Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 10, 2023, 08:23:58 pm
One Piece is getting better and better.

So glad it's been renewed for a 2nd series
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2023, 10:39:12 am
Finished The Crowded Room, thought it was excellent throughout and if you didn't bawl your eyes out in those last two you're made of STONE.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2023, 11:33:09 am
Quote from: PhilV on September  4, 2023, 10:51:08 am
Have watched 6 episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six and I think it is bloody excellent!

Have now finished this. It was brilliant, legit felt quite emotional final episode, the show did a great job of showing people are multi-layered and complicated at times.

Very good show, would recommend.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2023, 01:28:45 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 10, 2023, 05:33:54 pm
Has anybody got to the end of Erin Carter yet ?
Is it worth sticking with ?

Im at the end of episode 2 and kind of intrigued by it, but also really annoyed with it.
I'm up to 5 of the 7 episodes and enjoying it for its parts more than its whole. Love the concept of the strong woman lead, with also nearly as strong a 10 year old daughter in some ways, plus setting it in Barcelona, whilst also seeing its weaknesses. There's not much that is better than it right now, but I feel like what is about ot happen gets flagged up so much, that if it was a shot on goal, the keeper would be saying to the defender, get up the field, I've got this.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2023, 02:43:46 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on September  9, 2023, 03:56:04 pm
I think it probably helps if you haven't read the books by this point, the show is this weird mishmash of scenes that are identical the books being used as the glue to hold together the half-baked ideas of showrunners that are convinced they know far better than the original author. Them taking liberties with the source wouldn't be so bad if you could always see a point to their changes, but so much just seems like them trying to make a statement by changing shit rather than trying to streamline it to fit the planned number of seasons vs the number of books.

I think I'd actually rank this one below the witcher, at least that one worked fairly well in season one and was never meant to be a linear adaptation of the books either. Neither of the shows are anywhere near as bad as the watch though, which basically took nothing but some character names from the source and took advantage of the author's death to avoid the oversight they were meant to have from him.




I've only seen the first series of Wheel of Time, but I agree it's probably better having not read them. The plots seemed to be diverging from the books through the course of the show. I feel like they've set themselves up for a real power creep problem considering what the non-Aes Sedai managed to do in the final episode of S1.




Pratchett's estate / his daughter were incredibly damning of The Watch, clearly it wasn't all at what was originally planned.
I think the writer's attitude was summed up when he posted a shout out to loads of people involved in making the show, but didn't find space to mention Pratchett himself.


I've not watched it myself, only seen a trailer and one clip, and have no interest in seeing any more.
It is clear it only has the most tenuous connection to Pratchett's discworld. For instance, the clip I have seen features Cheery Littlebottom (now a non-binary human) using the Summoning Dark to perform a dance number, with Carrot and Angua in disco outfits as back-up dancers. For anyone who is familiar with the Summoning Dark from the book, it seems complete nonsense.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2023, 09:39:16 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  8, 2023, 01:59:10 pm
I loved Silo, thought it was great.  Blackbird is awesome on Apple TV.

Silo is quite good, I LOVE the books they are based on, maybe part of why the show isnt quite up there, but its decent.

BUT, and in total contrast to Only Murders, where some not great acting didnt bother me, I cant fucking STAND that portrayal by Common in it, dreadful actor. Just really really awful. Also Rebecca Fergusons accent slips quite a lot - anyone notice? That doesnt bother me like, just something I noticed  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:43:18 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  7, 2023, 02:02:24 pm
Watched episodes 2 and 3 of ew season of Wheel Of Time last night and it's started off pretty strongly.

I'm liking this show, the fight scenes in it are pretty good, all coming together nicely now.

Finally finished the Sky Sci Fi show as well The Ark, this show is so bad its good, the acting is wooden, the accents are even more funny (a english actress plays a Yank and her English accent slips during sentences, and a Serbian actor who plays the head of security does a corny english accent) and the CGI is laughably cheap. ;D

AFAIK, it's a Serbian production and season 2 has been greenlit. ;D

Starting new season of Top Boy tonight.

Ill have to check out The Ark.

Im a fan of modern British B-movies, so much so I recognise the actors that seem to pop up in a lot of them. They filmed one movie that was set in the dark ages at some tourist attraction, and they just put covers over the information boards, but some hadnt been covered at all.

But there are some huge successes atm. One film cost £100k to make but took over £5m at the box offices, not including US income.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 09:34:47 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 11, 2023, 09:39:16 pm
Also Rebecca Fergusons accent slips quite a lot - anyone notice? That doesnt bother me like, just something I noticed  ;D

Yes! I'm half way through and find her accent confusing.  She is a talented actress so I refuse to believe she cannot make a better fist of an American accent and surely they would have noticed during filming and repeated some takes? Maybe it was deliberate, or a choice they made for the character?  Can't think why though.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 09:32:14 pm
Damn Ive finished One Piece one of my favourite shows of the year.

Has there even been someone more positive in a show than Luffy

And I have a bit of a thing for NamI (Emily Rudd) now.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 07:23:33 am
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 09:32:14 pm
Damn Ive finished One Piece one of my favourite shows of the year.

Has there even been someone more positive in a show than Luffy

And I have a bit of a thing for NamI (Emily Rudd) now.

The ones watching one piece. The anime and even the manga is even better. The live adaptation does a decent enough job on certain things tho. One of the better adaptations I've seen (the likes of death note missed the point entirely). But it helped that Oda (the creator) was there to oversee the production. Was defo surprised at how well they've covered the action and will be boss to see where it goes.

Theyve only covered the 1st 30 odd episodes of the anime with what they have done tho, and currently there's about 1080 episodes out.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:55:03 am
Wrexham series 2 out today on Disney - the only football show my wife will watch with me!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:59:30 am
The 4th series of Sex Education is out next week. Can anyone recommend it?

For some reason I never seem to get round to watching it, despite Gillian Anderson being one of my favs for many, many years.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:09:48 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:59:30 am
The 4th series of Sex Education is out next week. Can anyone recommend it?

For some reason I never seem to get round to watching it, despite Gillian Anderson being one of my favs for many, many years.


It seems I have very different tastes to many on RAWK, but this is the best things Netflix have ever done

The show is very woke, but so  am I

Thanks for the good news  :wave
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:35:45 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:59:30 am
The 4th series of Sex Education is out next week. Can anyone recommend it?

For some reason I never seem to get round to watching it, despite Gillian Anderson being one of my favs for many, many years.

Yeah it's brilliant IMO. Comfortably one of the best Netflix originals.
