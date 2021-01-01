« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 373 374 375 376 377 [378]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1116460 times)

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,381
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15080 on: Yesterday at 07:17:56 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:34:20 am
Episode 3 - Rahul Kohli sporting a YNWA Nike Hoodie.

When life hands you lemons?
Spoiler
When life hands you lemons, make lemonade? No. First you roll out a multi-media campaign to convince people lemons are incredibly scarce, which only works if you stockpile lemons, control the supply, then a media blitz. Lemon is the only way to say I love you, the must-have accessory for engagements or anniversaries. Roses are out, lemons are in. Billboards that say she wont have sex with you unless you got lemons. You cut De Beers in on it. Limited edition lemon bracelets, yellow diamonds called lemon drops. You get Apple to call their new operating system OS-Lemón. A little accent over the o. You charge 40% more for organic lemons, 50% more for conflict-free lemons. You pack the Capitol with lemon lobbyists, you get a Kardashian to suck a lemon wedge in a leaked sex tape. Timotheé Chalamet wears lemon shoes at Cannes. Get a hashtag campaign. Something isnt cool or tight or awesome, no, its lemon. Did you see that movie? Did you see that concert? It was effing lemon. Billie Eilish, OMG, hashtag lemon. You get Dr. Oz to recommend four lemons a day and a lemon suppository supplement to get rid of toxins cause theres nothing scarier than toxins. Then you patent the seeds. You write a line of genetic code that makes the lemons look just a little more like tits and you get a gene patent for the tit-lemon DNA sequence, you cross-pollinate you get those seeds circulating in the wild, and then you sue the farmer for copyright infringement when that genetic code shows up on their land. Sit back, rake in the millions, and then, when youre done, and youve sold your lem-pire for a few billion dollars, then, and only then, you make some fucking lemonade.
[close]

I did read he's a Liverpool fan but not sure how true that is! That was some speech wasn't it? Just shows why these kind of people are so rich. Funnily enough I was walking through Asda a few days ago and a lady dropped a box of lemons and they went everywhere, Reminded me of that scene and had a little laugh to myself  ;D
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15081 on: Yesterday at 07:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:46:17 pm
The final episode of S1 of Gomorrah was one of the best season finales I've ever seen

Spoiler
When Don Pietro got busted out of the prison van by Malamore and his men
[close]

Fucking brilliant. All set to the Gomorroah end-of-episode music we came to know and love.

Re-watching the scene where Genny goes to visit prison, Salvatore Esposito's facial expressions conveyed so much with so little movement and no verbals.

Superb...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online FaitAccompli

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15082 on: Today at 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 07:17:56 pm
I did read he's a Liverpool fan but not sure how true that is! That was some speech wasn't it? Just shows why these kind of people are so rich. Funnily enough I was walking through Asda a few days ago and a lady dropped a box of lemons and they went everywhere, Reminded me of that scene and had a little laugh to myself  ;D

He is indeed a Liverpool fan - was following him on Twitter for a while when he was on there. Seemed like a good guy and a massive Red.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 373 374 375 376 377 [378]   Go Up
« previous next »
 