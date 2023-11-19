« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 376 377 378 379 380 [381]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1131440 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,495
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15200 on: November 19, 2023, 10:09:09 am »
Seen Kin mentioned on here before. It started on BBC 1 last night. Worth a look?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15201 on: November 19, 2023, 10:52:56 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 19, 2023, 10:09:09 am
Seen Kin mentioned on here before. It started on BBC 1 last night. Worth a look?

Definitely. If you want to watch the glorification of the current shit show that is Ireland's drug wars then watch really good actors play the part of pretty shit people.

Down here in Oz we've made celebrities out of scum crims for years via the Underbelly series.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15202 on: November 19, 2023, 11:03:28 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 19, 2023, 10:09:09 am
Seen Kin mentioned on here before. It started on BBC 1 last night. Worth a look?

Thanks for bringing that up, I knew the name was familiar
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,495
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15203 on: November 19, 2023, 05:45:34 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 19, 2023, 10:52:56 am
Definitely. If you want to watch the glorification of the current shit show that is Ireland's drug wars then watch really good actors play the part of pretty shit people.

Down here in Oz we've made celebrities out of scum crims for years via the Underbelly series.
Cheers I've downloaded the first couple of episodes.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 19, 2023, 11:03:28 am
Thanks for bringing that up, I knew the name was familiar
No problems.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,578
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15204 on: November 19, 2023, 09:11:14 pm »
Blue Eye Samurai is bloody marvellous. How any of them could think she was a man is bonkers, but its great nevertheless.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15205 on: November 20, 2023, 11:01:12 am »
Been watching The Crown and kinda bemused by the atrocious reviews it has been getting. The first 3 episodes are nearly 100% about Diana and people are complaining about that, but really apart from Diana what else was there to show about the royals in the 90s?

I think it has done a great job of showing just how ridiculous the media/papp frenzy around her was. Michael Jackson, Diana and probably now Taylor Swift - I don't think we have seen anything like the kind of attention/madness surrounds these people.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,530
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15206 on: November 20, 2023, 04:31:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 19, 2023, 10:09:09 am
Seen Kin mentioned on here before. It started on BBC 1 last night. Worth a look?
Was just about to say the first series is on the iplayer now.

Definitely worth a watch if gritty violent gangster TV is your thing
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,495
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15207 on: November 22, 2023, 11:23:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 20, 2023, 04:31:07 pm
Was just about to say the first series is on the iplayer now.

Definitely worth a watch if gritty violent gangster TV is your thing
Really enjoyed season one. Being able to "binge watch" them helps. Is season two available soon or elsewhere?
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,576
  • ....mmm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15208 on: November 23, 2023, 08:43:31 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 19, 2023, 09:11:14 pm
Blue Eye Samurai is bloody marvellous. How any of them could think she was a man is bonkers, but its great nevertheless.

Agree with both points ;D

First show I've properly binged for a while.
Logged
:D

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15209 on: November 23, 2023, 07:15:45 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on September 13, 2023, 02:16:40 pm
Ghosts is great, watched all four series over the last couple of weeks

Not laugh out loud funny very often, but a really enjoyable watch. Made me shed a few tears as well, despite the goofy premise.

Enjoying this. How do they get to 5 seasons though?  ;D
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,578
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15210 on: November 23, 2023, 08:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 23, 2023, 08:43:31 am
Agree with both points ;D

First show I've properly binged for a while.

Spoiler

Just finished. There were 7 great episodes but then thought the last episode was a bit silly and riddled with plot holes and inconsistencies. Why can she beat hundreds of the best samurai in one go, but never lay a hand on the white guy, and then all of a sudden defeat him in one go and get him in a ship. And she defeated a whole army by torching the whole city with a candle and all the buildings falling on them in like 3 minutes. But nevertheless, beautiful, loved it.
[close]
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,627
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15211 on: November 24, 2023, 12:02:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 19, 2023, 10:09:09 am
Seen Kin mentioned on here before. It started on BBC 1 last night. Worth a look?

Kin is great. Both series are really good.

They know how to do a good villain in this show.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,043
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15212 on: Yesterday at 12:19:22 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on November 20, 2023, 11:01:12 am
Been watching The Crown and kinda bemused by the atrocious reviews it has been getting. The first 3 episodes are nearly 100% about Diana and people are complaining about that, but really apart from Diana what else was there to show about the royals in the 90s?

I think it has done a great job of showing just how ridiculous the media/papp frenzy around her was. Michael Jackson, Diana and probably now Taylor Swift - I don't think we have seen anything like the kind of attention/madness surrounds these people.

I was quite impressed with it also. The actress who did Diana did an amazing job. The way she looked with her head tilted down and her voice seemed a perfect replica. Really did not see Al Fayeds point of view until now. Pretty sad state of affairs all over really and very sad. Also how the Queen just completely missed the mood of the room.

Just watched New blood on Prime. Fun BBC type drama of two young guys, one cop, one SFO. Easy watch.

Also watched All the Light you Cannot See. very watchable drama with the Missus for a WW2 type story. Also a bit of history I knew little about. The battle around St Malo. Pretty nteresting wiki about it also.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15213 on: Yesterday at 08:40:39 pm »
Cant believe Ive only just got onto Lupin. Its great fun
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,043
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15214 on: Today at 07:52:19 pm »
Just finished Barry. Not the ending I would have expected and hard work at the end.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,591
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15215 on: Today at 07:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:40:39 pm
Cant believe Ive only just got onto Lupin. Its great fun
Just love it.

The young Lupin is such a great kid, and its all such fun
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15216 on: Today at 08:10:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:58:33 pm
Just love it.

The young Lupin is such a great kid, and its all such fun

Hes cute as a button.

I was unsure about watching a dubbed show, but it still works.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 376 377 378 379 380 [381]   Go Up
« previous next »
 