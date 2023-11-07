« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1126745 times)

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15160 on: November 7, 2023, 11:52:25 am »
Quote from: tubby on November  7, 2023, 10:59:17 am
Added Blue Eye Samurai.  I'm expecting big things, Titi.  Loved Ninja Scroll back in the day.
There's no demons or monsters in it, no magic, just straight up sword play. The aesthetics are awesome and whilst it doesn't have the sound track of Afro Samurai, the motion in the fight scenes is obviously heavily influenced by it. Kinda gutted I watched it all in a day now ;D ;D ;D ;D
Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15161 on: November 7, 2023, 02:22:44 pm »
Looking forward to the new series Nov 29th

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AqZVbNEuCUc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AqZVbNEuCUc</a>
Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15162 on: November 7, 2023, 02:43:33 pm »
Reacher Season 2 Dec 15th

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4fGveRKRAM0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4fGveRKRAM0</a>
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15163 on: November 7, 2023, 04:45:02 pm »
This looks really good. Friday.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tui5vl13Gqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tui5vl13Gqg</a>
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15164 on: November 7, 2023, 05:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on November  1, 2023, 07:22:15 pm
thanks all, nice list of stuff to look out for, be fluent by the end ;D

Paris Police 1900 and 1905 - should be available on iPlayer.

The seedy underbelly of La Belle Epoque.
Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15165 on: November 7, 2023, 06:08:48 pm »
For All Mankind back this week too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KaKbUUdzOYw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KaKbUUdzOYw</a>

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15166 on: November 7, 2023, 09:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Trada on November  7, 2023, 02:22:44 pm
Looking forward to the new series Nov 29th

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AqZVbNEuCUc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AqZVbNEuCUc</a>
Can't wait for this, first two were brilliant. Assuming this will be the last one.
Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15167 on: November 7, 2023, 09:52:01 pm »
Quote from: S on November  7, 2023, 09:12:34 pm
Can't wait for this, first two were brilliant. Assuming this will be the last one.

Isn't there at least 8 novels?
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15168 on: November 7, 2023, 09:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Trada on November  7, 2023, 09:52:01 pm
Isn't there at least 8 novels?
Quote from: S on November  7, 2023, 09:12:34 pm
Can't wait for this, first two were brilliant. Assuming this will be the last one.
Been renewed for a fourth.

That was in 22.
Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15169 on: November 8, 2023, 10:39:45 am »
Quote from: S on November  7, 2023, 09:12:34 pm
Can't wait for this, first two were brilliant. Assuming this will be the last one.

Trailer looks like it follows closely the third book. The first 2 followed first 2 books. I assume a series per book
Offline Claire.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15170 on: November 8, 2023, 11:04:23 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November  7, 2023, 05:08:58 pm
Paris Police 1900 and 1905 - should be available on iPlayer.

The seedy underbelly of La Belle Epoque.

1905 is but 1900 is on a paid add-on which has some other recommends handily!
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15171 on: November 8, 2023, 11:07:44 am »
The Diplomat.. 6/10 maybe a 5, nothing groundbreaking for sure.
Offline Mactavish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15172 on: November 8, 2023, 04:36:07 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on November  3, 2023, 08:50:22 am
Finished the Deuce, what an ending.

Great show, almost up there with Sopranos and Wire I reckon. A rung beneath, which means it's better than most everything else

I'm on season 1 episode 4 of this on the back of your recommend.

Loving it so far - Gyllenhaal is excellent but my only gripe so far is that I just can't quite fully believe the portrayal of either twins played by Franco. Nowhere near enough to put me off it though
Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15173 on: November 8, 2023, 06:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on November  7, 2023, 09:57:21 pm
Been renewed for a fourth.

That was in 22.
Didn't know this, great news.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15174 on: November 8, 2023, 07:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Mactavish on November  8, 2023, 04:36:07 pm
I'm on season 1 episode 4 of this on the back of your recommend.

Loving it so far - Gyllenhaal is excellent but my only gripe so far is that I just can't quite fully believe the portrayal of either twins played by Franco. Nowhere near enough to put me off it though

It was a bit of a gimmick early on, it becomes less prominent.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15175 on: November 10, 2023, 12:28:52 pm »
Boiling Point

Even the Holby City writers think they're laying on the misery a bit thick.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15176 on: November 10, 2023, 06:48:37 pm »
I need to get back into watching Das Boot, I have really enjoyed the fourth series, especially the ways its linking in with accurate parts of what happened in Germany.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15177 on: November 10, 2023, 09:56:48 pm »
Finished House of Usher after a small break for a holiday. Not usually my genre but what a great little series. A small dig at POTUS45 as well as the world we live in today, especially what we spend our money on what could be fixed it we spent it elsewhere.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15178 on: Yesterday at 10:46:21 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 10, 2023, 06:48:37 pm
I need to get back into watching Das Boot, I have really enjoyed the fourth series, especially the ways its linking in with accurate parts of what happened in Germany.

I only realised the other day that I have series 2, 3 and 4 on my planner. Times going quicker than ever.

I still love the original better though.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15179 on: Yesterday at 12:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:46:21 am
I only realised the other day that I have series 2, 3 and 4 on my planner. Times going quicker than ever.

I still love the original better though.

The original was just a masterpiece but what I loved about this one was how they opened the whole story out about life in Germany at the time. I mean I get bored at so many war dramas who tend to stereotype the Germans as a people who all supported Hitler. In fact, that wasn't the case there were a number of groups and people who opposed them from the start. So, it was good that this series really told their story much more than you will see in a typical British/US series. I think a series like this has been long overdue. I heartily recommend this show for anyone who hasn't seen it as a really interesting show. I thought the ending was well done as well, not going to give anything away about it.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15180 on: Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm »
Tomorrow night in the USA.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x89qafBgq4Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x89qafBgq4Y</a>
Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15181 on: Yesterday at 08:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm
Tomorrow night in the USA.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x89qafBgq4Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x89qafBgq4Y</a>

Is that Lena Headey? Wondered what happened to her. Not seen her since those rocks fell on her  ;D
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15182 on: Today at 04:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 08:31:46 pm
Is that Lena Headey? Wondered what happened to her. Not seen her since those rocks fell on her  ;D
;D

The two opening episodes are online.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15183 on: Today at 06:26:39 pm »
This been uploaded. As far as I recall this wasn't due to be out until early December.

Where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind. Past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one. Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love?



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vj676s3BS04" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vj676s3BS04</a>
