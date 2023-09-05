Watched episodes 2 and 3 of ew season of Wheel Of Time last night and it's started off pretty strongly.
I'm liking this show, the fight scenes in it are pretty good, all coming together nicely now.
Finally finished the Sky Sci Fi show as well The Ark, this show is so bad its good, the acting is wooden, the accents are even more funny (a english actress plays a Yank and her English accent slips during sentences, and a Serbian actor who plays the head of security does a corny english accent) and the CGI is laughably cheap.
AFAIK, it's a Serbian production and season 2 has been greenlit.
Starting new season of Top Boy tonight.