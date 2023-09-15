Anyone watching the 4 part drama 'The Inheritance' on C5?



2 Episodes in and It's pretty good. Keeping us guessing that's for sure and excited to see where it goes. No on-demand, so we have to watch 1 episode per week. Proper old school but I like it.



One of the villains of the piece is played by Scouser Kevin Harvey. Thought I recognized him, turns out it's the guy who played Gary in the movie Bull (2021).



C5 is sneakily doing some pretty good dramas of late. If you didn't know it was on 5 you'd think it was a BBC or ITV production.



