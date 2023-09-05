I'm 4 in and really liking it now, though it's not something I can watch more than one of, I had the same thing with Shining Girls - don't know if it's cos some bits are a hard watch or there's so much to take in but like you say, acting superb so it's probably a good thing than speeding through it. I'm also watching Vikings Valhalla for a bit of daft.



The output doesn't seem as significant as other providers but think the quality is generally quite good on Apple TV+ across both films and TV shows.



Severance is one of the best TV shows I've watched in the last few years. Bit weird to start off with but hugely compelling by the end of the series



Anyone watched Silo on Apple TV?



i know what you mean. try to limit my intake of things that make me just..sad..drug lords and prison dramas, all day long howeveryes i have seen silo...slow burn but very good. Has potential to go anywhere really...production is great, lead actress is very good. some people said it got boring in the middle but i stick with shows that take care in how they tell the tory as long as the characters and the concept itself is interesting enoughand you're right - Apple tv seems to be quality over quantity right now. Blackbird a year ago and severance were both in my fav shows of last yearNetflix used to be like this but now there's so much crap i dont know where to start. Think ozark and better call saul were the last really good shows i saw on that