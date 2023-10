The Rhod Gilbert stand up 2 cancer programme was almost too hard to watch. To see him crushed by the worry of it all was worse even than seeing him look so ill. But what Karma that he was saved by the very place that he’d done so much fund raising for. Great respect for him.

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

“Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.”

W