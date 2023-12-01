Is True Detective worth a watch?Saw episode 1 of season 1 but found it a bit hard going to be honest. Should I have persevered?
Looks good glad they kept the music<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1e2h086k814" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1e2h086k814</a>
Looks good glad they kept the music
I got 3/4 way through Series 1 and binned it off, found it very, very boring
New slow horses out today 😎
Eep! I had that, for some reason, for early december!
You think? I thought it looked a bit...off, don't know really, cheap maybe...something not right about it........then again I thought Andor was going to be crap
It's Amazon, so it is going to be highly flawed, if their track record is anything to go by.
Invincible, Reacher, The Boys and Gen V have all been excellent.
In my opinion, "Reacher" is bang average and "The Boys" is awful (I haven't seen the other two yet) - I know that's not a popular opinion on here, though Shows like "Suits" and "Billions" are pretty well loved on here, and they are two of the worst shows I've ever seen, but I don't want to come in here and piss on anyone's enjoyment, so I usually just stay quiet.
In my opinion, "Reacher" is bang average and "The Boys" is awful (I haven't seen the other two yet) - I know that's not a popular opinion on here, though Shows like "Suits" and "Billions" are pretty well loved on here, and they are two of the worst shows I've ever seen, but I don't want to come in here and piss on anyone's enjoyment, so I usually just stay quiet.
"The Boys" is awful
Reacher was good, but I really struggled comparing the lead actor to Cruise, who is just levels above him in acting ability. I know Reacher isn't supposed to be a 5'6 scientologist, but I found the dude in the TV show really wooden in comparison.
Billions is trash
I was reading how Reacher is in the TV series is how he was in the books
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]