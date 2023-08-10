So recently we've been through;DopesickThe Umbrella AcademyThe Queens GambitStranger ThingsBlack MirrorThe BearDaisy Jones and the SixDarkThe peripheralThree PinesReacherPaper GirlsSweet ToothStarted the Outer Banks but it's a bit shit, any recommendations on Prime/Netflix/Apple? Needs to appeal to the misses as well
Yeah, I was a bit confused by this. Dopesick was brilliant so I am not sure there is more mileage in this. I will probably watch it though.
This is brilliant. Should be more lauded than it has been.
Season Series 3, Episode 3 is haunting, some very serious shit. Only laughed the once at the end...
I've yet to watch three. I'm having a rewatch of Hacks, which is still brilliant.Have you seen Reboot? It's a Steven Levitan creation, the guy behind Modern Family. Got a good cast, as you can see. I enjoyed it, definitely worth a look.Keegan-Michael Key.Judy Greer.Johnny Knoxville. Rachel Bloom. Calum Worthy. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iIc74fSrs1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iIc74fSrs1g</a>
Cancelled after a season on Hulu, right?Typical...
Interesting question this. Does anyone actually still watch regular TV? The only thing I ever watch on a main channel is the news, not even every day. When Strictly starts up I will be subjected to that. Everything else I watch on iPlayer, ITVx, Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Youtube. Occasionally I download stuff.
I'm enjoying Painkiller, but all the time I'm comparing it to Dopesick and are trying to work out if some of the peoples cases are the same or did they use different onesI maybe wrong here but this show seems to be showing a lot more real footage of what went on and it has a good soundtrack.
