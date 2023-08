Rewatched Bo Burnham's Inside the other night. I never really knew much about Bo before it but it's honestly one of the best comedy-related whatever-it-is' that I've ever seen in my life. Encapsulates the mood of lockdown in a really unique and brilliant way. Think he should get more respect when people discuss the best modern-day comics. In fact, there's video of him when he must be early 20s max holding his own with cerebral comedians like Garry Shandling and Marc Maron in a show called The Green Room.