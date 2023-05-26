Has anyone watched Swagger on Disney?



It's about a high school-aged basketball team, but it's at an elite level. I have whizzed through it in a week - thought it was really, really good. It is set in early 2020 just before COVID, so it deals with that and touches on so many delicate and important issues. It really surprised me how good this was yet how under the radar it appears to be.



I'd normally skip over this kind of show arogantly, pass it off as something targeted at younger people but it's stunning in parts. S2 coming end of this month, which I am absolutely buzzing for!



Would urge people to give it a watch!