I only realised the other day that I have series 2, 3 and 4 on my planner. Times going quicker than ever.



I still love the original better though.



The original was just a masterpiece but what I loved about this one was how they opened the whole story out about life in Germany at the time. I mean I get bored at so many war dramas who tend to stereotype the Germans as a people who all supported Hitler. In fact, that wasn't the case there were a number of groups and people who opposed them from the start. So, it was good that this series really told their story much more than you will see in a typical British/US series. I think a series like this has been long overdue. I heartily recommend this show for anyone who hasn't seen it as a really interesting show. I thought the ending was well done as well, not going to give anything away about it.