him at all physically. Whereas the Amazon actor is much closer to the role in terms of his build, but just feels like a bland TV actor to me.

I actually think the first Reacher movie with Cruise is brilliant, although the second is poor. Thought the Amazon show was actually decent too, albeit not particularly memorable.
Online bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15267 on: Today at 01:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:48:22 am
Billions is trash

Exactly this. It's brilliant. It's basically Dallas or Dynasty for the post-GFC world. Absolute melodramatic, soapy schlock. I loved it.
Online Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15268 on: Today at 01:33:25 pm »
Reacher has been renewed for a 3rd series already I guess they have high hopes for season 2 released soon, I cant wait really enjoyed the 1st series.

Also rumors that Apple TV and Paramount Plus could merge services that would be good for AppleTV, Apple have some great programs that deserve a wider audience.

https://www.whathifi.com/news/apple-tv-plus-and-paramount-plus-could-merge-platforms-in-a-bid-to-dethrone-netflix
Online Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15269 on: Today at 01:34:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:16:54 am
Reacher was good, but I really struggled comparing the lead actor to Cruise, who is just levels above him in acting ability.  I know Reacher isn't supposed to be a 5'6 scientologist, but I found the dude in the TV show really wooden in comparison.

I was reading how Reacher is in the TV series is how he was in the books
Online .adam

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15270 on: Today at 01:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 01:34:54 pm
I was reading how Reacher is in the TV series is how he was in the books

Correct. In the books he's an absolute unit and is stoic and laconic.

The big fella in the TV show is how I imagined him.
Online tubby

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15271 on: Today at 01:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 01:34:54 pm
I was reading how Reacher is in the TV series is how he was in the books

The character, sure.  But the actor himself isn't anywhere near Cruise, talent-wise, and that's what stuck out for me, having watched the movies first.
