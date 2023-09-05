« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 5, 2023, 10:30:29 pm
Top Boy out on Netflix this week (Thursday I think).
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 6, 2023, 09:18:51 am
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on September  5, 2023, 06:05:49 pm
It's not particularly gory - just very un-nerving seeing how he behaved in general. Peters nails the role, worth watching for that alone

Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on September  5, 2023, 09:34:33 pm
Yeah, nothing really gruesome, It is kind of implied what he does rather than shows it.

Quote from: Peabee on September  5, 2023, 09:57:23 pm
It doesn’t focus completely on what he did, thankfully, though they don’t shirk away from his depravity, it just doesn’t dramatise it like other shows. They do, imo, tell the story from his victims, but particularly around a neighbour and the guy, Tracy Edwards, who managed to escape and even returned with the police to point him out. (The sad story about Tracy is that even though he escaped Dahmer, his life was a mess afterwards, so he was still a victim, but he was a brave fella.)

They paint him as a rather sad figure who used alcohol to build up courage to target people he thought he could get away with killing. They also showed the story of the 14 year old who the (white) police decided to believe was his boyfriend rather than paying attention to his (black) neighbours.

It’s not like the Ted Bundy films and series, which use the narrative lead by himself (as his own defence lawyer) and the republicans he worked with re “being charming and a good looking nice guy who had women swooning at his feet” when in reality (from the victims who survived and witnesses) he wore fake plaster casts on his arms and played as an invalid who needed help before brutally attacking women with hammers. 

Good, thanks lads, I'll give it a go, maybe not as a night time watch!

That young lad who escaped and was taken back is one of the things I've heard about and was bad enough when it came out on netflix I thought not sure I want to know more. Remember watching a film an absolute age ago about Gacy and gave me more information than I'd like, the clown suit didn't help. When I know they're not real I don't have an issue with gore or details so it's not like I'm gonna be shitting myself watching it, just something about knowing these things actually happened.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 6, 2023, 10:04:29 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  5, 2023, 10:30:29 pm
Top Boy out on Netflix this week (Thursday I think).

Hanging for this for so long. Final season. Let's hope they wrap it up properly.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 6, 2023, 10:14:08 am
Rumours Apple are going to take over Raised By Wolves.

Apple really have a niche for Sci-Fi, so it wouldn't surprise me if the show is renewed.

With the strikes it gives them ample time to to get a production team sorted out.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 6, 2023, 03:14:15 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  6, 2023, 10:04:29 am
Hanging for this for so long. Final season. Let's hope they wrap it up properly.


This

Quote from: RedSince86 on September  6, 2023, 10:14:08 am
Rumours Apple are going to take over Raised By Wolves.

Apple really have a niche for Sci-Fi, so it wouldn't surprise me if the show is renewed.

With the strikes it gives them ample time to to get a production team sorted out.

Hope so!
I liked the show...i know it had its issues but found it very interesting
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 6, 2023, 04:26:45 pm
After lots of very good recommendations in here we went for The Boys, loving it, started season 2 last night.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 6, 2023, 05:45:07 pm
Quote from: Draex on September  6, 2023, 04:26:45 pm
After lots of very good recommendations in here we went for The Boys, loving it, started season 2 last night.


You have some funny sick shit to look forward to & the spin off airs soon.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 02:02:24 pm
Watched episodes 2 and 3 of ew season of Wheel Of Time last night and it's started off pretty strongly.

I'm liking this show, the fight scenes in it are pretty good, all coming together nicely now.

Finally finished the Sky Sci Fi show as well The Ark, this show is so bad its good, the acting is wooden, the accents are even more funny (a english actress plays a Yank and her English accent slips during sentences, and a Serbian actor who plays the head of security does a corny english accent) and the CGI is laughably cheap. ;D

AFAIK, it's a Serbian production and season 2 has been greenlit. ;D

Starting new season of Top Boy tonight.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 02:43:01 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  6, 2023, 05:45:07 pm

You have some funny sick shit to look forward to & the spin off airs soon.

Haha excellent, there have been some moments when I've turned to the other half to see her in complete shock and disgust.. the senator bit for example :D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:47:47 pm
Just a couple episodes left of the the crowded room...

gotta say Apple tv's hit rate is up there. Not the best show i've seen from that streaming site but this show really does take you on a journey. Acting is very good, tom holland does an exceptional job - liked seeing doron from Fauda with a light role in it...other recognisable faces in there too.

Story was nicely different. Feels like something m night shyamalan created
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 04:10:28 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:43:01 pm
Haha excellent, there have been some moments when I've turned to the other half to see her in complete shock and disgust.. the senator bit for example :D

Oh that's PG-13 compared to what's coming up.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 07:55:32 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 03:47:47 pm
Just a couple episodes left of the the crowded room...
I watched the first one early this morning mate, it looks really interesting.
Got a busy few days but I'll try and chew through some more asap. Looks decent.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:43:33 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:02:24 pm
Watched episodes 2 and 3 of ew season of Wheel Of Time last night and it's started off pretty strongly.

