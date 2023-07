Someone on here mentioned Love/Hate a good while ago so I had a look. I know it was out ages ago and I'd never watched it because I stupidly thought that I didn't want to watch something about Dublin gangsters. But then I thought to myself that I'll happily watch shows from other countries like Gomorrah or Gangs of London and any amount of American ones so figured I'd give it ago. Well fuck me but it's really good. I'm bingeing my way through it. The acting is brilliant and it's all very believable.