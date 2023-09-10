I think it probably helps if you haven't read the books by this point, the show is this weird mishmash of scenes that are identical the books being used as the glue to hold together the half-baked ideas of showrunners that are convinced they know far better than the original author. Them taking liberties with the source wouldn't be so bad if you could always see a point to their changes, but so much just seems like them trying to make a statement by changing shit rather than trying to streamline it to fit the planned number of seasons vs the number of books.



I think I'd actually rank this one below the witcher, at least that one worked fairly well in season one and was never meant to be a linear adaptation of the books either. Neither of the shows are anywhere near as bad as the watch though, which basically took nothing but some character names from the source and took advantage of the author's death to avoid the oversight they were meant to have from him.







I've only seen the first series of Wheel of Time, but I agree it's probably better having not read them. The plots seemed to be diverging from the books through the course of the show. I feel like they've set themselves up for a real power creep problem considering what the non-Aes Sedai managed to do in the final episode of S1.Pratchett's estate / his daughter were incredibly damning of The Watch, clearly it wasn't all at what was originally planned.I think the writer's attitude was summed up when he posted a shout out to loads of people involved in making the show, but didn't find space to mention Pratchett himself.I've not watched it myself, only seen a trailer and one clip, and have no interest in seeing any more.It is clear it only has the most tenuous connection to Pratchett's discworld. For instance, the clip I have seen features Cheery Littlebottom (now a non-binary human) using the Summoning Dark to perform a dance number, with Carrot and Angua in disco outfits as back-up dancers. For anyone who is familiar with the Summoning Dark from the book, it seems complete nonsense.