I'm liking this show, the fight scenes in it are pretty good, all coming together nicely now.


We're watching Wheel of Time, still, despite being underwhelmed & confused by S1. Still don't think I know what is going on but I would say it is slightly better in S2 having caught up. Haven't read the books which adds to the confusion but it appears the show takes great liberties with the source material anyway.

I would put it between the Witcher (which I think was an incomprehensible mess by S2 and we didn't watch S3), and LotR which although its unpopular to say so, I thought was very good and much, much better than WoT and Witcher.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:53:36 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:55:32 pm
I watched the first one early this morning mate, it looks really interesting.
Got a busy few days but I'll try and chew through some more asap. Looks decent.

I'm sure you'll like it - there's a nice switch of pace halfway through and it touches on a lot of important topics too. Acting is superb throughout
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:37:34 am
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 09:53:36 am
I'm sure you'll like it - there's a nice switch of pace halfway through and it touches on a lot of important topics too. Acting is superb throughout

I'm 4 in and really liking it now, though it's not something I can watch more than one of, I had the same thing with Shining Girls - don't know if it's cos some bits are a hard watch or there's so much to take in but like you say, acting superb so it's probably a good thing than speeding through it. I'm also watching Vikings Valhalla for a bit of daft.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 11:35:09 am
Wolf was enjoyable nonsense on BBC.

However, I couldn't help wondering throughout whether they'd find who took the Maroon 5 CD.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:16:56 pm
Foundation season 2 has been amazing TV, it's up there with DS9, The Expanse and Battlestar Galactica for top Sci Fi.

Season finale next week.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 01:04:34 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:16:56 pm
Foundation season 2 has been amazing TV, it's up there with DS9, The Expanse and Battlestar Galactica for top Sci Fi.

Season finale next week.

Didn't know the 2nd season had even started,thank you!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 01:48:26 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 03:47:47 pm
gotta say Apple tv's hit rate is up there.

The output doesn't seem as significant as other providers but think the quality is generally quite good on Apple TV+ across both films and TV shows.

Severance is one of the best TV shows I've watched in the last few years. Bit weird to start off with but hugely compelling by the end of the series

Anyone watched Silo on Apple TV?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 01:59:10 pm
I loved Silo, thought it was great.  Blackbird is awesome on Apple TV.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 02:05:45 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:59:10 pm
I loved Silo, thought it was great.  Blackbird is awesome on Apple TV.

Nice one. I'll try both of them out.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 02:12:54 pm
Lee Pace is just perfect casting for Day, such a evil bastard.

Last shot on episode 9 sums him up.



Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 02:29:13 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:59:10 pm
I loved Silo, thought it was great.  Blackbird is awesome on Apple TV.

I'm watching Silo now but can back up the comment on Blackbird - Paul Walter Hauser as Larry is incredible.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 03:36:24 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:48:26 pm
The output doesn't seem as significant as other providers but think the quality is generally quite good on Apple TV+ across both films and TV shows.

Severance is one of the best TV shows I've watched in the last few years. Bit weird to start off with but hugely compelling by the end of the series

Anyone watched Silo on Apple TV?

THey just dropped a teaser for a new show in November,  its a series

 God know how much it cost with those special effects.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fma_YcNIiYs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fma_YcNIiYs</a>

I wish Apple would take over Nights Skys cant believe Prime cancelled it on the cliffhanger
 
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 04:06:13 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:37:34 am
I'm 4 in and really liking it now, though it's not something I can watch more than one of, I had the same thing with Shining Girls - don't know if it's cos some bits are a hard watch or there's so much to take in but like you say, acting superb so it's probably a good thing than speeding through it. I'm also watching Vikings Valhalla for a bit of daft.

i know what you mean. try to limit my intake of things that make me just..sad..
drug lords and prison dramas, all day long however  ;D

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:48:26 pm
The output doesn't seem as significant as other providers but think the quality is generally quite good on Apple TV+ across both films and TV shows.

Severance is one of the best TV shows I've watched in the last few years. Bit weird to start off with but hugely compelling by the end of the series

Anyone watched Silo on Apple TV?

yes i have seen silo...slow burn but very good. Has potential to go anywhere really...production is great, lead actress is very good. some people said it got boring in the middle but  i stick with shows that take care in how they tell the tory as long as the characters and the concept itself is interesting enough

and you're right - Apple tv seems to be quality over quantity right now. Blackbird a year ago and severance were both in my fav shows of last year

Netflix used to be like this but now there's so much crap i dont know where to start. Think ozark and better call saul were the last really good shows i saw on that
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 04:21:11 pm
Are there any good deals on Apple TV right now (like the way Disney are always offering deals)? to be honest I downloaded Severance, absolutely loved it and wouldn't now mind paying them because I really like the look of Silo, Foundation is supposed to have got really good and I see 1 or 2 other recommendations here.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 04:23:44 pm
Netflix is spreading itself too thin, they're more concerned with numbers than quality.  Apple is more of a closed shop. There are exceptions, but I guess most people with Apple TV either are Apple 'people' or have one of their generous trials.  The quality/quantity ratio apple is ridiculously high.
