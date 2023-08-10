« previous next »
Quote from: Draex on August  8, 2023, 01:32:21 pm
So recently we've been through;

Dopesick
The Umbrella Academy
The Queens Gambit
Stranger Things
Black Mirror
The Bear
Daisy Jones and the Six
Dark
The peripheral
Three Pines
Reacher
Paper Girls
Sweet Tooth

Started the Outer Banks but it's a bit shit, any recommendations on Prime/Netflix/Apple? Needs to appeal to the misses as well :D

Shrinking on Apple is really good - that appealed to both of us.

Quote from: Qston on August  8, 2023, 01:01:59 pm
Yeah, I was a bit confused by this. Dopesick was brilliant so I am not sure there is more mileage in this. I will probably watch it though.

Yes I will  still watch it as well it will be interesting to see how they tell the story.

The main change I can see in the trailer they have changed the person who investigated them to a Black female instead of the White bloke

That's what it looks like anyway.
Watching Foundation what a great scifi series. Highly recommend it.
Quote from: Baby Huey on August  9, 2023, 05:47:05 pm
This is brilliant. Should be more lauded than it has been.

Season Series 3, Episode 3 is haunting, some very serious shit. Only laughed the once at the end...
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 10, 2023, 01:01:29 pm
Season Series 3, Episode 3 is haunting, some very serious shit. Only laughed the once at the end...
I've yet to watch three. I'm having a rewatch of Hacks, which is still brilliant.

Have you seen Reboot? It's a Steven Levitan creation, the guy behind Modern Family. Got a good cast, as you can see. I enjoyed it, definitely worth a look.

Keegan-Michael Key.
Judy Greer.
Johnny Knoxville.   
Rachel Bloom.   
Calum Worthy.   



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iIc74fSrs1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iIc74fSrs1g</a>

 
Quote from: Baby Huey on August 10, 2023, 01:33:26 pm
I've yet to watch three. I'm having a rewatch of Hacks, which is still brilliant.

Have you seen Reboot? It's a Steven Levitan creation, the guy behind Modern Family. Got a good cast, as you can see. I enjoyed it, definitely worth a look.

Keegan-Michael Key.
Judy Greer.
Johnny Knoxville.   
Rachel Bloom.   
Calum Worthy.   



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iIc74fSrs1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iIc74fSrs1g</a>

 


Cancelled after a season on Hulu, right?

Typical...
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 10, 2023, 01:36:32 pm
Cancelled after a season on Hulu, right?

Typical...
Suits...unimaginative suits.
I'm enjoying Painkiller, but all the time I'm comparing it to Dopesick and are trying to work out if some of the peoples cases are the same or did they use different ones

I maybe wrong here but this show seems to be showing a lot more real footage of what went on and it has a good soundtrack.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on August 10, 2023, 09:03:45 am
Interesting question this. Does anyone actually still watch regular TV? The only thing I ever watch on a main channel is the news, not even every day. When Strictly starts up I will be subjected to that. Everything else I watch on iPlayer, ITVx, Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Youtube. Occasionally I download stuff.

Bar Match of the Day no. I tape judge judy and come dine with me for background noise when I'm gaming.
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm
I'm enjoying Painkiller, but all the time I'm comparing it to Dopesick and are trying to work out if some of the peoples cases are the same or did they use different ones

I maybe wrong here but this show seems to be showing a lot more real footage of what went on and it has a good soundtrack.
Give this a look. It's an award-winning film by Sean Dunne, it takes you right into the heart of this crippling addiction and presents us with the true heartbreak and despair faced by those afflicted. All in the search for more $$$ for greedy, criminal corporations.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X5xAu1csU_c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X5xAu1csU_c</a>
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm
I'm enjoying Painkiller, but all the time I'm comparing it to Dopesick and are trying to work out if some of the peoples cases are the same or did they use different ones

I maybe wrong here but this show seems to be showing a lot more real footage of what went on and it has a good soundtrack.

I couldn't understand why they've done it. Dopesick covered the same stuff and did it well. Thought Dopesick's Sackler was much better
Painkiller is no Dopeick, but then that show was superb, Painkiller is decent, maybe even good, but I thought Dopesick was something of a minor masterpiece.

Nice to see Fox Mulder's daughter get more work though, not a bad actor.
Warrior on Sky. Adverts for it seem good. Is it?
