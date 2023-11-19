Been watching The Crown and kinda bemused by the atrocious reviews it has been getting. The first 3 episodes are nearly 100% about Diana and people are complaining about that, but really apart from Diana what else was there to show about the royals in the 90s?



I think it has done a great job of showing just how ridiculous the media/papp frenzy around her was. Michael Jackson, Diana and probably now Taylor Swift - I don't think we have seen anything like the kind of attention/madness surrounds these people.



I was quite impressed with it also. The actress who did Diana did an amazing job. The way she looked with her head tilted down and her voice seemed a perfect replica. Really did not see Al Fayeds point of view until now. Pretty sad state of affairs all over really and very sad. Also how the Queen just completely missed the mood of the room.Just watched New blood on Prime. Fun BBC type drama of two young guys, one cop, one SFO. Easy watch.Also watched All the Light you Cannot See. very watchable drama with the Missus for a WW2 type story. Also a bit of history I knew little about. The battle around St Malo. Pretty nteresting wiki about it also.